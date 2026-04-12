The National Center for Inspection and Control has proposed a draft on "Inspection and Control Campaign Policy," organizing exceptional oversight activities to ensure the highest levels of compliance with standard oversight practices.

The draft emphasizes that any inspection campaign must be based on documented motivations resulting from risk level analysis and requires the adoption of a documented methodology to identify and measure these motivations. It obliges oversight bodies to state the reasons for resorting to the "campaign" as a supportive tool instead of regular inspections, according to the draft. Oversight bodies must adhere to the principle of "results-based planning" by setting measurable objectives, establishing a specific timeline, and clear criteria for closing the campaign upon achieving its targets. The draft also imposes a unified governance model, which includes a complete separation between the preparation and supervision tasks on one hand, and the field execution tasks on the other, with precise definitions of authorities, escalation mechanisms, and conflict of interest situations.

The draft classifies campaigns into two types: planned campaigns that are scheduled in advance based on non-urgent motivations, and urgent campaigns that are launched promptly in response to serious risks requiring immediate intervention. To avoid role conflicts, the draft stresses the necessity of conducting a proactive review of previous and ongoing campaigns to ensure no duplication and to coordinate closely with relevant authorities.

The oversight bodies are committed to implementing campaigns according to three main phases: preparation, which includes drafting the charter and defining the geographical scope and roles; execution, which involves fieldwork, data collection, and handling operational challenges; and the post-campaign phase, which includes evaluating results and closure procedures.