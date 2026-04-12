طرح المركز الوطني للتفتيش والرقابة مسودة حول «سياسة حملات التفتيش والرقابة»، تنظيم الأنشطة الرقابية الاستثنائية لضمان أعلى درجات الامتثال بالممارسات الرقابية النموذجية.

وأكدت المسودة وجوب استناد أي حملة تفتيشية إلى دوافع موثقة ناتجة عن تحليل مستويات المخاطر وضرورة اعتماد منهجية موثقة لتحديد الدوافع وقياسها، وتُلزم الجهات الرقابية ببيان أسباب اللجوء إلى «الحملة» كأداة مساندة بدلاً من التفتيش الدوري وفقاً للمسودة، ويجب على الجهات الرقابية الالتزام بمبدأ «التخطيط القائم على النتائج»، من خلال تحديد أهداف قياسية، ووضع إطار زمني محدد، ومعايير واضحة لإغلاق الحملة عند تحقق مستهدفاتها. كما تفرض المسودة نموذجاً موحداً للحوكمة، يشمل فصلاً تاماً بين مهمات الإعداد والإشراف من جهة، ومهمات التنفيذ الميداني من جهة أخرى، مع تحديد دقيق للصلاحيات وآليات التصعيد وحالات تعارض المصالح.

وتصنف المسودة الحملات إلى نوعين، مخطط لها وتُجدول مسبقاً بناءً على دوافع غير عاجلة، وحملات طارئة تُطلق بصورة عاجلة للاستجابة للمخاطر الجسيمة التي تستوجب تدخلاً فورياً. ولتجنب تضارب الأدوار، شددت المسودة على ضرورة إجراء مراجعة استباقية للحملات السابقة والقائمة؛ لضمان عدم الازدواجية، والتنسيق الوثيق مع الجهات ذات الاختصاص المتقاطع.

وتلتزم الجهات الرقابية بتنفيذ الحملات وفق ثلاث مراحل أساسية: الإعداد وتشمل صياغة الميثاق وتحديد النطاق الجغرافي والأدوار. التنفيذ وتتضمن العمل الميداني وجمع البيانات والتعامل مع التحديات التشغيلية. ومرحلة ما بعد الحملة وتشمل تقييم النتائج وإجراءات الإغلاق.