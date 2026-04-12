في خطوة تعكس حرص جائزة الباحة للإبداع والتميز على استقطاب القامات الوطنية المؤثرة، أعلنت اللجنة اختيار الإعلامي علي المقبلي عضواً في لجنة فرع «أبناء المنطقة المميزون خارجياً». ويأتي هذا الاختيار ليعزز توجه الجائزة نحو الاستفادة من الخبرات النوعية التي تساهم في تطوير معايير التفوق ودعم الطاقات المبدعة، إذ يُعد المقبلي من الكفاءات التي تركت بصمة واضحة في المشهد الإعلامي من خلال مبادراته البناءة وحضوره اللافت الذي نال ثقة المؤسسات والجهات المعنية.

من جانبه، أبدى المقبلي اعتزازه العميق بهذه الثقة الغالية، مؤكداً استعداده للمساهمة الفاعلة في تحقيق رؤية اللجنة الرامية إلى اكتشاف المواهب ورعاية المبدعين وترسيخ ثقافة التميز في أبهى صورها. ورفع المقبلي أسمى آيات الشكر والامتنان للأمير الدكتور حسام بن سعود، ونائبه الأمير فهد بن سعد، على ثقتهما الكريمة، كما خص بالشكر رئيس جامعة الباحة الأستاذ الدكتور عبدالله الحسين، ووكيل الإمارة الدكتور عبدالمنعم الشهري، وأمين الجائزة الأستاذ الدكتور مهدية الثقفي، والدكتور عبدالواحد بن سعود الزهراني رئيس لجنة «أبناء المنطقة المميزون خارجياً».

واختتم المقبلي حديثه بتقديم التهنئة لزملائه في اللجنة، معرباً عن سعادته بالعمل جنباً إلى جنب مع نخبة من الأعضاء المشهود لهم بالكفاءة والحضور الفاعل، سائلاً المولى عز وجل التوفيق للجميع في هذه المهمة الوطنية التي تخدم المنطقة وأبناءها.