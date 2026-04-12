In a step that reflects the commitment of the Al-Baha Award for Creativity and Excellence to attract influential national figures, the committee announced the selection of media figure Ali Al-Muqbali as a member of the branch committee "Distinguished Sons of the Region Abroad." This selection comes to enhance the award's direction towards benefiting from qualitative experiences that contribute to the development of excellence standards and support creative energies, as Al-Muqbali is considered one of the competencies that has left a clear mark on the media scene through his constructive initiatives and notable presence, which has earned the trust of relevant institutions and entities.

For his part, Al-Muqbali expressed his deep pride in this valuable trust, confirming his readiness to actively contribute to achieving the committee's vision aimed at discovering talents, nurturing creators, and establishing a culture of excellence in its finest forms. Al-Muqbali extended his highest thanks and appreciation to Prince Dr. Hussam bin Saud and his deputy, Prince Fahd bin Saad, for their generous trust, and he specifically thanked the President of Al-Baha University, Professor Dr. Abdullah Al-Hussein, the Deputy Emir, Dr. Abdul Moneim Al-Shahri, the Secretary of the award, Professor Dr. Mahdia Al-Thaqafi, and Dr. Abdul Wahid bin Saud Al-Zahrani, the Chairman of the "Distinguished Sons of the Region Abroad" committee.

Al-Muqbali concluded his remarks by congratulating his colleagues on the committee, expressing his happiness to work alongside a distinguished group of members known for their competence and active presence, asking Almighty God for success for everyone in this national mission that serves the region and its people.