The Kingdom and Pakistan signed a joint strategic defense agreement in September of last year, stating that any aggression against either country is considered aggression against both, as part of the two countries' efforts to enhance their security and achieve peace and stability in the region and the world.

The agreement came as a culmination of a long path of security and military cooperation between the two countries, now moving towards a new chapter of defense partnership based on the principle of a shared security destiny. The agreement aims "to develop aspects of defense cooperation between the two countries and enhance mutual deterrence against any aggression."

The defense relations between the two countries are a blend of experience and military strength, crowned by the strong trust between the two nations and their leaderships. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan signed the joint strategic defense agreement, marking a deeper and more cohesive phase in the relations between the two countries. This alliance is not viewed in the context of traditional military cooperation, but rather in the framework of reshaping the regional deterrence equation, as the weight of Saudi Arabia, led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, meets the nuclear and military weight of Pakistan to form an advanced strategic axis.

The Kingdom and Elements of Power

Saudi Arabia possesses elements of power that make it the center of gravity in the Gulf and the Islamic world. Its robust economy makes it the primary guarantor of global energy stability, and its advanced defense capabilities have positioned its military among the regional forces capable of conducting multi-level operations. With its hosting of the Two Holy Mosques, it carries the spiritual legitimacy that grants it leadership in the Islamic world, and Vision 2030 has enhanced the path of military modernization through programs for localizing defense industries and developing armament systems. All of this makes Saudi Arabia the first line of defense against any threat to Gulf and Islamic security.

A Well-Experienced Army

As for Pakistan, it is a recognized nuclear power, possessing a missile arsenal and a well-experienced military, forming one of the largest armies in the Islamic world. Its geographical location on the Arabian Sea provides it with strategic depth connecting the Gulf, South Asia, and the Indian Ocean. Its massive population enhances its ability to mobilize human resources, while its expertise in military manufacturing and combat experiences adds a practical dimension to any defense alliance.

Mutual Deterrence Against Aggression

The joint strategic defense agreement aims to develop aspects of defense cooperation between the Kingdom and Pakistan and enhance mutual deterrence against any aggression. It clearly states that any aggression against either country is considered aggression against both, making it closer to formulating a dual collective security umbrella that transforms the relationship into a solid defense alliance. The agreement includes operational planning, information exchange, military maneuvers, maritime and aerial cooperation, and the development of defense industries.

Axis of Leadership and Strength

The joint strategic defense agreement between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan established an axis of leadership and strength that combines the political and spiritual sovereignty of Saudi Arabia with the nuclear and military capabilities of Pakistan. By acknowledging that any aggression against either country is aggression against both, a solid deterrent umbrella is crystallized, capable of protecting the Gulf and the Islamic world, and establishing a new balance based on strategic partnership and high military readiness.