وقّعت المملكة وباكستان في سبتمبر من العام الماضي اتفاقية دفاع استراتيجي مشترك، تنص على أن أي اعتداء على أحد البلدين هو اعتداء على كليهما، وذلك في إطار سعي البلدين لتعزيز أمنهما وتحقيق الأمن والسلام في المنطقة والعالم.
وجاءت الاتفاقية تتويجاً لمسار طويل من التعاون الأمني والعسكري بين البلدين، يمضي الآن نحو فصل جديد من الشراكة الدفاعية ويقوم على مبدأ المصير الأمني الواحد. وتهدف الاتفاقية «إلى تطوير جوانب التعاون الدفاعي بين البلدين، وتعزيز الردع المشترك ضد أي اعتداء».
وتعد العلاقات الدفاعية بين البلدين مزيجاً من الخبرة والقوة العسكرية، ويتوج ذلك الثقة القوية بين الدولتين والقيادتين، وقّعت المملكة العربية السعودية وجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية اتفاقية الدفاع الإستراتيجي المشترك لتدخل العلاقات بين البلدين مرحلة أكثر عمقاً وتماسكاً. هذا التحالف لا يُقرأ في سياق التعاون العسكري التقليدي، بل في إطار إعادة صياغة معادلة الردع الإقليمي، إذ يلتقي ثقل السعودية بقيادة ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان مع ثقل باكستان النووي والعسكري لتشكيل محور إستراتيجي متقدم.
المملكة وعناصر القوة
تمتلك السعودية عناصر قوة تجعلها مركز الثقل في الخليج والعالم الإسلامي. اقتصادها المتين يجعلها الضامن الأول لاستقرار الطاقة عالمياً، وقدراتها الدفاعية المتطورة وضعت جيشها في مصاف الجيوش الإقليمية القادرة على خوض عمليات متعددة المستويات. ومع احتضانها للحرمين الشريفين، فهي تحمل الشرعية الروحية التي تمنحها زعامة العالم الإسلامي، وعززت رؤية 2030 مسار التحديث العسكري عبر برامج توطين الصناعات الدفاعية وتطوير منظومات التسليح. كل ذلك يجعل السعودية حائط الصد الأول ضد أي تهديد للأمن الخليجي والإسلامي.
جيش واسع الخبرة
أما باكستان فهي قوة نووية معترف بها، تمتلك ترسانة صاروخية وجيشاً واسع الخبرة، يشكّل أحد أكبر الجيوش في العالم الإسلامي. موقعها الجغرافي على بحر العرب يمنحها عمقاً إستراتيجياً يربط بين الخليج وجنوب آسيا والمحيط الهندي. كتلتها السكانية الضخمة تعزز قدرتها على حشد الموارد البشرية، فيما خبراتها في مجالات التصنيع العسكري والتجارب القتالية تضيف بُعداً عملياً لأي تحالف دفاعي.
الردع المشترك ضد العدوان
تهدف اتفاقية الدفاع الإستراتيجي المشترك إلى تطوير جوانب التعاون الدفاعي بين المملكة وباكستان، وتعزيز الردع المشترك ضد أي اعتداء. وتنص بوضوح على أن أي اعتداء على أحد البلدين يُعد اعتداء على كليهما، ما يجعلها أقرب إلى صياغة مظلة أمن جماعي ثنائي تُحوّل العلاقة إلى تحالف دفاعي راسخ. الاتفاقية تشمل التخطيط العملياتي، تبادل المعلومات، المناورات العسكرية، التعاون البحري والجوي، وتطوير الصناعات الدفاعية.
محور قيادة وقوة
وأسست اتفاقية الدفاع الإستراتيجي المشترك بين السعودية وباكستان لمحور قيادة وقوة يجمع بين السيادة السياسية والروحية للسعودية والقدرة النووية والعسكرية لباكستان. وبإقرارها أن أي اعتداء على أحد البلدين هو اعتداء على كليهما تتبلور مظلة ردع متينة قادرة على حماية الخليج والعالم الإسلامي، وترسيخ توازن جديد يقوم على الشراكة الإستراتيجية والجاهزية العسكرية العالية.
The Kingdom and Pakistan signed a joint strategic defense agreement in September of last year, stating that any aggression against either country is considered aggression against both, as part of the two countries' efforts to enhance their security and achieve peace and stability in the region and the world.
The agreement came as a culmination of a long path of security and military cooperation between the two countries, now moving towards a new chapter of defense partnership based on the principle of a shared security destiny. The agreement aims "to develop aspects of defense cooperation between the two countries and enhance mutual deterrence against any aggression."
The defense relations between the two countries are a blend of experience and military strength, crowned by the strong trust between the two nations and their leaderships. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan signed the joint strategic defense agreement, marking a deeper and more cohesive phase in the relations between the two countries. This alliance is not viewed in the context of traditional military cooperation, but rather in the framework of reshaping the regional deterrence equation, as the weight of Saudi Arabia, led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, meets the nuclear and military weight of Pakistan to form an advanced strategic axis.
The Kingdom and Elements of Power
Saudi Arabia possesses elements of power that make it the center of gravity in the Gulf and the Islamic world. Its robust economy makes it the primary guarantor of global energy stability, and its advanced defense capabilities have positioned its military among the regional forces capable of conducting multi-level operations. With its hosting of the Two Holy Mosques, it carries the spiritual legitimacy that grants it leadership in the Islamic world, and Vision 2030 has enhanced the path of military modernization through programs for localizing defense industries and developing armament systems. All of this makes Saudi Arabia the first line of defense against any threat to Gulf and Islamic security.
A Well-Experienced Army
As for Pakistan, it is a recognized nuclear power, possessing a missile arsenal and a well-experienced military, forming one of the largest armies in the Islamic world. Its geographical location on the Arabian Sea provides it with strategic depth connecting the Gulf, South Asia, and the Indian Ocean. Its massive population enhances its ability to mobilize human resources, while its expertise in military manufacturing and combat experiences adds a practical dimension to any defense alliance.
Mutual Deterrence Against Aggression
The joint strategic defense agreement aims to develop aspects of defense cooperation between the Kingdom and Pakistan and enhance mutual deterrence against any aggression. It clearly states that any aggression against either country is considered aggression against both, making it closer to formulating a dual collective security umbrella that transforms the relationship into a solid defense alliance. The agreement includes operational planning, information exchange, military maneuvers, maritime and aerial cooperation, and the development of defense industries.
Axis of Leadership and Strength
The joint strategic defense agreement between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan established an axis of leadership and strength that combines the political and spiritual sovereignty of Saudi Arabia with the nuclear and military capabilities of Pakistan. By acknowledging that any aggression against either country is aggression against both, a solid deterrent umbrella is crystallized, capable of protecting the Gulf and the Islamic world, and establishing a new balance based on strategic partnership and high military readiness.