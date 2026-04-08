تلقّى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالات هاتفية، أمس، من كلٍّ من رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير خارجية دولة قطر الشيخ محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن جاسم آل ثاني، ونائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير خارجية دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشيخ عبدالله بن زايد آل نهيان، ووزير خارجية مملكة البحرين الدكتور عبداللطيف بن راشد الزياني، ونائب رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين في المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية أيمن الصفدي، ووزير خارجية جمهورية تركيا هاكان فيدان، ووزير خارجية جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد إسحاق دار، وجرى خلال الاتصالات بحث المستجدات الإقليمية، والترحيب بكافة الجهود الرامية لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.