The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, received phone calls yesterday from each of the following: the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani; the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan; the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani; the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Safadi; the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, Hakan Fidan; and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Ishaq Dar. During the calls, they discussed regional developments and welcomed all efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in the region.