دان الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية أحمد أبو الغيط، بشدة، الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية الهمجية وغير المسبوقة على لبنان، التي راح ضحيتها مئات القتلى والجرحى المدنيين الأبرياء، والتي شكلت أعنف موجة غارات جوية منذ سنوات، واستهدفت مناطق سكنية وتجارية في العاصمة بيروت وجنوب لبنان ومناطق أخرى.


وقال أبو الغيط، في بيان صادر اليوم (الأربعاء)، إن هذه الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية غير المبررة، والتي راح ضحيتها مئات القتلى والجرحى من المدنيين الأبرياء، تمثل انتهاكاً سافراً وخطيراً لكافة القوانين الدولية، متهماً إسرائيل بالسعي المتعمد لتخريب اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.


وأوضح المتحدث باسم الأمين العام جمال رشدي أنه في الوقت الذي يبذل فيه المجتمع الدولي جهوداً حثيثة لنزع فتيل الحرب وتسوية الصراع الدائر، تواصل إسرائيل دورها المعرقل لأية تفاهمات يمكن أن تسهم في استعادة الاستقرار في المنطقة، مرجعاً ذلك إلى سياسات إسرائيل الممنهجة والمفضوحة لإشعال الوضع عبر بوابة لبنان وللإطاحة بأي جهد يصب في مصلحة استعادة الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.


وجدد البيان دعوة الجامعة العربية للمجتمع الدولي للضغط على إسرائيل لوقف اعتداءاتها فوراً على لبنان، وتطبيق القرارات الدولية ذات الصلة، مؤكداً تضامن الجامعة الكامل مع لبنان وشعبه في مواجهة هذه المرحلة الصعبة.


وشهدت لبنان اليوم موجة غارات إسرائيلية مكثفة وغير مسبوقة، وصفتها المصادر اللبنانية والدولية بأنها الأعنف منذ بداية التصعيد الحالي، وأطلقت إسرائيل عشرات الغارات الجوية في وقت قصير على أكثر من 100 هدف في أقل من 10 دقائق، استهدفت أحياء سكنية وتجارية في وسط بيروت وأحياء الضاحية الجنوبية، إضافة إلى مناطق في جنوب لبنان والبقاع الشرقي.


وجاءت هذه الغارات بعد ساعات قليلة من إعلان اتفاق وقف إطلاق نار لمدة أسبوعين بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، إلا أن إسرائيل أكدت أن الاتفاق لا يشمل جبهة لبنان، واستمرت في عملياتها العسكرية ضد أهداف تابعة لحزب الله.


وأسفرت الغارات عن مئات القتلى والجرحى، وأحدثت دماراً واسعاً في المناطق المأهولة، مع تصاعد أعمدة الدخان فوق العاصمة بيروت.


تأتي هذه التطورات في سياق تصعيد إقليمي واسع بدأ منذ أشهر، أدى إلى نزوح نحو مليون شخص داخل لبنان، وتدمير جزء كبير من البنى التحتية، وتُعد هذه الموجة من الغارات الأكبر منذ حرب 2006، مما أثار مخاوف دولية من انزلاق المنطقة إلى حرب شاملة رغم محاولات التهدئة.