تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، كرّمت حرم خادم الحرمين الأميرة فهدة بنت فلاح آل حثلين، الثلاثاء، الفائزات بجائزة الأميرة نورة للتميُّز النسائي، في عدة مجالات «نظرية» و«تطبيقية» تمثّل فروع الجائزة.

وفازت بجائزة الأميرة نورة بنت عبدالرحمن للتميُّز النسائي الأميرة الدكتورة هيا بنت خالد بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، في مجال العلوم الصحية عن موضوع «مبادرات في الرعاية الصحية الوقائية لتعزيز جودة الحياة ودعم الاستقلالية الصحية لجميع الفئات في المجتمع السعودي»، ونالت الدكتورة زينب بنت ماجد المطيري الجائزة في مجال العلوم الطبيعية عن موضوع «مبادرات في التصنيع المحلي وتقنيات الإمداد لتحقيق الاستدامة والكفاءة الوطنية».

ونالت الأميرة سميرة بنت عبدالله بن فيصل آل فرحان الجائزة في مجال الأعمال الاجتماعية عن موضوع «مبادرات في تعزيز جودة الحياة للأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة وذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة»، فيما حصلت الدكتورة نوال بنت إبراهيم الحلوة على الجائزة في مجال الدراسات الإنسانية عن موضوع «مبادرات في التحولات الاجتماعية والثقافية في المملكة وصناعة الصورة الذهنية محلياً وعالمياً».

وفي مجال المشاريع الاقتصادية عن موضوع «مبادرات قيادية ذات أثر في تعزيز الاقتصاد المستدام» فازت فاطمة بنت مشعان الوريكي، وحُجبت الجائزة في مجال الأعمال الفنية؛ لعدم انطباق معايير التميز المعتمدة على الأعمال المرشحة.

وثمنت رئيسة جامعة الأميرة نورة المُكلَّفة رئيسة اللجنة العُليا للجائزة الدكتورة فوزية بنت سليمان العمرو، في كلمة لها، ما تحظى به الجائزة من دعم ورعاية القيادة مما يعكس الثقة بها منصةً وطنيةً تبرز قصص نجاح المرأة السعودية.

وأوضحت، أنَّ مجالات «جائزة الأميرة نورة بنت عبدالرحمن للتميز النسائي» ثابتة الأصول، واضحة المسارات، وتتجدّد موضوعاتها في كل دورة مواكبةً لمستجدات المرحلة.