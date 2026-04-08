Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the wife of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Princess Fahda bint Falah Al Hathleen, honored the winners of the Princess Nourah Award for Women's Excellence on Tuesday, in several "theoretical" and "applied" fields representing the branches of the award.

The Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman Award for Women's Excellence was awarded to Princess Dr. Haya bint Khalid bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz in the field of health sciences for her topic "Initiatives in Preventive Healthcare to Enhance Quality of Life and Support Health Independence for All Groups in Saudi Society." Dr. Zainab bint Majid Al-Mutairi received the award in the field of natural sciences for her topic "Initiatives in Local Manufacturing and Supply Chain Technologies to Achieve Sustainability and National Efficiency."

Princess Samira bint Abdullah bin Faisal Al Farhan won the award in the field of social work for her topic "Initiatives to Enhance Quality of Life for Persons with Disabilities and Special Needs," while Dr. Nawal bint Ibrahim Al-Halwah received the award in the field of humanities for her topic "Initiatives in Social and Cultural Transformations in the Kingdom and Shaping the Mental Image Locally and Globally."

In the field of economic projects for her topic "Leadership Initiatives with an Impact on Promoting Sustainable Economy," Fatima bint Mushaan Al-Waraki won, and the award was withheld in the field of artistic works due to the lack of compliance with the established excellence criteria for the nominated works.

The Acting President of Princess Nourah University and Chairwoman of the Supreme Committee for the Award, Dr. Fawzia bint Suleiman Al-Amro, praised in her speech the support and care the award receives from the leadership, reflecting the trust in it as a national platform that highlights the success stories of Saudi women.

She clarified that the fields of the "Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman Award for Women's Excellence" have fixed foundations, clear pathways, and their topics are renewed in each cycle to keep pace with the developments of the stage.