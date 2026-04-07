The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, today, Tuesday, sponsored the "Eastern Health Investment Forum 2026," which was held in the city of Dammam, organized by the Ministry of Health branch in the Eastern Province, with the participation of several government entities and the private sector.

The Prince of the Eastern Province emphasized the importance of expanding quality health investments, which contribute to enhancing the efficiency of the health system and providing integrated services that meet the needs of beneficiaries, pointing to the role of effective partnerships in supporting health initiatives and developing the investment environment in this vital sector, and the impact of that in creating promising opportunities and enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of services.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Investment, Dr. Khalid Al-Buraikan, delivered a speech in which he affirmed that the ministry is working to create an attractive investment environment in the health sector by developing systems and regulations, and providing facilities for investors, which contributes to attracting more quality investments and enhancing the participation of the private sector in providing health services.

The Director General of the Ministry of Health branch in the Eastern Province, Mr. Alwan bin Saleh Al-Shamrani, said: "The forum aims to showcase the strategic direction of the Ministry of Health in the field of investment and enhance institutional partnerships with developmental entities, including the Eastern Province Municipality and the Eastern Province Development Authority, in addition to highlighting the reality of health investment in the region during the years 2025 and 2026, with a focus on stimulating expansion in quality health specialties and attracting investments from within and outside the Kingdom."

Al-Shamrani added that the forum targets investors in the health sector, businessmen, and entrepreneurs, by introducing available financing solutions and facilitating the investor's journey from the idea stage to operation, which contributes to supporting the growth of the health sector and enhancing the efficiency of the services provided.

The Prince of the Eastern Province witnessed the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Health branch in the region, the Eastern Province Municipality, the Development Authority, Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University, the Health Endowments Association, the Ministry of Health branch in Al-Ahsa Governorate, the Al-Ahsa Development Authority, the Ministry of Health branch in Hafr Al-Batin Governorate, and the Hafr Al-Batin Chamber of Commerce. He also honored the partners of success in appreciation of their role in supporting and developing the health sector.