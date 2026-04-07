The National Center of Meteorology issued a red alert today (Tuesday), warning of heavy rainfall in the Najran region, including the city of Najran and the governorates of Badr Al-Janoub, Thar, Habouna, Khabash, and Yadmah, accompanied by strong winds, poor horizontal visibility, hail, flash floods, and thunderstorms until 9 PM.

In Mecca, it is expected that the weather will be partly to mostly cloudy, with active dust that may affect horizontal visibility. The report indicated that temperatures will record a relative increase, with a maximum of (37) degrees Celsius, while the minimum will reach (25) degrees Celsius, with a humidity level estimated at about (45)%. The meteorological authority urged everyone to follow periodic updates through its official channels to stay informed about the weather conditions.

In the Al-Baha region, strong winds are expected, with near-zero visibility, flash floods, hail, and thunderstorms in the city of Al-Baha and the governorates of Al-Qura, Al-Mandq, Baljurashi, Bani Hassan, Al-Aqiq, and the neighboring areas until 9 PM. The center also issued a warning of light rain accompanied by active winds, reduced horizontal visibility, and thunderstorms in the governorates of Al-Mikhwah, Qilwah, Al-Hajrah, Ghamid Al-Zanad, and the neighboring areas.

Eastern Region and Jazan: Winds and Snow

The meteorological authority warned of active winds in the Eastern region, reaching speeds of (40-49) km/h, affecting the governorates of Al-Ladid, Dhahban, Al-Ahsa, and the affiliated centers, which may cause dust storms and reduced horizontal visibility on highways and open areas until 7 PM. In Jazan, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in the Jazan region, accompanied by strong winds, near-zero visibility, hail, flash floods, and thunderstorms in the governorates of Al-Harth, Al-Dayer Bani Malik, Al-Rith, Al-Aridah, Al-Eidabi, Faifa, Haroub, Sabya, Abu Arish, and Al-Masarih, Al-Tawal, Samta, Dhamad, and the Al-Fatihah center, continuing until 9 PM.