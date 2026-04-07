أطلق المركز الوطني للأرصاد، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إنذارًا أحمر، منبِّهًا من هطول أمطار غزيرة على منطقة نجران، تشمل مدينة نجران، ومحافظات بدر الجنوب، وثار، وحبونا، وخباش، ويدمة، مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة، وانعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وتساقط البرد، وجريان السيول، وصواعق رعدية حتى الساعة التاسعة مساءً.

وفي مكة المكرمة توقع أن تكون الأجواء غائمة جزئيًا إلى غائمة، مع نشاط في العوالق الترابية التي يمكن أن تؤثر في مدى الرؤية الأفقية. وأوضح التقرير أن درجات الحرارة ستسجل ارتفاعًا نسبيًا، إذ تبلغ الدرجة العظمى (37) درجة مئوية، فيما تصل الصغرى إلى (25) درجة مئوية، مع نسبة رطوبة تقدر بنحو (45)%، ودعا الأرصاد الجميع إلى متابعة التحديثات الدورية عبر قنواته الرسمية لمعرفة مستجدات الحالة الجوية.

في منطقة الباحة يتوقع رياح شديدة السرعة، وشبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية، وجريان للسيول، وتساقط البرد، وصواعق رعدية، على مدينة الباحة، ومحافظات، القرى، والمندق، وبلجرشي، وبني حسن، والعقيق، والأجزاء المجاورة لها حتى الساعة التاسعة مساءً. كما أصدر المركز تنبيهًا من أمطار خفيفة مصحوبة برياح نشطة، وتدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وصواعق رعدية، على محافظات، المخواة، وقلوة، والحجرة، وغامد الزناد، والأجزاء المجاورة لها

الشرقية وجازان رياح وثلوج

نبه الأرصاد من رياح نشطة على المنطقة الشرقية، تصل سرعتها (40-49) كلم في الساعة، وتشمل محافظات لعديد، ذعبلوتن، والأحساء والهجر والمراكز التابعة لها، مما تتسبب في إثارة الأتربة وتدني مدى الرؤية الأفقية في الطرق السريعة والمناطق المفتوحة حتى السابعة مساء. وفي جازان يتوقع هطول أمطار متوسطة إلى غزيرة على منطقة جازان، يصاحبها رياح شديدة السرعة، وشبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وتساقط البرد، وجريان السيول، وصواعق رعدية، على محافظات الحرث، والدائر بني مالك، والريث، والعارضة، والعيدابي، وفيفا، وهروب، وصبيا، وأبو عريش، وأحد المسارحة، والطوال، وصامطة، وضمد، ومركز الفطيحة وتستمر حتى الساعة التاسعة مساءً.