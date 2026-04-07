أطلق المركز الوطني للأرصاد، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إنذارًا أحمر، منبِّهًا من هطول أمطار غزيرة على منطقة نجران، تشمل مدينة نجران، ومحافظات بدر الجنوب، وثار، وحبونا، وخباش، ويدمة، مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة، وانعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وتساقط البرد، وجريان السيول، وصواعق رعدية حتى الساعة التاسعة مساءً.
وفي مكة المكرمة توقع أن تكون الأجواء غائمة جزئيًا إلى غائمة، مع نشاط في العوالق الترابية التي يمكن أن تؤثر في مدى الرؤية الأفقية. وأوضح التقرير أن درجات الحرارة ستسجل ارتفاعًا نسبيًا، إذ تبلغ الدرجة العظمى (37) درجة مئوية، فيما تصل الصغرى إلى (25) درجة مئوية، مع نسبة رطوبة تقدر بنحو (45)%، ودعا الأرصاد الجميع إلى متابعة التحديثات الدورية عبر قنواته الرسمية لمعرفة مستجدات الحالة الجوية.
في منطقة الباحة يتوقع رياح شديدة السرعة، وشبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية، وجريان للسيول، وتساقط البرد، وصواعق رعدية، على مدينة الباحة، ومحافظات، القرى، والمندق، وبلجرشي، وبني حسن، والعقيق، والأجزاء المجاورة لها حتى الساعة التاسعة مساءً. كما أصدر المركز تنبيهًا من أمطار خفيفة مصحوبة برياح نشطة، وتدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وصواعق رعدية، على محافظات، المخواة، وقلوة، والحجرة، وغامد الزناد، والأجزاء المجاورة لها
الشرقية وجازان رياح وثلوج
نبه الأرصاد من رياح نشطة على المنطقة الشرقية، تصل سرعتها (40-49) كلم في الساعة، وتشمل محافظات لعديد، ذعبلوتن، والأحساء والهجر والمراكز التابعة لها، مما تتسبب في إثارة الأتربة وتدني مدى الرؤية الأفقية في الطرق السريعة والمناطق المفتوحة حتى السابعة مساء. وفي جازان يتوقع هطول أمطار متوسطة إلى غزيرة على منطقة جازان، يصاحبها رياح شديدة السرعة، وشبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وتساقط البرد، وجريان السيول، وصواعق رعدية، على محافظات الحرث، والدائر بني مالك، والريث، والعارضة، والعيدابي، وفيفا، وهروب، وصبيا، وأبو عريش، وأحد المسارحة، والطوال، وصامطة، وضمد، ومركز الفطيحة وتستمر حتى الساعة التاسعة مساءً.
The National Center of Meteorology issued a red alert today (Tuesday), warning of heavy rainfall in the Najran region, including the city of Najran and the governorates of Badr Al-Janoub, Thar, Habouna, Khabash, and Yadmah, accompanied by strong winds, poor horizontal visibility, hail, flash floods, and thunderstorms until 9 PM.
In Mecca, it is expected that the weather will be partly to mostly cloudy, with active dust that may affect horizontal visibility. The report indicated that temperatures will record a relative increase, with a maximum of (37) degrees Celsius, while the minimum will reach (25) degrees Celsius, with a humidity level estimated at about (45)%. The meteorological authority urged everyone to follow periodic updates through its official channels to stay informed about the weather conditions.
In the Al-Baha region, strong winds are expected, with near-zero visibility, flash floods, hail, and thunderstorms in the city of Al-Baha and the governorates of Al-Qura, Al-Mandq, Baljurashi, Bani Hassan, Al-Aqiq, and the neighboring areas until 9 PM. The center also issued a warning of light rain accompanied by active winds, reduced horizontal visibility, and thunderstorms in the governorates of Al-Mikhwah, Qilwah, Al-Hajrah, Ghamid Al-Zanad, and the neighboring areas.
Eastern Region and Jazan: Winds and Snow
The meteorological authority warned of active winds in the Eastern region, reaching speeds of (40-49) km/h, affecting the governorates of Al-Ladid, Dhahban, Al-Ahsa, and the affiliated centers, which may cause dust storms and reduced horizontal visibility on highways and open areas until 7 PM. In Jazan, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in the Jazan region, accompanied by strong winds, near-zero visibility, hail, flash floods, and thunderstorms in the governorates of Al-Harth, Al-Dayer Bani Malik, Al-Rith, Al-Aridah, Al-Eidabi, Faifa, Haroub, Sabya, Abu Arish, and Al-Masarih, Al-Tawal, Samta, Dhamad, and the Al-Fatihah center, continuing until 9 PM.