In a funny incident, a housewife found herself in an unusual situation after her personal phone turned into a reception point for calls from patients of a well-known private hospital in Riyadh; due to a sudden technical glitch in the communication system, according to what was circulated on social media platforms.

According to the details, the woman received several calls from patients looking to book appointments or ask medical inquiries, after the calls were mistakenly redirected to her, putting her in an embarrassing and surprising situation, especially with the repeated calls within a short period.

The affected woman contacted the relevant hospital to inform them of the glitch, and the response – as shown in the circulated video – was professional and swift, aiming to rectify the technical error as quickly as possible.

However, what drew attention in the incident was not the glitch itself, but the woman's approach to handling the situation, as she displayed remarkable understanding and calmness while responding to the callers, in a scene that reflected community awareness and appreciation of the circumstances, despite the disturbance she experienced.

The incident sparked widespread interaction, as followers praised her way of handling the situation, sarcastically suggesting that her customer service skills should be utilized, while the incident brought attention back to the importance of the efficiency of technical systems and ensuring their readiness, especially in health sectors that rely on the speed and accuracy of communication with beneficiaries.