في واقعة طريفة، وجدت سيدة منزل نفسها في موقف غير معتاد بعد أن تحوّل هاتفها الشخصي إلى نقطة استقبال لاتصالات مرضى أحد المستشفيات الخاصة الشهيرة في الرياض؛ نتيجة خلل تقني مفاجئ في نظام الاتصالات، وفق ما جرى تداوله عبر منصات التواصل.

وبحسب التفاصيل، تلقت السيدة عدداً من المكالمات من مراجعين يبحثون عن حجز مواعيد أو استفسارات طبية، بعدما تم تحويل الاتصالات إليها بالخطأ، ما وضعها في موقف محرج ومفاجئ، خصوصاً مع تكرار الاتصالات خلال فترة قصيرة.

المتضررة تواصلت مع المستشفى المعني لإبلاغهم بالخلل، إذ جاء التعامل – بحسب ما أظهره المقطع المتداول – مهنياً وسريعاً، حتى معالجة الخطأ الفني في أسرع وقت ممكن.

غير أن ما لفت الانتباه في الواقعة لم يكن الخلل ذاته، بل أسلوب السيدة في التعامل مع الموقف، إذ أظهرت تفهماً وهدوءاً لافتين أثناء الرد على المتصلين، في مشهد عكس وعياً مجتمعياً وتقديراً للظروف، رغم الإزعاج الذي تعرضت له.

وأثارت الحادثة تفاعلاً واسعاً، إذ أشاد متابعون بطريقة تعاملها، مطالبين – على نحو ساخر – بالاستفادة من مهاراتها في خدمة العملاء، فيما أعادت الواقعة تسليط الضوء على أهمية كفاءة الأنظمة التقنية وضمان جاهزيتها، خصوصاً في القطاعات الصحية التي تعتمد على سرعة ودقة التواصل مع المستفيدين.