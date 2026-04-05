استقبل أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بديوان الإمارة اليوم الأحد، عضو مجلس أمناء مؤسسة جائزة الأميرة صيتة بنت عبدالعزيز للتميز في العمل الاجتماعي نائب رئيس اللجنة التنفيذية الأمير سعود بن فهد بن عبدالله بن سعود الكبير، بحضور الأمير سلمان بن محمد بن سلمان آل سعود، والأمير عبدالله بن فيصل بن خالد آل سعود، أعضاء مجلس الأمناء.
وأكد أمير المنطقة الشرقية أن التنافس في ميادين الخير والعمل الاجتماعي يُعد من القيم النبيلة التي تعكس وعي المجتمع وحرص أفراده على الإسهام في خدمة الوطن، مشيداً بما تقدمه جائزة الأميرة صيتة بنت عبدالعزيز من جهود مميزة أسهمت في إبراز المبادرات النوعية وتحفيز روح التنافس الإيجابي، وتعزيز ثقافة العطاء والعمل الإنساني، بما ينعكس أثره على تنمية المجتمع واستدامة عطائه.
وقدّم الدكتور فهد بن حمد المغلوث الأمين العام للمؤسسة لأمير المنطقة الشرقية عرضاً عن مبادرات الجائزة وبرامجها التي تسهم في دعم وتنمية العمل الاجتماعي بمختلف مناطق المملكة، وتعزيز التنافس الإيجابي بين الجهات والأفراد، إلى جانب استعراض ملتقى «دراية» بنسخته الثالثة المزمع إقامته في المنطقة الشرقية برعاية أمير المنطقة الشرقية.
وثمّن الأمير سعود بن فهد عضو مجلس الأمناء دعم أمير المنطقة الشرقية للجائزة وبرامجها.
The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, received today, Sunday, in his office at the Emirate's Diwan, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Princess Seetah bint Abdulaziz Award for Excellence in Social Work, Vice President of the Executive Committee, Prince Saud bin Fahd bin Abdullah bin Saud Al Kabir, in the presence of Prince Salman bin Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and Prince Abdullah bin Faisal bin Khalid Al Saud, members of the Board of Trustees.
The Prince of the Eastern Province emphasized that competition in the fields of goodness and social work is among the noble values that reflect the community's awareness and the individuals' eagerness to contribute to serving the nation. He praised the distinguished efforts of the Princess Seetah bint Abdulaziz Award, which have contributed to highlighting quality initiatives, stimulating the spirit of positive competition, and enhancing the culture of giving and humanitarian work, with its impact reflected on community development and the sustainability of its contributions.
Dr. Fahd bin Hamad Al-Maghlouth, the Secretary-General of the foundation, presented to the Prince of the Eastern Province an overview of the award's initiatives and programs that contribute to supporting and developing social work across various regions of the Kingdom, and enhancing positive competition among entities and individuals, in addition to showcasing the "Daraayah" forum in its third edition, which is set to be held in the Eastern Province under the patronage of the Prince of the Eastern Province.
Prince Saud bin Fahd, a member of the Board of Trustees, appreciated the support of the Prince of the Eastern Province for the award and its programs.