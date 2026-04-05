استقبل أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بديوان الإمارة اليوم الأحد، عضو مجلس أمناء مؤسسة جائزة الأميرة صيتة بنت عبدالعزيز للتميز في العمل الاجتماعي نائب رئيس اللجنة التنفيذية الأمير سعود بن فهد بن عبدالله بن سعود الكبير، بحضور الأمير سلمان بن محمد بن سلمان آل سعود، والأمير عبدالله بن فيصل بن خالد آل سعود، أعضاء مجلس الأمناء.

وأكد أمير المنطقة الشرقية أن التنافس في ميادين الخير والعمل الاجتماعي يُعد من القيم النبيلة التي تعكس وعي المجتمع وحرص أفراده على الإسهام في خدمة الوطن، مشيداً بما تقدمه جائزة الأميرة صيتة بنت عبدالعزيز من جهود مميزة أسهمت في إبراز المبادرات النوعية وتحفيز روح التنافس الإيجابي، وتعزيز ثقافة العطاء والعمل الإنساني، بما ينعكس أثره على تنمية المجتمع واستدامة عطائه.

وقدّم الدكتور فهد بن حمد المغلوث الأمين العام للمؤسسة لأمير المنطقة الشرقية عرضاً عن مبادرات الجائزة وبرامجها التي تسهم في دعم وتنمية العمل الاجتماعي بمختلف مناطق المملكة، وتعزيز التنافس الإيجابي بين الجهات والأفراد، إلى جانب استعراض ملتقى «دراية» بنسخته الثالثة المزمع إقامته في المنطقة الشرقية برعاية أمير المنطقة الشرقية.

وثمّن الأمير سعود بن فهد عضو مجلس الأمناء دعم أمير المنطقة الشرقية للجائزة وبرامجها.