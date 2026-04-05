The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, received today, Sunday, in his office at the Emirate's Diwan, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Princess Seetah bint Abdulaziz Award for Excellence in Social Work, Vice President of the Executive Committee, Prince Saud bin Fahd bin Abdullah bin Saud Al Kabir, in the presence of Prince Salman bin Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and Prince Abdullah bin Faisal bin Khalid Al Saud, members of the Board of Trustees.

The Prince of the Eastern Province emphasized that competition in the fields of goodness and social work is among the noble values that reflect the community's awareness and the individuals' eagerness to contribute to serving the nation. He praised the distinguished efforts of the Princess Seetah bint Abdulaziz Award, which have contributed to highlighting quality initiatives, stimulating the spirit of positive competition, and enhancing the culture of giving and humanitarian work, with its impact reflected on community development and the sustainability of its contributions.

Dr. Fahd bin Hamad Al-Maghlouth, the Secretary-General of the foundation, presented to the Prince of the Eastern Province an overview of the award's initiatives and programs that contribute to supporting and developing social work across various regions of the Kingdom, and enhancing positive competition among entities and individuals, in addition to showcasing the "Daraayah" forum in its third edition, which is set to be held in the Eastern Province under the patronage of the Prince of the Eastern Province.

Prince Saud bin Fahd, a member of the Board of Trustees, appreciated the support of the Prince of the Eastern Province for the award and its programs.