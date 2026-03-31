A recent scientific study published in the peer-reviewed journal Midwifery by the global publishing house Elsevier in 2026 revealed that the midwifery profession in Saudi Arabia faces profound challenges that go beyond a shortage of personnel to a lack of a clear definition of the professional role within the community and the health system.

International Standards

The study, which received ethical approval from King Saud University under number KSU-HE-23-434, relied on in-depth interviews with 14 Saudi midwifery students to explore how professional identity is formed among this generation in a changing social and cultural context. It indicated that the world faces a shortfall estimated at around one million midwives at a time when data confirms that midwives are capable of providing up to 90% of essential maternal health services and contributing to a reduction of about two-thirds of maternal and neonatal deaths globally, placing the midwifery profession in a vital position within modern health systems.

In Saudi Arabia, the health system records about 600,000 births annually, while estimates indicate a need for around 20,000 midwives according to international standards. However, the number of midwives remains limited, with a notable reliance on non-Saudi personnel, in addition to the fact that the majority of workers hold a diploma qualification, reflecting a clear gap between actual demand and operational capacity.

An Important Step

The study indicated that the Bachelor’s degree programs in midwifery that started in the Kingdom in 2020 represent an important step towards developing the profession, yet they remain limited in terms of reach and distribution. They also face challenges related to weak clinical training and a lack of practical application opportunities, which affects the readiness and professional confidence of graduates in the workplace.

The results of the study revealed that midwifery students possess a strong internal motivation for choosing the profession, linked to the philosophy of comprehensive care for women and the independence of the professional role, in addition to the profession's alignment with cultural and religious values. However, this motivation clashes with a professional reality that suffers from weak community awareness of the role of midwives, confusion between midwifery and other medical specialties, alongside limited clinical training, leading to ambiguity in professional identity within the health system.

Regulatory Frameworks

The study pointed out that the challenges extend beyond the educational aspect to regulatory frameworks, as the profession suffers from ambiguity in regulations and weak institutional recognition, placing midwives in a marginal position within some health institutions despite the importance of the role they could play in improving the quality of maternal and child health services.

In light of these findings, the study called for the necessity of raising community awareness of the midwifery profession, enhancing clinical training, expanding educational programs, and establishing midwife-led clinics, in addition to developing health policies that ensure clarity of the professional role and its independence within the health system.

The study concludes that the real challenge facing the midwifery profession in Saudi Arabia lies not only in numbers but in building a clear professional identity capable of integrating within the health system and achieving a direct impact on the quality of healthcare in line with the objectives of developing the health sector in the Kingdom's Vision 2030.