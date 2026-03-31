كشفت دراسة علمية حديثة منشورة في مجلة Midwifery العلمية المحكمة الصادرة عن دار النشر العالمية Elsevier في 2026م، أن مهنة القبالة في السعودية تواجه تحديات عميقة تتجاوز نقص الكوادر إلى غياب تعريف واضح للدور المهني داخل المجتمع والمنظومة الصحية.

معايير دولية

الدراسة التي حصلت على موافقة أخلاقية من جامعة الملك سعود برقم KSU-HE-23-434، واعتمدت على مقابلات متعمقة مع 14 طالبة قبالة سعودية لرصد كيفية تشكل الهوية المهنية لدى هذا الجيل في سياق اجتماعي وثقافي متغيّر، أوضحت أن العالم يواجه عجزاً يُقدّر بنحو مليون قابلة في وقت تؤكد فيه البيانات أن القابلات قادرات على تقديم ما يصل إلى 90%؜ من خدمات صحة الأمومة الأساسية، والمساهمة في تقليل نحو ثلثي وفيات الأمهات والمواليد عالمياً، وهو ما يضع مهنة القبالة في موقع حيوي داخل الأنظمة الصحية الحديثة.

وفي ما يخص السعودية، تسجل المنظومة الصحية نحو 600 ألف ولادة سنوياً، بينما تشير التقديرات الحاجة إلى نحو 20 ألف قابلة وفق المعايير الدولية، في حين لا تزال أعداد القابلات محدودة مع اعتماد ملحوظ على كوادر غير سعودية، إضافة إلى أن غالبية العاملات يحملن مؤهل دبلوم، وهو ما يعكس فجوة واضحة بين الطلب الفعلي والقدرة التشغيلية.

خطوة مهمة

وبيّنت الدراسة أن برامج بكالوريوس القبالة التي انطلقت في المملكة 2020م، تمثل خطوة مهمة نحو تطوير المهنة، إلا أنها لا تزال محدودة من حيث الانتشار والتوزيع، كما تواجه تحديات تتعلق بضعف التدريب السريري، وقلة فرص التطبيق العملي، ما ينعكس على جاهزية الخريجات وثقتهن المهنية داخل بيئة العمل.

وكشفت نتائج الدراسة أن طالبات القبالة يمتلكن دافعاً داخلياً قوياً لاختيار المهنة يرتبط بفلسفة الرعاية الشاملة للمرأة وباستقلالية الدور المهني، إضافة إلى توافق المهنة مع القيم الثقافية والدينية، إلا أن هذا الدافع يصطدم بواقع مهني يعاني من ضعف الوعي المجتمعي بدور القابلة، والخلط بينها وبين تخصصات طبية أخرى، إلى جانب محدودية التدريب السريري، ما يؤدي إلى ضبابية في الهوية المهنية داخل النظام الصحي.

أطر تنظيمية

أشارت الدراسة إلى أن التحديات لا تقف عند الجانب التعليمي بل تمتد إلى الأطر التنظيمية، حيث تعاني المهنة من غموض في الأنظمة وضعف في الاعتراف المؤسسي، ما يضع القابلات في موقع هامشي داخل بعض المؤسسات الصحية رغم أهمية الدور الذي يمكن أن يقمن به في تحسين جودة خدمات صحة الأم والطفل.

وفي ضوء هذه النتائج دعت الدراسة إلى ضرورة رفع الوعي المجتمعي بمهنة القبالة، وتعزيز التدريب السريري، وتوسيع البرامج التعليمية، وإنشاء عيادات تقودها القابلات، إلى جانب تطوير السياسات الصحية بما يضمن وضوح الدور المهني واستقلاليته داخل المنظومة الصحية.

وتخلص الدراسة إلى أن التحدي الحقيقي أمام مهنة القبالة في السعودية لا يكمن في الأرقام فقط، بل في بناء هوية مهنية واضحة قادرة على الاندماج داخل النظام الصحي، وتحقيق أثر مباشر في جودة الرعاية الصحية بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات تطوير القطاع الصحي في رؤية المملكة 2030.