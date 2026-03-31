The Abal Valley in the center of Haddad Bani Malik in the Maysan Province, south of Taif, is one of the most prominent natural sites that still retains its pristine beauty and environmental diversity, making it a preferred destination for nature lovers and tranquility seekers. The valley stretches between towering mountains and panoramic rock formations, naturally leading towards the valleys of Al-Sadeen, Sayadah, and Rakhmat and Bawa.

Tourist guide Sami Al-Harithi explained that the valley is characterized by a wide variety of vegetation, including olive and juniper trees and aromatic plants, which become even richer during the rainy seasons when small streams flow between the rocks, enhancing the plant cover and providing visitors with vibrant natural scenes. He added that the valley is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts and photographers due to the open spaces and serene mountainous environment that reflect the authenticity of the place.