يُعد وادي عبال في مركز حداد بني مالك بمحافظة ميسان جنوب الطائف من أبرز المواقع الطبيعية التي ما زالت تحتفظ بجمالها الفطري وتنوعها البيئي، ليشكّل وجهة مفضلة لعشّاق الطبيعة والهدوء. يمتد الوادي بين جبال شاهقة وتكوينات صخرية بانورامية، ويتجه بمساره الطبيعي نحو وادي السدين وصيادة ورخمات وبوا.

وأوضح المرشد السياحي سامي الحارثي، أن الوادي يتميّز بتنوع نباتي واسع يشمل أشجار العتم والعرعر والنباتات العطرية، ويزداد غناه خلال مواسم الأمطار حين تتدفق الجداول الصغيرة بين الصخور، مما يعزز الغطاء النباتي ويمنح الزوار مشاهد طبيعية نابضة بالحياة. وأضاف أن الوادي يُعد مقصدًا لهواة الرحلات البرية والتصوير لما يوفره من مساحات مفتوحة وبيئة جبلية هادئة تعكس أصالة المكان.