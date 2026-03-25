The Real Estate Development Fund deposited yesterday 1 billion and 88 million riyals into the accounts of beneficiaries of the housing support program affiliated with the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing and the Real Estate Fund, for the month of March 2026.

The Fund clarified that the deposited support amounts were allocated to cover the profits of various housing support program contracts, as part of the Fund's efforts to enhance citizens' ability to own housing and support the objectives of the Housing Program, one of the initiatives of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

The Fund confirmed its ongoing work to innovate flexible financing solutions in collaboration with financing entities and real estate developers, which contributes to facilitating the ownership journey and providing diverse financing and housing options that meet the beneficiaries' needs.

The Fund also offers housing support services through its electronic portal, in addition to the "Real Estate Consultant" service, which helps beneficiaries build suitable support pathways according to the best financing and housing recommendations.