أودع صندوق التنمية العقارية، أمس، ملياراً و88 مليون ريال في حسابات مستفيدي برنامج الدعم السكني التابع لوزارة البلديات والإسكان والصندوق العقاري، وذلك عن شهر مارس 2026.

وأوضح الصندوق، أن مبالغ الدعم المودعة خُصّصت لتغطية أرباح عقود برامج الدعم السكني المتنوعة، في إطار جهود الصندوق لتعزيز قدرة المواطنين على تملّك السكن، ودعم مستهدفات برنامج الإسكان أحد برامج رؤية المملكة 2030.

وأكد الصندوق استمرار عمله على ابتكار حلول تمويلية مرنة بالتعاون مع الجهات التمويلية والمطورين العقاريين، بما يسهم في تسهيل رحلة التملّك وتوفير خيارات تمويلية وسكنية متنوعة تلائم حاجات المستفيدين.

كما يتيح الصندوق خدمات الدعم السكني عبر بوابته الإلكترونية، إضافة إلى خدمة «المستشار العقاري» التي تساعد المستفيدين على بناء مسارات دعم مناسبة وفق أفضل التوصيات التمويلية والسكنية.