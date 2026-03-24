Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a phone call today from King Philippe of the Kingdom of Belgium.

During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the current situation in the region and its implications for regional and international security.

King Philippe affirmed Belgium's solidarity, both government and people, with the Kingdom regarding the attacks it is facing, and its support for the measures the Kingdom is taking to maintain its sovereignty and ensure its security.