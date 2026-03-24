تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبد العزيز آل سعود اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم من ملك مملكة بلجيكا الملك فيليب.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث مستجدات الأوضاع الراهنة في المنطقة وتداعياتها على الأمن الإقليمي والدولي.

وأكد ملك بلجيكا تضامن بلاده حكومة وشعباً مع المملكة تجاه ما تتعرض له من اعتداءات، ودعمها لما تتخذه المملكة من إجراءات للحفاظ على سيادتها وصون أمنها.