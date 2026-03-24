تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبد العزيز آل سعود اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم من ملك مملكة بلجيكا الملك فيليب.
وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث مستجدات الأوضاع الراهنة في المنطقة وتداعياتها على الأمن الإقليمي والدولي.
وأكد ملك بلجيكا تضامن بلاده حكومة وشعباً مع المملكة تجاه ما تتعرض له من اعتداءات، ودعمها لما تتخذه المملكة من إجراءات للحفاظ على سيادتها وصون أمنها.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a phone call today from King Philippe of the Kingdom of Belgium.
During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the current situation in the region and its implications for regional and international security.
King Philippe affirmed Belgium's solidarity, both government and people, with the Kingdom regarding the attacks it is facing, and its support for the measures the Kingdom is taking to maintain its sovereignty and ensure its security.