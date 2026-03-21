تتجسّد معاني الفرح والطمأنينة في صور عيد الفطر المبارك، حيث ترتسم البسمة على وجوه الأطفال، في أجواء يسودها الأمن والاستقرار. وتوثّق واقعًا تنعم به المملكة، إذ يعاش العيد بروح من السكينة والتلاحم المجتمعي، في ظل ما نشهده من استقرار وأمان يعزّزان مظاهر الفرح ويمنحان للعيد نكهته الخاصة.