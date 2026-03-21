تتجسّد معاني الفرح والطمأنينة في صور عيد الفطر المبارك، حيث ترتسم البسمة على وجوه الأطفال، في أجواء يسودها الأمن والاستقرار. وتوثّق واقعًا تنعم به المملكة، إذ يعاش العيد بروح من السكينة والتلاحم المجتمعي، في ظل ما نشهده من استقرار وأمان يعزّزان مظاهر الفرح ويمنحان للعيد نكهته الخاصة.
ابتسامات العيد ترسم ملامح وطن الاستقرار
21 مارس 2026 - 23:34 | آخر تحديث 21 مارس 2026 - 23:34
تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
«عكاظ» (جدة، تبوك) OKAZ_online@
The meanings of joy and tranquility are embodied in the images of Eid al-Fitr, where smiles are drawn on the faces of children, in an atmosphere dominated by security and stability. It documents a reality enjoyed by the Kingdom, as the holiday is celebrated with a spirit of serenity and community cohesion, amidst the stability and safety that enhance the manifestations of joy and give the holiday its special flavor.