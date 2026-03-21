And those who threaten us with a lion in its den

We came to the den and found no one there

Our might shortens the hands of the greedy

And the lion does not approach our borders

The celebrants recited the verses of poet Colonel Mishal Al-Harithi on the first days of Eid Al-Fitr, while they followed the heroic role of the armed forces in defending the country, maintaining its security and stability, and confronting aggression.

The air defense forces in Saudi Arabia demonstrate high efficiency in countering ballistic missiles and drones, using advanced systems that thwart threats, ensuring the security of vital areas and borders, amidst complete vigilance from the armed forces in the front lines defending the security and stability of the homeland and building an air defense "umbrella" that combines long-range interception, medium defense, and close protection of vital facilities.

The Ministry of Defense is considered a well-established system, aimed at protecting the security of the homeland and its resources from any threat and deterring anyone who dares to undermine the sovereignty and security of the nation, in coordination and integration with various relevant national entities.

The Saudi air defense system forms one of the most prominent pillars of the Kingdom's defense structure, relying on an advanced network of monitoring, early warning, and missile interception systems. The system is based on a multi-layered defense structure designed to protect the airspace and vital facilities against threats.

Air defense systems have proven their efficiency in destroying every danger and have successfully intercepted hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones.