واللي يهددنا بليثٍ في عرين
جينا العرين ولا لقينا فيه أحد
هيباتنا تقصر يدين الطامعين
وحدودنا ما يقترب منها الأسد
ردد المعيّدون في أول أيام عيد الفطر أبيات الشاعر العقيد مشعل الحارثي، وهم يتابعون الدور البطولي للقوات المسلحة في الدفاع عن البلاد، والحفاظ على أمنها واستقرارها، والتصدي للعدوان.
قوات الدفاع الجوي في السعودية تظهر كفاءة عالية في التصدي للصواريخ الباليستية والطائرات المسيّرة، مستخدمة منظومات متطورة، يتم عبرها إحباط التهديدات، ما يضمن أمن المناطق الحيوية والحدود، في ظل يقظة تامة من رجال القوات المسلحة في الصفوف الأمامية دفاعاً عن أمن واستقرار الوطن وبناء «مظلّة» دفاع جوي تجمع بين الاعتراض بعيد المدى، والدفاع المتوسط، والحماية القريبة للمنشآت الحيوية.
تعد وزارة الدفاع منظومة عريقة التأسيس، لحماية أمن الوطن ومقدراته من أي تهديد وردع كل من تسوّل له نفسه المساس بسيادة الوطن وأمنه، وذلك بالتنسيق والتكامل مع مختلف الجهات الوطنية ذات الصلة.
وتشكل منظومة الدفاع الجوي السعودية، أحد أبرز أعمدة البنية الدفاعية للمملكة، وتعتمد على شبكة متقدمة من أنظمة الرصد والإنذار المبكر والاعتراض الصاروخي. وتقوم المنظومة على بنية دفاعية متعددة الطبقات صُممت لحماية المجال الجوي والمنشآت الحيوية في مواجهة التهديدات.
وأثبتت منظومات الدفاع الجوي كفاءتها في تدمير كل خطر ونجحت في اعتراض مئات الصواريخ الباليستية والمسيرات.
And those who threaten us with a lion in its den
We came to the den and found no one there
Our might shortens the hands of the greedy
And the lion does not approach our borders
The celebrants recited the verses of poet Colonel Mishal Al-Harithi on the first days of Eid Al-Fitr, while they followed the heroic role of the armed forces in defending the country, maintaining its security and stability, and confronting aggression.
The air defense forces in Saudi Arabia demonstrate high efficiency in countering ballistic missiles and drones, using advanced systems that thwart threats, ensuring the security of vital areas and borders, amidst complete vigilance from the armed forces in the front lines defending the security and stability of the homeland and building an air defense "umbrella" that combines long-range interception, medium defense, and close protection of vital facilities.
The Ministry of Defense is considered a well-established system, aimed at protecting the security of the homeland and its resources from any threat and deterring anyone who dares to undermine the sovereignty and security of the nation, in coordination and integration with various relevant national entities.
The Saudi air defense system forms one of the most prominent pillars of the Kingdom's defense structure, relying on an advanced network of monitoring, early warning, and missile interception systems. The system is based on a multi-layered defense structure designed to protect the airspace and vital facilities against threats.
Air defense systems have proven their efficiency in destroying every danger and have successfully intercepted hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones.