واللي يهددنا بليثٍ في عرين

‏جينا العرين ولا لقينا فيه أحد

هيباتنا تقصر يدين الطامعين

‏وحدودنا ما يقترب منها الأسد

ردد المعيّدون في أول أيام عيد الفطر أبيات الشاعر العقيد مشعل الحارثي، وهم يتابعون الدور البطولي للقوات المسلحة في الدفاع عن البلاد، والحفاظ على أمنها واستقرارها، والتصدي للعدوان.

قوات الدفاع الجوي في السعودية تظهر كفاءة عالية في التصدي للصواريخ الباليستية والطائرات المسيّرة، مستخدمة منظومات متطورة، يتم عبرها إحباط التهديدات، ما يضمن أمن المناطق الحيوية والحدود، في ظل يقظة تامة من رجال القوات المسلحة في الصفوف الأمامية دفاعاً عن أمن واستقرار الوطن وبناء «مظلّة» دفاع جوي تجمع بين الاعتراض بعيد المدى، والدفاع المتوسط، والحماية القريبة للمنشآت الحيوية.

تعد وزارة الدفاع منظومة عريقة التأسيس، لحماية أمن الوطن ومقدراته من أي تهديد وردع كل من تسوّل له نفسه المساس بسيادة الوطن وأمنه، وذلك بالتنسيق والتكامل مع مختلف الجهات الوطنية ذات الصلة.

وتشكل منظومة الدفاع الجوي السعودية، أحد أبرز أعمدة البنية الدفاعية للمملكة، وتعتمد على شبكة متقدمة من أنظمة الرصد والإنذار المبكر والاعتراض الصاروخي. وتقوم المنظومة على بنية دفاعية متعددة الطبقات صُممت لحماية المجال الجوي والمنشآت الحيوية في مواجهة التهديدات.

وأثبتت منظومات الدفاع الجوي كفاءتها في تدمير كل خطر ونجحت في اعتراض مئات الصواريخ الباليستية والمسيرات.