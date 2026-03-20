رفع رئيس جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل أ.د فهد بن أحمد الحربي نيابة عن كافة منسوبي الجامعة أسمى آيات التهنئة والتبريكات لمقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز - حفظهما الله - وإلى أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز ونائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية، والأسرة المالكة، وشعب المملكة العربية السعودية بمناسبة حلول عيد الفطر المبارك، سائلاً الله عز وجل أن يتقبل من الجميع صالح الأعمال، وأن يحفظ بلاد الحرمين الشريفين، وأن يقيها من كل سوء ومكروه، وأن يعم الخير، و يديم على مملكتنا الغالية الأمن والأمان، وعلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين موفور الصحة والعافية ويحفظ ولي العهد، وأن يعيد هذه المناسبة الغالية على الجميع أعواماً عديدة في ظل قيادتنا.