The President of Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University, Prof. Dr. Fahd bin Ahmed Al-Harbi, on behalf of all university staff, extended the highest expressions of congratulations and blessings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz - may Allah preserve them - and to the Emir of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province, the royal family, and the people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. He asked Allah, the Almighty, to accept from everyone their good deeds, to protect the land of the Two Holy Mosques, to shield it from all evil and harm, to spread goodness, and to maintain security and safety in our beloved Kingdom, and for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to enjoy good health and wellness, and to protect the Crown Prince, and to bring this precious occasion back to everyone for many years under our leadership.