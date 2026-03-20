ولائم العيد في حائل.. مائدة واحدة تجمع الحي وتعيد صياغة الفرح

تستقبل منطقة حائل عيد الفطر بطقوس اجتماعية متجذرة، تبدأ منذ ليلة العيد حين تجتمع العائلات حول «خشرة العيد»، حيث تُقدَّم الحلويات والمكسرات والأكلات الخفيفة في أجواء تمهّد لانطلاق يوم استثنائي تتكامل فيه تفاصيل الفرح.
مع فجر العيد، تنشط ربات البيوت في إعداد مائدة الصباح، تتصدرها كبسة اللحم بوصفها العنصر الرئيس، وتُزيَّن بأطباق تقليدية مثل الفقع والقرصان والخضار، في تنوع يعكس مهارة الطهي ودقة التقديم، ويمنح المائدة حضورًا يعبّر عن الهوية المحلية.
في الأحياء، تتحول الشوارع والساحات القريبة من المساجد إلى مواقع تجمّع، يجتمع فيها الأهالي من مختلف الأعمار، يرتدون ملابس العيد، ويتبادلون التهاني في أجواء يسودها التقارب. تنتشر القهوة العربية والشاي والتمر والحلويات بين الحضور، في صورة تعكس كرم الضيافة وروح المشاركة.
لاحقًا، تخرج وجبات العيد إلى مواقع اللقاء، حيث يجلس الجميع حول موائد مشتركة، ويتنقلون بين الأطباق في تنظيم عفوي يتيح للجميع تذوق ما أعدّه أهل الحي، في مشهد يعزز مفهوم المائدة الواحدة ويجسد التلاحم الاجتماعي.
داخل المنازل، تجتمع نساء الحي لتبادل التهاني وتناول وجبة العيد، في إطار اجتماعي متكامل يعكس توزيع الأدوار ويعزز الروابط بين الأسر.
بعد انتهاء اللقاءات، تتجه العائلات لزيارة الأقارب وكبار السن، امتدادًا لقيم صلة الرحم، فيما تحضر الفنون الشعبية عبر السامري والعرضة، لتمنح الاحتفال بعدًا ثقافيًا يعكس عمق الموروث في المنطقة.
هذا المشهد المتكامل يعكس تمسك أهالي حائل بعاداتهم، حيث تستمر هذه الطقوس كجزء من الهوية الاجتماعية، تنتقل عبر الأجيال وتحافظ على حضورها في تفاصيل العيد عامًا بعد عام.
The Hail region welcomes Eid al-Fitr with deeply rooted social rituals, starting from the night of the holiday when families gather around the "Eid Khushra," where sweets, nuts, and light dishes are served in an atmosphere that sets the stage for an exceptional day filled with joy.
With the dawn of Eid, housewives become active in preparing the breakfast table, featuring meat kabsa as the main dish, adorned with traditional plates such as fakkah, qursan, and vegetables, in a variety that reflects culinary skill and presentation precision, giving the table a presence that expresses local identity.
In the neighborhoods, the streets and squares near the mosques transform into gathering spots, where people of all ages come together, dressed in festive attire, exchanging greetings in an atmosphere of closeness. Arabic coffee, tea, dates, and sweets are shared among the attendees, reflecting hospitality and the spirit of sharing.
Later, the Eid meals are brought to the meeting places, where everyone sits around shared tables, moving between dishes in an informal organization that allows everyone to taste what the local residents have prepared, in a scene that enhances the concept of a single table and embodies social cohesion.
Inside the homes, the women of the neighborhood gather to exchange greetings and enjoy the Eid meal, within a complete social framework that reflects the distribution of roles and strengthens the bonds between families.
After the gatherings, families head to visit relatives and the elderly, extending the values of kinship, while popular arts such as the Samri and Ardah are present, giving the celebration a cultural dimension that reflects the depth of heritage in the region.
This integrated scene reflects the commitment of the people of Hail to their traditions, as these rituals continue as part of their social identity, passed down through generations and maintaining their presence in the details of Eid year after year.