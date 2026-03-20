ولائم العيد في حائل.. مائدة واحدة تجمع الحي وتعيد صياغة الفرح

The Hail region welcomes Eid al-Fitr with deeply rooted social rituals, starting from the night of the holiday when families gather around the "Eid Khushra," where sweets, nuts, and light dishes are served in an atmosphere that sets the stage for an exceptional day filled with joy.

With the dawn of Eid, housewives become active in preparing the breakfast table, featuring meat kabsa as the main dish, adorned with traditional plates such as fakkah, qursan, and vegetables, in a variety that reflects culinary skill and presentation precision, giving the table a presence that expresses local identity.

In the neighborhoods, the streets and squares near the mosques transform into gathering spots, where people of all ages come together, dressed in festive attire, exchanging greetings in an atmosphere of closeness. Arabic coffee, tea, dates, and sweets are shared among the attendees, reflecting hospitality and the spirit of sharing.

Later, the Eid meals are brought to the meeting places, where everyone sits around shared tables, moving between dishes in an informal organization that allows everyone to taste what the local residents have prepared, in a scene that enhances the concept of a single table and embodies social cohesion.

Inside the homes, the women of the neighborhood gather to exchange greetings and enjoy the Eid meal, within a complete social framework that reflects the distribution of roles and strengthens the bonds between families.

After the gatherings, families head to visit relatives and the elderly, extending the values of kinship, while popular arts such as the Samri and Ardah are present, giving the celebration a cultural dimension that reflects the depth of heritage in the region.

This integrated scene reflects the commitment of the people of Hail to their traditions, as these rituals continue as part of their social identity, passed down through generations and maintaining their presence in the details of Eid year after year.