تستقبل منطقة حائل عيد الفطر بطقوس اجتماعية متجذرة، تبدأ منذ ليلة العيد حين تجتمع العائلات حول «خشرة العيد»، حيث تُقدَّم الحلويات والمكسرات والأكلات الخفيفة في أجواء تمهّد لانطلاق يوم استثنائي تتكامل فيه تفاصيل الفرح.

مع فجر العيد، تنشط ربات البيوت في إعداد مائدة الصباح، تتصدرها كبسة اللحم بوصفها العنصر الرئيس، وتُزيَّن بأطباق تقليدية مثل الفقع والقرصان والخضار، في تنوع يعكس مهارة الطهي ودقة التقديم، ويمنح المائدة حضورًا يعبّر عن الهوية المحلية.

في الأحياء، تتحول الشوارع والساحات القريبة من المساجد إلى مواقع تجمّع، يجتمع فيها الأهالي من مختلف الأعمار، يرتدون ملابس العيد، ويتبادلون التهاني في أجواء يسودها التقارب. تنتشر القهوة العربية والشاي والتمر والحلويات بين الحضور، في صورة تعكس كرم الضيافة وروح المشاركة.

ولائم العيد في حائل.. مائدة واحدة تجمع الحي وتعيد صياغة الفرح

لاحقًا، تخرج وجبات العيد إلى مواقع اللقاء، حيث يجلس الجميع حول موائد مشتركة، ويتنقلون بين الأطباق في تنظيم عفوي يتيح للجميع تذوق ما أعدّه أهل الحي، في مشهد يعزز مفهوم المائدة الواحدة ويجسد التلاحم الاجتماعي.

داخل المنازل، تجتمع نساء الحي لتبادل التهاني وتناول وجبة العيد، في إطار اجتماعي متكامل يعكس توزيع الأدوار ويعزز الروابط بين الأسر.

بعد انتهاء اللقاءات، تتجه العائلات لزيارة الأقارب وكبار السن، امتدادًا لقيم صلة الرحم، فيما تحضر الفنون الشعبية عبر السامري والعرضة، لتمنح الاحتفال بعدًا ثقافيًا يعكس عمق الموروث في المنطقة.

هذا المشهد المتكامل يعكس تمسك أهالي حائل بعاداتهم، حيث تستمر هذه الطقوس كجزء من الهوية الاجتماعية، تنتقل عبر الأجيال وتحافظ على حضورها في تفاصيل العيد عامًا بعد عام.