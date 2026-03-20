استقبل أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، صباح اليوم (الجمعة) بديوان الإمارة، جموع المهنئين بعيد الفطر المبارك، الذين قدِموا لتهنئة سموه بهذه المناسبة السعيدة، ودعا سموه الله العلي القدير أن يتقبل من الجميع صيامهم وقيامهم وصالح أعمالهم، وأن يعيد هذه المناسبة على الجميع باليمن والبركات.
ورفع أمير المنطقة الشرقية التهاني والتبريكات لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وللشعب السعودي الكريم بمناسبة عيد الفطر المبارك، سائلًا الله العلي القدير أن يعيده على المملكة والأمتين العربية والإسلامية باليمن والخير والبركات، وأن يديم على بلادنا عزّها وأمنها ورخاءها في ظل قيادتها الحكيمة «أعزها الله».
ونوّه أمير المنطقة الشرقية بالجهود والإمكانات التي وفرتها حكومة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لخدمة المعتمرين والمصلين والزائرين، قاصدي المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي الشريف خلال شهر رمضان المبارك، وكذلك التنظيم والدقة العالية التي سهلت للمعتمرين والزائرين أداءهم لمناسكهم بطمأنينة ويسر، وتقديم أفضل الخدمات لضيوف الرحمن، سائلًا المولى عز وجل أن يديم على بلادنا أمنها وعزها واستقرارها.
حضر الاستقبال عددٌ من أصحاب السمو الأمراء، وقيادات المنطقة، وسعادة وكيل إمارة المنطقة الشرقية تركي بن عبدالله التميمي.
The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, received this morning (Friday) at the Emirate's Diwan, a large number of well-wishers celebrating Eid al-Fitr, who came to congratulate His Highness on this happy occasion. His Highness prayed to Allah, the Almighty, to accept everyone's fasting, prayers, and good deeds, and to bring this occasion back to everyone with blessings and prosperity.
The Prince of the Eastern Province extended his congratulations and best wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, as well as to the noble Saudi people on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. He prayed to Allah, the Almighty, to bring it back to the Kingdom and to the Arab and Islamic nations with blessings, goodness, and prosperity, and to sustain our country’s honor, security, and prosperity under its wise leadership, "may Allah exalt it."
The Prince of the Eastern Province praised the efforts and resources provided by the Government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to serve the pilgrims, worshippers, and visitors to the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque during the blessed month of Ramadan, as well as the high level of organization and precision that facilitated the pilgrims and visitors in performing their rituals with peace of mind and ease, and providing the best services to the guests of Allah. He prayed to the Almighty to maintain our country's security, honor, and stability.
A number of Their Highnesses, princes, regional leaders, and His Excellency the Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province, Turki bin Abdullah Al-Tamimi, attended the reception.