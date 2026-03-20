The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, received this morning (Friday) at the Emirate's Diwan, a large number of well-wishers celebrating Eid al-Fitr, who came to congratulate His Highness on this happy occasion. His Highness prayed to Allah, the Almighty, to accept everyone's fasting, prayers, and good deeds, and to bring this occasion back to everyone with blessings and prosperity.

The Prince of the Eastern Province extended his congratulations and best wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, as well as to the noble Saudi people on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. He prayed to Allah, the Almighty, to bring it back to the Kingdom and to the Arab and Islamic nations with blessings, goodness, and prosperity, and to sustain our country’s honor, security, and prosperity under its wise leadership, "may Allah exalt it."

The Prince of the Eastern Province praised the efforts and resources provided by the Government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to serve the pilgrims, worshippers, and visitors to the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque during the blessed month of Ramadan, as well as the high level of organization and precision that facilitated the pilgrims and visitors in performing their rituals with peace of mind and ease, and providing the best services to the guests of Allah. He prayed to the Almighty to maintain our country's security, honor, and stability.

A number of Their Highnesses, princes, regional leaders, and His Excellency the Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province, Turki bin Abdullah Al-Tamimi, attended the reception.