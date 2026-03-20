أمير تبوك يستقبل المهنئين بعيد الفطر المبارك

استقبل أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، بالقصر الحكومي اليوم، رؤساء المحاكم ومشايخ القبائل ومديري الإدارات الحكومية من مدنيين وعسكريين وجمع من أهالي المنطقة، الذين قدموا للسلام عليه وتهنئته بعيد الفطر المبارك، وبادلهم التهنئة بهذه المناسبة السعيدة.
ورفع أمير منطقة تبوك أسمى التهاني والتبريكات لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولولي عهده الأمين، والشعب السعودي الكريم بمناسبة حلول عيد الفطر المبارك، سائلاً الله العلي القدير أن يتقبل من الجميع صيامهم وقيامهم، وأن يعيده على المملكة والأمتين العربية والإسلامية باليمن والخير والبركات.
ونوه بالدور الكبير والبطولي الذي تقوم القوات المسلحة وكافة القطاعات الأمنية في حماية الوطن وصون أمنه، سائلاً المولى عز وجل أن يديم على بلادنا أمنها وعزها واستقرارها وأن يحفظ لهذه البلاد قيادتها الرشيدة.
عقب ذلك تناول الجميع طعام الإفطار الذي أقامه بهذه المناسبة.
The Prince of the Tabuk Region, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, received today at the government palace the heads of courts, tribal leaders, and directors of government departments, both civilian and military, along with a gathering of the region's residents, who came to greet him and congratulate him on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. He reciprocated their congratulations on this joyful occasion.
The Prince of Tabuk Region extended his heartfelt congratulations and blessings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to his trustworthy Crown Prince, as well as to the noble Saudi people on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. He prayed to Allah, the Almighty, to accept everyone's fasting and prayers, and to bring it back to the Kingdom and the Arab and Islamic nations with prosperity, goodness, and blessings.
He praised the significant and heroic role played by the armed forces and all security sectors in protecting the homeland and preserving its security, asking the Almighty to maintain the security, dignity, and stability of our country and to safeguard its wise leadership.
Following that, everyone enjoyed the Iftar meal that was organized for this occasion.