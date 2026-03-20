استقبل أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، بالقصر الحكومي اليوم، رؤساء المحاكم ومشايخ القبائل ومديري الإدارات الحكومية من مدنيين وعسكريين وجمع من أهالي المنطقة، الذين قدموا للسلام عليه وتهنئته بعيد الفطر المبارك، وبادلهم التهنئة بهذه المناسبة السعيدة.

أمير تبوك يستقبل المهنئين بعيد الفطر المبارك


ورفع أمير منطقة تبوك أسمى التهاني والتبريكات لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولولي عهده الأمين، والشعب السعودي الكريم بمناسبة حلول عيد الفطر المبارك، سائلاً الله العلي القدير أن يتقبل من الجميع صيامهم وقيامهم، وأن يعيده على المملكة والأمتين العربية والإسلامية باليمن والخير والبركات.
أمير تبوك يستقبل المهنئين بعيد الفطر المبارك

ونوه بالدور الكبير والبطولي الذي تقوم القوات المسلحة وكافة القطاعات الأمنية في حماية الوطن وصون أمنه، سائلاً المولى عز وجل أن يديم على بلادنا أمنها وعزها واستقرارها وأن يحفظ لهذه البلاد قيادتها الرشيدة.

عقب ذلك تناول الجميع طعام الإفطار الذي أقامه بهذه المناسبة.
أمير تبوك يستقبل المهنئين بعيد الفطر المبارك