في خضم الحرب الدائرة بين أمريكا وإسرائيل وإيران، وما خلّفته من تداعيات امتدت إلى دول الخليج وعدد من الدول العربية والإسلامية، تقف المملكة العربية السعودية، بقيادتها الحكيمة وشعبها الوفي، شامخةً في وجه التهديدات الإيرانية المتكررة التي تستهدف الأعيان المدنية وتحاول المساس بأمن المنطقة واستقرارها.

قيادة راسخة وشعب لا تهزه التهديدات

لم تنل أجواء الحرب من تماسك الداخل السعودي ولا من روحه المعنوية العالية، بل بدا المشهد الوطني أكثر قوة وثباتًا، إذ واجه السعوديون هذه التحديات بإظهار وحدتهم، والتفافهم حول قيادتهم، وتمسكهم بحالة الأمن والاستقرار التي تنعم بها البلاد.

وفي المدن والقرى والهجر، حضرت مظاهر الفرح، وتعالت الأهازيج الشعبية الحماسية، في مشاهد تعكس صلابة المجتمع السعودي، وتؤكد أن هذا الوطن لا ينكسر أمام التهديد، ولا يتراجع أمام محاولات الترهيب، بل يزداد تماسكا وثقة.

التحام القيادة والشعب.. صورة وطن

ما تشهده المملكة اليوم يبرهن مجددًا على متانة العلاقة بين قيادة نذرت نفسها لحماية الوطن، والدفاع عن مقدساته ومكتسباته، وبين شعب وفيّ مخلص، مستعد لبذل الغالي والنفيس في سبيل وطنه.

إنها صورة وطن يقف شامخًا، لا يحمي نفسه فحسب، بل يمد عونه ودعمه لأشقائه في دول الخليج والعالمين العربي والإسلامي، في مواجهة سياسات إيرانية أثبتت، مرة بعد أخرى، أنها لا تنتمي إلى منطق السلام، بل تقوم على دعم الفوضى ورعاية الأذرع الإرهابية وزعزعة استقرار الدول.

العيد في السعودية.. فرح آمن ورسالة قوة

وفي عيد الفطر المبارك، تتجلى هذه الصورة بأبهى معانيها، إذ يحتفل الشعب السعودي بهذه المناسبة السعيدة في أجواء من الطمأنينة والاعتزاز، بينما تدفع طهران ثمن سياساتها العدوانية وعربدتها الإقليمية، بعدما اختارت طريق التصعيد وزرع الفوضى عبر وكلائها في عدد من الدول العربية والإسلامية.

لقد أدركت شعوب المنطقة، من واقع التجربة، أن إيران لم تكن يومًا مشروع سلام أو مصدر استقرار، بل كانت في كثير من الأحيان منبعًا للتوتر وأداةً لتغذية الأزمات.

السعودية.. ثبات الدولة وطمأنينة المجتمع

وسط هذا المشهد المضطرب، تبرز السعودية نموذجًا للدولة الراسخة التي تجمع بين قوة الموقف، وتماسك الجبهة الداخلية، ووضوح الرؤية في حماية أمنها الوطني وصون استقرارها.

وهكذا، يمضي الوطن ثابتًا في مواقفه، مطمئنًا في داخله، مزهوًا بقيادته وشعبه، ليؤكد في العيد كما في سائر الأيام أن المملكة عصية على التهديد، وأن أمنها واستقرارها خط أحمر، وأن أفراحها ستبقى أقوى من كل محاولات الاستهداف.