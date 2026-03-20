In the midst of the ongoing war between America, Israel, and Iran, and the repercussions that have extended to the Gulf countries and several Arab and Islamic nations, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stands tall, with its wise leadership and loyal people, in the face of repeated Iranian threats that target civilian entities and attempt to undermine the security and stability of the region.

A steadfast leadership and a people unshaken by threats

The atmosphere of war has not diminished the cohesion of the Saudi interior nor its high morale; rather, the national scene appears stronger and more resilient, as the Saudis face these challenges by demonstrating their unity, rallying around their leadership, and holding on to the security and stability that the country enjoys.

In the cities, villages, and hamlets, expressions of joy were present, and enthusiastic popular chants rose, in scenes that reflect the resilience of Saudi society and affirm that this homeland does not break in the face of threats, nor does it retreat in the face of intimidation attempts, but rather grows more cohesive and confident.

The unity of leadership and the people.. A portrait of the homeland

What the Kingdom is witnessing today once again proves the strength of the relationship between a leadership that has dedicated itself to protecting the homeland and defending its sanctities and gains, and a loyal and devoted people, ready to sacrifice dearly for their country.

It is a portrait of a homeland standing tall, not only protecting itself but also extending its support and assistance to its brothers in the Gulf countries and the Arab and Islamic worlds, in the face of Iranian policies that have proven time and again that they do not belong to the logic of peace, but rather are based on supporting chaos, sponsoring terrorist arms, and destabilizing countries.

The holiday in Saudi Arabia.. Joyful security and a message of strength

During the blessed Eid al-Fitr, this image is manifested in its most beautiful meanings, as the Saudi people celebrate this happy occasion in an atmosphere of reassurance and pride, while Tehran pays the price for its aggressive policies and regional recklessness, having chosen the path of escalation and sowing chaos through its agents in several Arab and Islamic countries.

The peoples of the region have realized, from experience, that Iran has never been a project of peace or a source of stability, but rather has often been a source of tension and a tool for fueling crises.

Saudi Arabia.. The steadfastness of the state and the reassurance of society

Amid this turbulent scene, Saudi Arabia stands out as a model of a solid state that combines a strong position, internal cohesion, and a clear vision in protecting its national security and preserving its stability.

Thus, the homeland continues to stand firm in its positions, secure within itself, proud of its leadership and people, affirming during the holiday as well as on all other days that the Kingdom is resilient against threats, that its security and stability are a red line, and that its joys will remain stronger than all attempts at targeting.