يفضل عديد من الصائمين تناول الإفطار على ضفاف كورنيش جدة الذي يشهد توافد أعداد كبيرة من الأسر والزوّار والمعتمرين الذين يفضلون الإفطار على واجهتها البحرية، وازدان الكورنيش بالزينة الرمضانية التي شكّلت إضافة جمالية جذبت الأنظار على طول طريق المشاة بالواجهة البحرية.
ويعد تناول طعام الإفطار في شهر رمضان على كورنيش جدة عادة يحرص عليها أغلب سكان المحافظة والزوّار، للاستمتاع بأجواء البحر ومشاهدة لحظات الغروب معلنة انتهاء يوم من أيام هذا الشهر الفضيل.
وتبدأ نزهة الزوّار على الكورنيش عقب صلاة العصر؛ إذ تشهد الواجهة توافد الزوّار لمتابعة غروب الشمس، وسماع الأذان عبر مآذن المساجد المنتشرة على امتداد الكورنيش، متخطين الرتابة المعتادة داخل المنازل في تناول وجبة الإفطار، ليكون لتغيير المكان أثر في الشعور بالمتعة وإدخال البهجة والسرور بين أفراد الأسرة. ويعدّ الإفطار على كورنيش وشاطئ جدة فرصة للأهالي للترويح عن النفس والابتعاد عن الروتين اليومي لتبقى هذه اللحظات ذكريات جميلة بجمال منظر الغروب.
وشكلت منطقة «البروميناد» موقع جذب للزائرين، إذ يضم عدداً من الفعاليات التراثية و الترفيهية والتي تنطلق عقب انتهاء صلاة التراويح من كل ليلة.
Many fasting individuals prefer to break their fast on the shores of Jeddah's Corniche, which witnesses a large influx of families, visitors, and pilgrims who favor breaking their fast by the waterfront. The Corniche is adorned with Ramadan decorations that add an aesthetic touch, attracting attention along the pedestrian walkway by the seaside.
Breaking the fast during the month of Ramadan on Jeddah's Corniche is a tradition that most residents of the province and visitors cherish, allowing them to enjoy the sea atmosphere and watch the sunset, marking the end of a day in this holy month.
The visitors' stroll along the Corniche begins after the afternoon prayer; the waterfront sees an influx of visitors eager to catch the sunset and hear the call to prayer from the minarets of the mosques scattered along the Corniche, breaking away from the usual routine of having iftar at home. Changing the location has a significant impact on enhancing the enjoyment and bringing joy and happiness among family members. Iftar on the Corniche and Jeddah's beach provides an opportunity for families to unwind and escape the daily routine, making these moments beautiful memories highlighted by the stunning sunset.
The "Promenade" area has become a popular attraction for visitors, featuring a number of heritage and entertainment activities that commence after the Taraweeh prayer each night.