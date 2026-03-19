يفضل عديد من الصائمين تناول الإفطار على ضفاف كورنيش جدة الذي يشهد توافد أعداد كبيرة من الأسر والزوّار والمعتمرين الذين يفضلون الإفطار على واجهتها البحرية، وازدان الكورنيش بالزينة الرمضانية التي شكّلت إضافة جمالية جذبت الأنظار على طول طريق المشاة بالواجهة البحرية.

ويعد تناول طعام الإفطار في شهر رمضان على كورنيش جدة عادة يحرص عليها أغلب سكان المحافظة والزوّار، للاستمتاع بأجواء البحر ومشاهدة لحظات الغروب معلنة انتهاء يوم من أيام هذا الشهر الفضيل.

وتبدأ نزهة الزوّار على الكورنيش عقب صلاة العصر؛ إذ تشهد الواجهة توافد الزوّار لمتابعة غروب الشمس، وسماع الأذان عبر مآذن المساجد المنتشرة على امتداد الكورنيش، متخطين الرتابة المعتادة داخل المنازل في تناول وجبة الإفطار، ليكون لتغيير المكان أثر في الشعور بالمتعة وإدخال البهجة والسرور بين أفراد الأسرة. ويعدّ الإفطار على كورنيش وشاطئ جدة فرصة للأهالي للترويح عن النفس والابتعاد عن الروتين اليومي لتبقى هذه اللحظات ذكريات جميلة بجمال منظر الغروب.

وشكلت منطقة «البروميناد» موقع جذب للزائرين، إذ يضم عدداً من الفعاليات التراثية و الترفيهية والتي تنطلق عقب انتهاء صلاة التراويح من كل ليلة.