Many fasting individuals prefer to break their fast on the shores of Jeddah's Corniche, which witnesses a large influx of families, visitors, and pilgrims who favor breaking their fast by the waterfront. The Corniche is adorned with Ramadan decorations that add an aesthetic touch, attracting attention along the pedestrian walkway by the seaside.

Breaking the fast during the month of Ramadan on Jeddah's Corniche is a tradition that most residents of the province and visitors cherish, allowing them to enjoy the sea atmosphere and watch the sunset, marking the end of a day in this holy month.

The visitors' stroll along the Corniche begins after the afternoon prayer; the waterfront sees an influx of visitors eager to catch the sunset and hear the call to prayer from the minarets of the mosques scattered along the Corniche, breaking away from the usual routine of having iftar at home. Changing the location has a significant impact on enhancing the enjoyment and bringing joy and happiness among family members. Iftar on the Corniche and Jeddah's beach provides an opportunity for families to unwind and escape the daily routine, making these moments beautiful memories highlighted by the stunning sunset.

The "Promenade" area has become a popular attraction for visitors, featuring a number of heritage and entertainment activities that commence after the Taraweeh prayer each night.