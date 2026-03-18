The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's welcome for the announcement of a temporary ceasefire between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Afghanistan on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

It stated in a statement: "The Kingdom appreciates the responsiveness of both parties to the calls issued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the sisterly State of Qatar, and the sisterly Republic of Turkey to implement this ceasefire, and it confirms that prioritizing dialogue and peaceful solutions is the best way to resolve outstanding disputes."

It added: "The Kingdom affirms that it will continue its diplomatic efforts tirelessly, in coordination with brotherly and friendly countries, to achieve peace, security, and stability in the region."