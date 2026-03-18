The following statement was issued by the Royal Court today:

All praise is due to Allah alone, and peace and blessings be upon our Prophet Muhammad and upon his family and companions. To proceed: The Crescent Sighting Committee at the Supreme Court held a session this evening, Wednesday the 29th of Ramadan 1447 AH - according to the Umm al-Qura calendar - corresponding to 18 / 3 / 2026 AD; to consider what has been reported to it regarding the sighting of the crescent moon for the month of Shawwal this year 1447 AH. After reviewing all that was presented and contemplating it, and in light of the Supreme Court's decision dated 29 / 8 / 1447 AH that Wednesday, 1 / 9 / 1447 AH corresponding to 18 / 2 / 2026 AD is the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan for the year 1447 AH, and given that the sighting of the crescent moon for the month of Shawwal was not confirmed this evening, and based on the saying of the Prophet, peace be upon him: "If the sky is cloudy, then complete the count to thirty," which is agreed upon and the wording is from Al-Bukhari; the committee decides: that tomorrow, Thursday 30 / 9 / 1447 AH - according to the Umm al-Qura calendar - corresponding to 19 / 3 / 2026 AD is the completion of the thirty days of the blessed month of Ramadan for the year 1447 AH, and that Friday, 1 / 10 / 1447 AH - according to the Umm al-Qura calendar - corresponding to 20 / 3 / 2026 AD is the day of Eid al-Fitr for this year 1447 AH.

The Supreme Court, while congratulating the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the trustworthy Crown Prince, all citizens and residents, and Muslims, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, asks Allah, the Almighty, to accept the fasting and prayers of Muslims, and all their good deeds, to reconcile what is between them, to grant victory to His religion and elevate His word, and to preserve the security, stability, and prosperity of this country. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, Near, and Responsive. And peace and blessings be upon our Prophet Muhammad and upon his family and companions.