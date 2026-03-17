The Muslim World League expressed its appreciation for the active participation and positive messages and sentiments it received from countries and organizations around the world, on the occasion of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, which was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on March 15 of each year.

In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and President of the Muslim Scholars Association, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, emphasized the importance of this positive international interaction with this occasion, celebrating it on national and media platforms, and the great appreciation of Islamic peoples for it. He called on all countries, governments, and international organizations for the urgent necessity to translate these noble human sentiments into laws and legislation that deter manifestations of hatred and religious discrimination, including the phenomenon of "Islamophobia," and to enhance international efforts aimed at combating hate speech and its practices, and to establish values of mutual respect and coexistence among followers of different religions and cultures, especially in light of the dangerous rise of such rhetoric and practices.

Sheikh Al-Issa reiterated that "Islamophobia" is at the forefront of concerning models of the rise of hate speech and its racist practices, stressing that its repercussions are not limited to targeting Muslims alone, but extend to fueling extremist tendencies and deepening divisions within religiously and culturally diverse societies, undermining efforts to achieve comprehensive citizenship as recognized by constitutions and affirmed by laws, principles, and international norms.

He clarified that Muslims, who today number nearly two billion people around the world, embody the true image of their religion and interact positively with their diverse human environment, based on Islam's call for mutual recognition and cooperation among people. The practices and slogans of a few individuals who falsely claim the name of Islam do not represent it; in fact, they are condemned and rejected by the vast majority of Muslims and have no connection to the principles and teachings of Islam.

Sheikh Al-Issa called on all religious and political leaders to promote a culture of dialogue, while also emphasizing the importance of supporting the pivotal role played by religious, educational, and cultural institutions in establishing awareness and spreading a culture of understanding and mutual respect.