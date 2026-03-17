أعربت رابطة العالم الإسلامي عن تقديرها للمشاركات الفاعلة والرسائل والمشاعر الإيجابية التي تلقّتْها من دول العالم ومنظّماته، بمناسبة اليوم الدولي لمكافحة كراهية الإسلام، الذي اعتمدتْهُ الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة في 15 مارس من كل عام.

وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة للرابطة، أكّد الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد عبدالكريم العيسى، أهمية هذا التفاعل الدولي الإيجابي مع هذه المناسبة، والاحتفاء بها في المنصات الوطنية والإعلامية، وتقدير الشعوب الإسلامية الكبير لذلك، داعياً الدول والحكومات والمنظمات الدولية كافة إلى الضرورة المُلحّة والعاجلة لترجمة هذه المشاعر الإنسانية النبيلة إلى قوانين وتشريعات رادعة لمظاهر الكراهية والتمييز الديني، ومن ذلك ظاهرة «رُهاب الإسلام» (الإسلاموفوبيا)، وتعزيز الجهود الدولية الهادفة إلى مواجهة خطاب الكراهية وممارساته، وترسيخ قِيَم الاحترام المُتبادل والتعايش بين أتباع الأديان والثقافات، ولا سيما في ظل التصاعد الخَطِر لهذه الخطابات والممارسات.

وجدّد الشيخ العيسى، التأكيد على أن «رُهاب الإسلام» يأتي في طليعة النماذج المقلقة لتصاعد خطاب الكراهية وممارساته العنصرية، مشدداً على أنّ تداعياته لا تقتصر على استهداف المسلمين فحسب، بل تمتد آثارها لتغذية نزعات التطرف وتعميق الانقسامات داخل المجتمعات المتنوعة دينيّاً وثقافيّاً، بما يُقوِّض مساعي تحقيق المواطنة الشاملة التي تُقرُّها الدساتير، وتؤكدها القوانين والمبادئ والأعراف الدولية.

وأوضح، أنّ المسلمين، الذين يناهزون اليوم نحو ملياري إنسان حول العالم، يُجسِّدون الصورةَ الحقيقية لدينهم، ويتفاعلون بإيجابيةٍ مع محيطهم الإنساني بتنوّعه الديني، انطلاقاً من نداء الإسلام الداعي إلى التعارف والتعاون بين البشر، ولا تُمثِّله الممارسات والشعارات الشاذة التي تنتحل اسم الإسلام زوراً، وهي في الحقيقة مُدانة ومنبوذة من عموم المسلمين، ولا تمُتُّ إلى مبادئ الإسلام وتعاليمه بصِلةٍ.

ودعا الشيخ العيسى، القادة الدينيين والسياسيين كافةً إلى تعزيز ثقافة الحوار، مؤكداً في الوقت ذاته أهميةَ دعم الدور المحوري الذي تضطلع به المؤسسات الدينية والتعليمية والثقافية في ترسيخ الوعي ونشر ثقافة التفاهم والاحترام المتبادل.