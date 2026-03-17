تعد «العشوة» من أبرز العادات الاجتماعية المتوارثة لدى أهالي حائل في شهر رمضان، تقليدٌ يحمل بعداً إنسانياً وروحياً عميقاً، ويجسد معنى البرّ والوفاء للأهل بعد رحيلهم. هذه العادة التي حافظت عليها الأسر الحائلية عبر الأجيال، تمثل استمراراً لقيم الكرم والعطاء التي عُرفت بها المنطقة منذ صدر الإسلام، وترتبط رمزياً باسم الصحابي الجليل عدي بن حاتم الطائي، الذي ورث عن والده حاتم الطائي خُلق السخاء والإطعام وإكرام الضيف.

يطلق الأهالي على هذه المناسبة «العشوة» أو «عشوة الميت»، وهي إقامة مأدبة إفطار أو عشاء بنية الصدقة عن الوالدين أو أحد أفراد الأسرة المتوفين. يُذبح الضأن وتُجهّز المائدة وتُفتح أبواب المنزل للجيران والأقارب والأصدقاء، في مشهد يعكس روح التكافل الاجتماعي التي تميّز مجتمع حائل. الدعوة لـ«العشوة» تحمل معنى المشاركة في الأجر والدعاء، حيث يجتمع الحضور على الطعام ويتبادلون الذكر الطيب والدعوات بالرحمة للراحلين.

وتظهر «العشوة» بوصفها امتداداً حياً لثقافة الكرم الطائي، ويتحول الإطعام إلى ممارسة اجتماعية متجذرة في الوعي الجمعي، فالمائدة تجمع الناس حول قيمة واحدة هي العطاء، فتتقارب القلوب وتتعزز روابط الجيرة والرحم، ويصبح رمضان مساحة لإحياء المعاني التي قامت عليها المجتمعات العربية منذ قرون.

ومع الشهر الكريم تستعد البيوت الحائلية لتنظيم العشوات، فتُرتب المجالس، وتُعد أواني الضيافة، وتُحدد الأيام التي تُقام فيها الولائم. كبار السن يقودون لحظات الدعاء واستحضار سيرة الأهل، بينما يشارك الأبناء والأحفاد في استقبال الضيوف، فتتحول المناسبة إلى درس اجتماعي حي ينتقل عبر الأجيال.

وتعكس مائدة «العشوة» هوية المطبخ الحائلي؛ أطباق اللحم والأرز والجريش والهريس والثريد تتصدر الحضور، وتبقى القهوة العربية والتمر عنوان البداية لكل لقاء، في مشهد يجمع بين البعد الديني والاجتماعي والإنساني.

وتمثل «العشوة» جسراً يصل الماضي بالحاضر؛ عادة تعيد إحياء قيم البرّ وصلة المجتمع، وتؤكد، أن ذكر الإنسان يستمر بالعطاء والدعاء والعمل الصالح. هكذا يحافظ المجتمع الحائلي على إرثه الرمضاني، ويبقى اسم عدي بن حاتم الطائي رمزاً للكرم الذي يعيش في تفاصيل الحياة اليومية حتى اليوم.