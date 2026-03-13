On behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji, participated yesterday evening in the joint ministerial meeting of the foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council, chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain - the current president - Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, and Egypt, held via video conference.

During the meeting, the strong cooperative relations between the Gulf Cooperation Council and Egypt were reviewed, along with ways to enhance and develop them in various fields.

The foreign ministers reiterated their condemnation and denunciation in the strongest terms of the blatant and unjustified attacks carried out by Iran against the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, emphasizing the right of the Council's states to take all necessary measures and mobilize all resources to protect their security and stability.

Attending the meeting were the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Multilateral International Affairs, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi, and the Director of the Gulf Cooperation Council Department, Faisal bin Saeed.