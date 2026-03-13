نيابة عن وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، شارك نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي مساء أمس في الاجتماع الوزاري المشترك بين وزراء الخارجية في مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية برئاسة وزير خارجية البحرين -رئيس الدورة الحالية- الدكتور عبد اللطيف بن راشد الزياني، ومصر، المنعقد عبر الاتصال المرئي.

وجرى خلال الاجتماع استعراض علاقات التعاون المتينة بين مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية ومصر، وسبل تعزيزها وتطويرها في مختلف المجالات.

وجدد وزراء الخارجية إدانتهم واستنكارهم بأشد العبارات الاعتداءات السافرة وغير المبررة التي قامت بها إيران ضد دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، مشددين على حق دول المجلس باتخاذ كافة الإجراءات اللازمة وتسخير جميع الإمكانات لحماية أمنها واستقرارها.

حضر الاجتماع وكيل وزارة الخارجية للشؤون الدولية المتعددة الدكتور عبدالرحمن الرسي، ومدير إدارة مجلس التعاون الخليجي فيصل بن سعيد.