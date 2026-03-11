The late Ali bin Muhammad Al-Rabghi is considered a model of civility in all its manifestations and details. He is the owner of an authentic experience, kind words, refined feelings, and unique selections in his writings, radio and television programs, and articles on literature, art, and sports; behind all of this stands a memory that did not betray him until the hour of his departure.

The late Al-Rabghi was born in the neighborhood of Amir Rabgh in 1939 and began his studies in Rabgh. He then moved to Jeddah due to his father's work at the military barracks in Jeddah (Al-Qishlah) and completed his studies at Al-Waziriyah School in the Al-Kandarah neighborhood of Jeddah, then at Al-Mansuriyah School in Al-Alawi, before completing his studies at King Saud University.

He had a passion for books and was enthusiastic about reading, earning the trust of officials with his integrity and honesty, the love of ordinary people, and the friendship of intellectuals. Al-Rabghi worked as the director of sports activities at the Education Department in Jeddah, as a supervisor of the sports page at Al-Bilad newspaper in the 1960s, then as the head of the sports section at "Okaz" newspaper, and finally as a supervisor of the sports section at Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper. He was an example of good character and journalistic professionalism.

Al-Rabghi was interested in culture from an early age and would travel to Mecca to acquire books from the Culture Library, especially since they offered a summer promotion on books, designating a day for culture, selling any book for one riyal. He would buy with what he saved books by Yusuf Al-Sebai, Naguib Mahfouz, Tawfiq Al-Hakim, Anis Mansour, and other writers.

Al-Rabghi worked as a correspondent for the radio from Rabgh and was appointed as an assistant announcer. He had six programs between radio and television, and his voice became associated with the emotions of listeners through many distinctive radio programs. Here we are, recalling his biography following his impactful departure last October.