يعدُّ الراحل علي بن محمد الرابغي، نموذجاً للتحضر بكل تجلياته وتفاصيله، فهو صاحب التجربة الأصيلة، والكلمة الطيبة، والإحساس الراقي، والمنتخبات الفريدة، في كتاباته و برامجه الإذاعية والتلفزيونية، ومقالاته في الأدب والفن والرياضة؛ فيما يقف وراء كل ذلك ذاكرة لم تخنه إلى ساعة رحيله.
ولد الراحل في حارة أمير رابغ عام 1939، وبدأ دراسته في رابغ، ثم انتقل لجدة بحكم عمل والده في الثكنة العسكرية بجدة (القشلة)، وأكمل دراسته في مدرسة الوزيرية في حي الكندرة بجدة، ثم المدرسة المنصورية في العلوي. قبل أن يكمل دراسته في جامعة الملك سعود.
عشق الكُتب، وكان شغوفاً بالقراءة، فيما كسب بأمانته ونزاهته ثقة المسؤولين، ومحبة البسطاء من الناس، وصداقة النخب، عمل الرابغي مديراً للنشاط الرياضي بإدارة التعليم بجدة، ومشرفاً على الصفحة الرياضية بجريدة البلاد في الستينات، ثم رئيساً للقسم الرياضي بصحيفة «عكاظ»، وأخيراً مشرفاً على القسم الرياضي بصحيفة الشرق الأوسط. وكان مثالاً للخلق الحسن والمهنية الصحفية.
اهتم الرابغي بالثقافة في وقت مبكر، وكان يسافر إلى مكة ليقتني من مكتبة الثقافة الكتب، وخصوصاً أنهم يقدمون عرضاً كل صيف على الكتب، يقررون يوماً للثقافة، فيبيعون أي كتاب بريال واحد، فيشتري بما وفّره كتب يوسف السباعي، ونجيب محفوظ، وتوفيق الحكيم، وأنيس منصور، وغيرهم من الكتاب.
عمل الرابغي مراسلاً للإذاعة من رابغ، وعين مساعد مذيع، وكانت لديه 6 برامج بين الإذاعة والتلفزيون، وارتبط صوته بوجدان المستمعين من خلال العديد من البرامج الإذاعية المميزة، وها نحن نستعيد سيرته إثر رحيله المؤثر في أكتوبر الماضي.
The late Ali bin Muhammad Al-Rabghi is considered a model of civility in all its manifestations and details. He is the owner of an authentic experience, kind words, refined feelings, and unique selections in his writings, radio and television programs, and articles on literature, art, and sports; behind all of this stands a memory that did not betray him until the hour of his departure.
The late Al-Rabghi was born in the neighborhood of Amir Rabgh in 1939 and began his studies in Rabgh. He then moved to Jeddah due to his father's work at the military barracks in Jeddah (Al-Qishlah) and completed his studies at Al-Waziriyah School in the Al-Kandarah neighborhood of Jeddah, then at Al-Mansuriyah School in Al-Alawi, before completing his studies at King Saud University.
He had a passion for books and was enthusiastic about reading, earning the trust of officials with his integrity and honesty, the love of ordinary people, and the friendship of intellectuals. Al-Rabghi worked as the director of sports activities at the Education Department in Jeddah, as a supervisor of the sports page at Al-Bilad newspaper in the 1960s, then as the head of the sports section at "Okaz" newspaper, and finally as a supervisor of the sports section at Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper. He was an example of good character and journalistic professionalism.
Al-Rabghi was interested in culture from an early age and would travel to Mecca to acquire books from the Culture Library, especially since they offered a summer promotion on books, designating a day for culture, selling any book for one riyal. He would buy with what he saved books by Yusuf Al-Sebai, Naguib Mahfouz, Tawfiq Al-Hakim, Anis Mansour, and other writers.
Al-Rabghi worked as a correspondent for the radio from Rabgh and was appointed as an assistant announcer. He had six programs between radio and television, and his voice became associated with the emotions of listeners through many distinctive radio programs. Here we are, recalling his biography following his impactful departure last October.