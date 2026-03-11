يعدُّ الراحل علي بن محمد الرابغي، نموذجاً للتحضر بكل تجلياته وتفاصيله، فهو صاحب التجربة الأصيلة، والكلمة الطيبة، والإحساس الراقي، والمنتخبات الفريدة، في كتاباته و برامجه الإذاعية والتلفزيونية، ومقالاته في الأدب والفن والرياضة؛ فيما يقف وراء كل ذلك ذاكرة لم تخنه إلى ساعة رحيله.

ولد الراحل في حارة أمير رابغ عام 1939، وبدأ دراسته في رابغ، ثم انتقل لجدة بحكم عمل والده في الثكنة العسكرية بجدة (القشلة)، وأكمل دراسته في مدرسة الوزيرية في حي الكندرة بجدة، ثم المدرسة المنصورية في العلوي. قبل أن يكمل دراسته في جامعة الملك سعود.

عشق الكُتب، وكان شغوفاً بالقراءة، فيما كسب بأمانته ونزاهته ثقة المسؤولين، ومحبة البسطاء من الناس، وصداقة النخب، عمل الرابغي مديراً للنشاط الرياضي بإدارة التعليم بجدة، ومشرفاً على الصفحة الرياضية بجريدة البلاد في الستينات، ثم رئيساً للقسم الرياضي بصحيفة «عكاظ»، وأخيراً مشرفاً على القسم الرياضي بصحيفة الشرق الأوسط. وكان مثالاً للخلق الحسن والمهنية الصحفية.

اهتم الرابغي بالثقافة في وقت مبكر، وكان يسافر إلى مكة ليقتني من مكتبة الثقافة الكتب، وخصوصاً أنهم يقدمون عرضاً كل صيف على الكتب، يقررون يوماً للثقافة، فيبيعون أي كتاب بريال واحد، فيشتري بما وفّره كتب يوسف السباعي، ونجيب محفوظ، وتوفيق الحكيم، وأنيس منصور، وغيرهم من الكتاب.

عمل الرابغي مراسلاً للإذاعة من رابغ، وعين مساعد مذيع، وكانت لديه 6 برامج بين الإذاعة والتلفزيون، وارتبط صوته بوجدان المستمعين من خلال العديد من البرامج الإذاعية المميزة، وها نحن نستعيد سيرته إثر رحيله المؤثر في أكتوبر الماضي.