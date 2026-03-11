أكّد وزير الخدمة المدنية والتأمينات في الحكومة اليمنية سالم ثابت العولقي، أن الدعم الاقتصادي السعودي الجديد بقيمة 1.3 مليار ريال سعودي يشكّل دفعة مهمة لمعالجة عجز الموازنة العامة، واستمرار صرف الرواتب لموظفي الدولة، وتوفير النفقات التشغيلية للحكومة. وقال في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ»، إن «الدعم يجسّد استمرار وقوف السعودية بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، إلى جانب بلادنا في هذه المرحلة الدقيقة، ويعكس عمق روابط الأخوّة ومتانة الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين».

وتابع وزير الخدمة اليمنية، أن الدعم -إلى جانب أنه يغطي الرواتب والنفقات التشغيلية- يعزّز انتظام التدفقات المالية، ويدعم استقرار الاقتصاد الوطني، ويمكّن الحكومة من الاستمرار في تقديم الخدمات الأساسية للمواطنين، وتطبيع الحياة المدنية وترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار، مشيراً إلى أن الدعم السعودي الأخير يعزز أداء الحكومة للقيام بمهماتها، وتنفيذ برنامجها، ومواصلة جهودها في الإصلاحات الاقتصادية والمؤسسية خلال الفترة القادمة.

دعم ومساندة

الوزير العولقي قال: إن روابط الأخوّة مع السعودية عميقة وراسخة، وإن الدور السعودي ظل حاضراً في تقديم المساندة في مختلف الظروف وعلى كل المستويات التنموية والأمنية والعسكرية، معرباً عن تقديره للموقف السعودي الأخوي الصادق، بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، ووزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان.

️ مواقف السعودية الصادقة تؤكد متانة الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين