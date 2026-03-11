أكّد وزير الخدمة المدنية والتأمينات في الحكومة اليمنية سالم ثابت العولقي، أن الدعم الاقتصادي السعودي الجديد بقيمة 1.3 مليار ريال سعودي يشكّل دفعة مهمة لمعالجة عجز الموازنة العامة، واستمرار صرف الرواتب لموظفي الدولة، وتوفير النفقات التشغيلية للحكومة. وقال في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ»، إن «الدعم يجسّد استمرار وقوف السعودية بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، إلى جانب بلادنا في هذه المرحلة الدقيقة، ويعكس عمق روابط الأخوّة ومتانة الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين».
وتابع وزير الخدمة اليمنية، أن الدعم -إلى جانب أنه يغطي الرواتب والنفقات التشغيلية- يعزّز انتظام التدفقات المالية، ويدعم استقرار الاقتصاد الوطني، ويمكّن الحكومة من الاستمرار في تقديم الخدمات الأساسية للمواطنين، وتطبيع الحياة المدنية وترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار، مشيراً إلى أن الدعم السعودي الأخير يعزز أداء الحكومة للقيام بمهماتها، وتنفيذ برنامجها، ومواصلة جهودها في الإصلاحات الاقتصادية والمؤسسية خلال الفترة القادمة.
دعم ومساندة
الوزير العولقي قال: إن روابط الأخوّة مع السعودية عميقة وراسخة، وإن الدور السعودي ظل حاضراً في تقديم المساندة في مختلف الظروف وعلى كل المستويات التنموية والأمنية والعسكرية، معرباً عن تقديره للموقف السعودي الأخوي الصادق، بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، ووزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان.
️ مواقف السعودية الصادقة تؤكد متانة الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين
The Minister of Civil Service and Insurance in the Yemeni government, Salem Thabet Al-Awlaki, confirmed that the new Saudi economic support worth 1.3 billion Saudi riyals represents an important boost for addressing the public budget deficit, continuing the payment of salaries for state employees, and providing the government's operational expenses. In a special statement to "Okaz," he said, "This support embodies Saudi Arabia's continued support, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, alongside our country during this critical phase, and reflects the depth of brotherly ties and the strength of the strategic partnership between the two countries."
The Yemeni Minister of Civil Service continued that the support—not only covering salaries and operational expenses—also enhances the regularity of financial flows, supports the stability of the national economy, and enables the government to continue providing essential services to citizens, normalizing civilian life, and establishing security and stability. He pointed out that the recent Saudi support strengthens the government's performance in carrying out its tasks, implementing its program, and continuing its efforts in economic and institutional reforms in the coming period.
Support and Assistance
Minister Al-Awlaki stated that the brotherly ties with Saudi Arabia are deep and solid, and that the Saudi role has consistently been present in providing support in various circumstances and at all developmental, security, and military levels, expressing his appreciation for the sincere brotherly Saudi stance, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman.
️ Saudi Arabia's sincere positions affirm the strength of the strategic partnership between the two countries