The Minister of Civil Service and Insurance in the Yemeni government, Salem Thabet Al-Awlaki, confirmed that the new Saudi economic support worth 1.3 billion Saudi riyals represents an important boost for addressing the public budget deficit, continuing the payment of salaries for state employees, and providing the government's operational expenses. In a special statement to "Okaz," he said, "This support embodies Saudi Arabia's continued support, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, alongside our country during this critical phase, and reflects the depth of brotherly ties and the strength of the strategic partnership between the two countries."

The Yemeni Minister of Civil Service continued that the support—not only covering salaries and operational expenses—also enhances the regularity of financial flows, supports the stability of the national economy, and enables the government to continue providing essential services to citizens, normalizing civilian life, and establishing security and stability. He pointed out that the recent Saudi support strengthens the government's performance in carrying out its tasks, implementing its program, and continuing its efforts in economic and institutional reforms in the coming period.

Support and Assistance

Minister Al-Awlaki stated that the brotherly ties with Saudi Arabia are deep and solid, and that the Saudi role has consistently been present in providing support in various circumstances and at all developmental, security, and military levels, expressing his appreciation for the sincere brotherly Saudi stance, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman.

️ Saudi Arabia's sincere positions affirm the strength of the strategic partnership between the two countries