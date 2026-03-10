تلقى وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالاً هاتفياً أمس، من نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير الدفاع الأسترالي ريتشارد مارلز.

وجرت، خلال الاتصال، إدانة الهجمات الإيرانية التي استهدفت المملكة، إضافة إلى بحث مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة، ومناقشة انعكاسات هذه التطورات على الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي.