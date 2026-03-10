تلقى وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالاً هاتفياً أمس، من نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير الدفاع الأسترالي ريتشارد مارلز.
وجرت، خلال الاتصال، إدانة الهجمات الإيرانية التي استهدفت المملكة، إضافة إلى بحث مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة، ومناقشة انعكاسات هذه التطورات على الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي.
Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received a phone call yesterday from Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Richard Marles.
During the call, they condemned the Iranian attacks that targeted the Kingdom, in addition to discussing the latest developments in the region and the implications of these developments on regional and international security and stability.