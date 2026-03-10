أوصى المفتي العام للمملكة الشيخ الدكتور صالح الفوزان، عموم المسلمين بالجد والاجتهاد في العشر الأواخر من رمضان، اقتداءً واهتداءً بعبد الله ورسوله محمد عليه الصلاة والسلام، وقال: دلَّت الأحاديث على أنه ينبغي تخصيص العشر بمزيد من العمل والطاعة، ومن ذلك إحياء ليلها بالصلاة، وكذلك الاعتكاف في هذه العشر؛ ففي الصحيحين عن عائشة رضي الله عنها: «أن النبي -صلى الله عليه وسلم- كان يعتكف العشر الأواخر من رمضان حتى توفاه الله». قال أهل العلم: وإنما كان يعتكف النبي -صلى الله عليه وسلم- في هذه العشر التي يطلب فيها ليلة القدر، قطعاً لأشغاله، وتفريغاً لباله، وتحقيقاً لمناجاة ربه وذكره ودعائه. ويشرع أيضاً في هذه العشر تحري ليلة القدر امتثالاً لقول النبي -صلى الله عليه وسلم-: «تحروا ليلة القدر في الوتر من العشر الأواخر من رمضان»، أخرجه البخاري من حديث عائشة.

وأضاف المفتي: يستحب لمن أدرك هذه الليالي أن يكثر من قول: «اللهم إنك عفو تحب العفو فاعفُ عني»، فإن عائشة -رضي الله عنها- قالت: يا رسول الله أرأيت إن علمت أي ليلة ليلة القدر ما أقول فيها؟ قال: «قولي: اللهم إنك عفو تحب العفو فاعفُ عني» أخرجه الترمذي وقال: حديث حسن صحيح.

وتابع المفتي: أوصي نفسي والمسلمين أجمعين بالاجتهاد في العبادات من الصلاة وقراءة القرآن والصدقات وغير ذلك من الأعمال الصالحات، كما أوصي الجميع بالإكثار من الدعاء والإلحاح فيه، فإنكم تدعون سميعاً قريباً، جواداً كريماً، رؤوفاً رحيماً، فادعوا الله -جل جلاله- لأنفسكم ولوالديكم ولأهليكم ولذرياتكم، وادعوا الله لولاة أمركم، ولأوطانكم، ولجميع المسلمين.