The Grand Mufti of the Kingdom, Sheikh Dr. Saleh Al-Fawzan, advised all Muslims to strive and exert themselves during the last ten days of Ramadan, following the example of Abdullah and His Messenger Muhammad, peace be upon him. He said: The hadiths indicate that it is appropriate to dedicate the last ten days to increased work and obedience, including reviving their nights with prayer, as well as performing i'tikaf during these ten days; in the two Sahihs, it is narrated from Aisha, may Allah be pleased with her, that "the Prophet -peace be upon him- used to perform i'tikaf in the last ten days of Ramadan until Allah took him." The scholars said: The Prophet -peace be upon him- used to perform i'tikaf during these ten days in search of Laylat al-Qadr, to cut off his distractions, to clear his mind, and to truly engage in supplication and remembrance of his Lord. It is also recommended during these ten days to seek Laylat al-Qadr in compliance with the saying of the Prophet -peace be upon him-: "Seek Laylat al-Qadr in the odd nights of the last ten days of Ramadan," as narrated by Al-Bukhari from the hadith of Aisha.

The Mufti added: It is recommended for those who reach these nights to frequently say: "O Allah, You are Most Forgiving, and You love forgiveness, so forgive me," for Aisha -may Allah be pleased with her- said: O Messenger of Allah, if I know which night is Laylat al-Qadr, what should I say in it? He said: "Say: O Allah, You are Most Forgiving, and You love forgiveness, so forgive me," narrated by Al-Tirmidhi, who said: It is a good and authentic hadith.

The Mufti continued: I advise myself and all Muslims to strive in acts of worship such as prayer, reading the Quran, giving charity, and other righteous deeds. I also advise everyone to increase their supplications and to be persistent in them, for you are calling upon One who is All-Hearing, Near, Generous, and Kind. So, invoke Allah -Glory be to Him- for yourselves, for your parents, for your families, and for your descendants, and pray to Allah for your leaders, for your homelands, and for all Muslims.