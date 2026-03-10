أوصى المفتي العام للمملكة الشيخ الدكتور صالح الفوزان، عموم المسلمين بالجد والاجتهاد في العشر الأواخر من رمضان، اقتداءً واهتداءً بعبد الله ورسوله محمد عليه الصلاة والسلام، وقال: دلَّت الأحاديث على أنه ينبغي تخصيص العشر بمزيد من العمل والطاعة، ومن ذلك إحياء ليلها بالصلاة، وكذلك الاعتكاف في هذه العشر؛ ففي الصحيحين عن عائشة رضي الله عنها: «أن النبي -صلى الله عليه وسلم- كان يعتكف العشر الأواخر من رمضان حتى توفاه الله». قال أهل العلم: وإنما كان يعتكف النبي -صلى الله عليه وسلم- في هذه العشر التي يطلب فيها ليلة القدر، قطعاً لأشغاله، وتفريغاً لباله، وتحقيقاً لمناجاة ربه وذكره ودعائه. ويشرع أيضاً في هذه العشر تحري ليلة القدر امتثالاً لقول النبي -صلى الله عليه وسلم-: «تحروا ليلة القدر في الوتر من العشر الأواخر من رمضان»، أخرجه البخاري من حديث عائشة.
وأضاف المفتي: يستحب لمن أدرك هذه الليالي أن يكثر من قول: «اللهم إنك عفو تحب العفو فاعفُ عني»، فإن عائشة -رضي الله عنها- قالت: يا رسول الله أرأيت إن علمت أي ليلة ليلة القدر ما أقول فيها؟ قال: «قولي: اللهم إنك عفو تحب العفو فاعفُ عني» أخرجه الترمذي وقال: حديث حسن صحيح.
وتابع المفتي: أوصي نفسي والمسلمين أجمعين بالاجتهاد في العبادات من الصلاة وقراءة القرآن والصدقات وغير ذلك من الأعمال الصالحات، كما أوصي الجميع بالإكثار من الدعاء والإلحاح فيه، فإنكم تدعون سميعاً قريباً، جواداً كريماً، رؤوفاً رحيماً، فادعوا الله -جل جلاله- لأنفسكم ولوالديكم ولأهليكم ولذرياتكم، وادعوا الله لولاة أمركم، ولأوطانكم، ولجميع المسلمين.
The Grand Mufti of the Kingdom, Sheikh Dr. Saleh Al-Fawzan, advised all Muslims to strive and exert themselves during the last ten days of Ramadan, following the example of Abdullah and His Messenger Muhammad, peace be upon him. He said: The hadiths indicate that it is appropriate to dedicate the last ten days to increased work and obedience, including reviving their nights with prayer, as well as performing i'tikaf during these ten days; in the two Sahihs, it is narrated from Aisha, may Allah be pleased with her, that "the Prophet -peace be upon him- used to perform i'tikaf in the last ten days of Ramadan until Allah took him." The scholars said: The Prophet -peace be upon him- used to perform i'tikaf during these ten days in search of Laylat al-Qadr, to cut off his distractions, to clear his mind, and to truly engage in supplication and remembrance of his Lord. It is also recommended during these ten days to seek Laylat al-Qadr in compliance with the saying of the Prophet -peace be upon him-: "Seek Laylat al-Qadr in the odd nights of the last ten days of Ramadan," as narrated by Al-Bukhari from the hadith of Aisha.
The Mufti added: It is recommended for those who reach these nights to frequently say: "O Allah, You are Most Forgiving, and You love forgiveness, so forgive me," for Aisha -may Allah be pleased with her- said: O Messenger of Allah, if I know which night is Laylat al-Qadr, what should I say in it? He said: "Say: O Allah, You are Most Forgiving, and You love forgiveness, so forgive me," narrated by Al-Tirmidhi, who said: It is a good and authentic hadith.
The Mufti continued: I advise myself and all Muslims to strive in acts of worship such as prayer, reading the Quran, giving charity, and other righteous deeds. I also advise everyone to increase their supplications and to be persistent in them, for you are calling upon One who is All-Hearing, Near, Generous, and Kind. So, invoke Allah -Glory be to Him- for yourselves, for your parents, for your families, and for your descendants, and pray to Allah for your leaders, for your homelands, and for all Muslims.