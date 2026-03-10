لحظات إنسانية قبل الأذان وبعده

ومع رفع أذان المغرب، ترتفع الدعوات وتعم لحظة صمت روحانية قبل الإفطار، ثم يتوجه الأهالي إلى المساجد القريبة لأداء صلاة المغرب وبعدها تستمر الليالي الرمضانية في أجواء تجمع بين العبادة واللقاءات الاجتماعية حتى ساعات متأخرة من الليل.

ويؤكد أهالي مكة المكرمة، أن هذه العادات ليست مجرد طقوس موسمية، بل جزء أصيل من هوية المدينة، توارثتها الأجيال وحافظت عليها رغم تغير الزمن وتكتسب هذه العادات اليوم بعداً إنسانياً إضافياً مع حرص المجتمع على مشاركة ضيوف الرحمن روحانية الشهر الفضيل.

وهكذا يبقى رمضان في مكة المكرمة لوحة فريدة تتكامل فيها روحانية الحرم مع دفء الأحياء الشعبية، وتستمر فيها قيم الإيثار والتكافل كعلامة مميزة للحياة اليومية في هذه المدينة المقدسة.

تعيش مكة المكرمة في شهر رمضان أجواءً استثنائية تجمع بين قدسية المكان وعمق القيم الاجتماعية المتوارثة عبر الأجيال. وبينما يحتضن المسجد الحرام ملايين الزوّار والمعتمرين الذين يفدون من مختلف أنحاء العالم، تنبض الأحياء الشعبية في المدينة بحياة رمضانية خاصة تعكس كرم أهل مكة المكرمة وبساطة عيشهم.

على مدى عقود ظلّ المسجد الحرام محور يوميات الأهالي خلال الشهر الفضيل، إلا أن السنوات الأخيرة شهدت تحوّلاً لافتاً؛ إذ بات كثير من سكان مكة المكرمة يفضّلون أداء الصلوات والتراويح في مساجد الأحياء القريبة من منازلهم. ويأتي هذا التوجه إيثاراً لضيوف الرحمن، وإفساحاً للمجال أمامهم للاستمتاع بالأجواء الروحانية في الحرم الشريف.

فالمساجد الصغيرة تمتلئ بالمصلين، وتقام حلقات القرآن والدروس الوعظية التي تجمع كبار السن والشباب والأطفال في مشهد يعكس تماسك المجتمع المكي.

وتبرز موائد الإفطار الجماعية كأحد أهم المظاهر الرمضانية في الأحياء القديمة ففي الأزقة الضيقة بين البيوت المتلاصقة، يشارك الأهالي في إعداد الأطباق الشعبية التي ارتبطت بذاكرة رمضان في مكة المكرمة، مثل الشوربة والسمبوسة والتمر وقبيل أذان المغرب تتحول تلك الأزقة إلى ساحات مفتوحة للجيران والمارة، وتمتد الموائد للجميع دون استثناء، في صورة تجسد كرم المكيين ودفء قلوبهم.