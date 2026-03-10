The Prophet's Mosque welcomed yesterday the crowds of male and female devotees who completed their registration procedures and obtained I'tikaf permits to perform the Sunnah of I'tikaf during the last ten days of the blessed month of Ramadan. The General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques has provided a comprehensive system of services that create a spiritual atmosphere filled with tranquility and reassurance, facilitating the worshippers' ability to perform their acts of worship with ease.

The authority has prepared various field and organizational arrangements, along with a number of supporting services that include guidance, organization, healthcare, and translation services, in addition to providing hospitality and basic needs for the worshippers. It has also designated field teams to oversee the organization of entry and exit movements and to monitor the provision of services, ensuring that the worshippers can dedicate themselves to worship, remembrance, and recitation of the Holy Quran in a spiritual atmosphere within the Prophet's Mosque during the last ten days of this blessed month.