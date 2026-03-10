استقبل المسجد النبوي، أمس، جموع المعتكفين والمعتكفات الذين استكملوا إجراءات التسجيل وحصلوا على تصاريح الاعتكاف، لأداء سنّة الاعتكاف في العشر الأواخر من شهر رمضان المبارك. وقد وفّرت الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي منظومة متكاملة من الخدمات، تهيئ أجواء إيمانية مفعمة بالسكينة والطمأنينة، وتسهّل على المعتكفين أداء عبادتهم بكل يسر.

وهيأت الهيئة مختلف التجهيزات الميدانية والتنظيمية، إلى جانب عدد من الخدمات المساندة التي تشمل الإرشاد والتنظيم والرعاية الصحية وخدمات الترجمة، إضافة إلى توفير الضيافة والاحتياجات الأساسية للمعتكفين. كما خصصت فرقاً ميدانية تتولى الإشراف على تنظيم حركة الدخول والخروج ومتابعة تقديم الخدمات، بما يضمن تمكين المعتكفين من التفرغ للعبادة والذكر وتلاوة القرآن الكريم في أجواء روحانية داخل المسجد النبوي خلال العشر الأواخر من الشهر الفضيل.