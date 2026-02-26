The old market in the central area of Taif is regaining its presence as one of the most important commercial and tourist destinations. It continues to be a vibrant heart of economic and social life in the City of Roses, providing a breath of fresh air for residents and visitors seeking an authentic heritage shopping experience.

With the approach of the month of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, the market is witnessing early preparations, as the walkways are adorned with decorations and hanging lights, and the surroundings are filled with expressions of joy, while the voices of vendors rise with familiar traditional chants, evoking memories in the minds of the elderly of a beautiful time that still lives in the heart of Taif.

The market, known as "Souq Al-Balad" by the locals, extends through a network of alleys and neighborhoods that embrace dozens of shops and popular stalls, offering a wide variety of traditional goods and products, including incense, popular perfumes, agricultural produce, clothing, leather goods, in addition to local foods that fill the air with their aromas. In the open square areas, the features of ancient architecture are evident, where heritage homes overlook the market in a scene that reflects the deep social connections that have characterized Taif in past decades.

Visitors to the market feel from the moment they enter that they are crossing a time portal to the past, surrounded by historical landmarks on all sides, starting from the old gates that still stand tall, such as Bab Al-Hazm, Bab Al-Riyah, and Bab Al-Abbas, which represent prominent examples of traditional architectural art. The Taif Municipality has contributed, through a rehabilitation project, to revitalizing the market, in collaboration with property owners and shopkeepers, while preserving the architectural and heritage identity of the site.

The development of the city center has come as a qualitative project that embodies the tourist spirit of Taif, providing visitors with a comprehensive experience inspired by cultural, commercial, and social heritage, in an environment that combines authenticity with modern organization.

The municipality has allocated organized spaces for popular stalls offering a variety of local dishes, such as liver, bulilah, and traditional sweets, adding a human and emotional dimension to the market experience, and recalling the details of simple life associated with old markets. The market is distinguished by hosting the oldest vendors of fava beans, hareesa, murtabak, and heads of mandi, alongside shops for gold, silver, and precious stones, and shops for aromatic oils, topped by the world-renowned Taif rose oil.

Additionally, spice and agricultural shops are adjacent to stores selling men's and women's clothing, traditional attire, bags, and shoes, as well as traditional bakeries that still offer barley, millet, and wheat bread, and shops selling wild ghee, honey, and other local products.