يستعيد السوق القديم في المنطقة المركزية بمدينة الطائف حضوره بوصفه أحد أهم المقاصد التجارية والسياحية، ولا يزال يشكّل قلباً نابضاً للحياة الاقتصادية والاجتماعية في مدينة الورد، ومتنفساً للأهالي والزوار الباحثين عن تجربة تسوق بطابع تراثي أصيل.

ومع اقتراب شهر رمضان وعيد الفطر، يشهد سوق البلد استعدادات مبكرة، إذ ازدانت الممرات بالزينة والإضاءات المعلقة، وتلونت الأرجاء بمظاهر الفرح، فيما تتعالى أصوات الباعة بأهازيج تراثية مألوفة، تستحضر في ذاكرة كبار السن صوراً من زمن جميل لا يزال حياً في قلب الطائف.

ويمتد سوق البلد، كما يطلق عليه السكان، عبر شبكة من الأزقة والحارات التي تحتضن عشرات الدكاكين والبسطات الشعبية، مقدّماً تنوعاً واسعاً من السلع والمنتجات التقليدية، تشمل البخور والعطور الشعبية، والغلال الزراعية، والملابس، والجلديات، إلى جانب المأكولات الشعبية التي تعبق بروائحها أرجاء المكان. وفي محيط الساحات المفتوحة تتجلى ملامح العمارة القديمة، حيث تطل المنازل التراثية على السوق في مشهد يعكس عمق التواصل الاجتماعي الذي ميّز الطائف في عقود مضت.

ويشعر زائر السوق منذ لحظة دخوله أنه يعبر بوابة زمنية نحو الماضي، إذ تحيط به شواهد التاريخ من كل جانب، بدءاً من البوابات القديمة التي ما زالت شامخة مثل باب الحزم، وباب الريع، وباب العباس، التي تمثل نماذج بارزة لفن العمارة التقليدية. وأسهمت أمانة الطائف، من خلال مشروع إعادة التأهيل، في إعادة الحيوية لسوق البلد، بالتعاون مع ملاك العقارات وأصحاب المحلات، مع الحفاظ على الهوية العمرانية والتراثية للموقع.

وجاء تطوير وسط المدينة كمشروع نوعي يجسد روح الطائف السياحية، ويمنح الزائر تجربة متكاملة تستلهم الموروث الثقافي والتجاري والاجتماعي، في بيئة تجمع بين الأصالة والتنظيم الحديث.

وخصصت الأمانة مساحات منظمة للبسطات الشعبية التي تقدم أكلات محلية متنوعة، مثل الكبدة والبليلة والحلوى الشعبية، لتضيف بعداً إنسانياً ووجدانياً لتجربة السوق، وتعيد إلى الأذهان تفاصيل الحياة البسيطة التي ارتبطت بالأسواق القديمة. ويتميّز سوق البلد باحتضانه أقدم باعة الفول، والهريسة، والمطبق، ورؤوس المندي، إلى جانب محلات الذهب والفضة والأحجار الكريمة، ومحلات الزيوت العطرية، وعلى رأسها دهن الورد الطائفي المعروف عالمياً.

كما تتجاور محلات العطارة والغلال مع متاجر الملابس الرجالية والنسائية، والأزياء الشعبية، والحقائب والأحذية، فضلاً عن مخابز تقليدية لا تزال تقدم خبز البر والدخن والشعير، ومحلات لبيع السمن البري، والعسل، والإقط، والمنتجات البلدية الأخرى.