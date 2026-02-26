يستعيد السوق القديم في المنطقة المركزية بمدينة الطائف حضوره بوصفه أحد أهم المقاصد التجارية والسياحية، ولا يزال يشكّل قلباً نابضاً للحياة الاقتصادية والاجتماعية في مدينة الورد، ومتنفساً للأهالي والزوار الباحثين عن تجربة تسوق بطابع تراثي أصيل.
ومع اقتراب شهر رمضان وعيد الفطر، يشهد سوق البلد استعدادات مبكرة، إذ ازدانت الممرات بالزينة والإضاءات المعلقة، وتلونت الأرجاء بمظاهر الفرح، فيما تتعالى أصوات الباعة بأهازيج تراثية مألوفة، تستحضر في ذاكرة كبار السن صوراً من زمن جميل لا يزال حياً في قلب الطائف.
ويمتد سوق البلد، كما يطلق عليه السكان، عبر شبكة من الأزقة والحارات التي تحتضن عشرات الدكاكين والبسطات الشعبية، مقدّماً تنوعاً واسعاً من السلع والمنتجات التقليدية، تشمل البخور والعطور الشعبية، والغلال الزراعية، والملابس، والجلديات، إلى جانب المأكولات الشعبية التي تعبق بروائحها أرجاء المكان. وفي محيط الساحات المفتوحة تتجلى ملامح العمارة القديمة، حيث تطل المنازل التراثية على السوق في مشهد يعكس عمق التواصل الاجتماعي الذي ميّز الطائف في عقود مضت.
ويشعر زائر السوق منذ لحظة دخوله أنه يعبر بوابة زمنية نحو الماضي، إذ تحيط به شواهد التاريخ من كل جانب، بدءاً من البوابات القديمة التي ما زالت شامخة مثل باب الحزم، وباب الريع، وباب العباس، التي تمثل نماذج بارزة لفن العمارة التقليدية. وأسهمت أمانة الطائف، من خلال مشروع إعادة التأهيل، في إعادة الحيوية لسوق البلد، بالتعاون مع ملاك العقارات وأصحاب المحلات، مع الحفاظ على الهوية العمرانية والتراثية للموقع.
وجاء تطوير وسط المدينة كمشروع نوعي يجسد روح الطائف السياحية، ويمنح الزائر تجربة متكاملة تستلهم الموروث الثقافي والتجاري والاجتماعي، في بيئة تجمع بين الأصالة والتنظيم الحديث.
وخصصت الأمانة مساحات منظمة للبسطات الشعبية التي تقدم أكلات محلية متنوعة، مثل الكبدة والبليلة والحلوى الشعبية، لتضيف بعداً إنسانياً ووجدانياً لتجربة السوق، وتعيد إلى الأذهان تفاصيل الحياة البسيطة التي ارتبطت بالأسواق القديمة. ويتميّز سوق البلد باحتضانه أقدم باعة الفول، والهريسة، والمطبق، ورؤوس المندي، إلى جانب محلات الذهب والفضة والأحجار الكريمة، ومحلات الزيوت العطرية، وعلى رأسها دهن الورد الطائفي المعروف عالمياً.
كما تتجاور محلات العطارة والغلال مع متاجر الملابس الرجالية والنسائية، والأزياء الشعبية، والحقائب والأحذية، فضلاً عن مخابز تقليدية لا تزال تقدم خبز البر والدخن والشعير، ومحلات لبيع السمن البري، والعسل، والإقط، والمنتجات البلدية الأخرى.
The old market in the central area of Taif is regaining its presence as one of the most important commercial and tourist destinations. It continues to be a vibrant heart of economic and social life in the City of Roses, providing a breath of fresh air for residents and visitors seeking an authentic heritage shopping experience.
With the approach of the month of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, the market is witnessing early preparations, as the walkways are adorned with decorations and hanging lights, and the surroundings are filled with expressions of joy, while the voices of vendors rise with familiar traditional chants, evoking memories in the minds of the elderly of a beautiful time that still lives in the heart of Taif.
The market, known as "Souq Al-Balad" by the locals, extends through a network of alleys and neighborhoods that embrace dozens of shops and popular stalls, offering a wide variety of traditional goods and products, including incense, popular perfumes, agricultural produce, clothing, leather goods, in addition to local foods that fill the air with their aromas. In the open square areas, the features of ancient architecture are evident, where heritage homes overlook the market in a scene that reflects the deep social connections that have characterized Taif in past decades.
Visitors to the market feel from the moment they enter that they are crossing a time portal to the past, surrounded by historical landmarks on all sides, starting from the old gates that still stand tall, such as Bab Al-Hazm, Bab Al-Riyah, and Bab Al-Abbas, which represent prominent examples of traditional architectural art. The Taif Municipality has contributed, through a rehabilitation project, to revitalizing the market, in collaboration with property owners and shopkeepers, while preserving the architectural and heritage identity of the site.
The development of the city center has come as a qualitative project that embodies the tourist spirit of Taif, providing visitors with a comprehensive experience inspired by cultural, commercial, and social heritage, in an environment that combines authenticity with modern organization.
The municipality has allocated organized spaces for popular stalls offering a variety of local dishes, such as liver, bulilah, and traditional sweets, adding a human and emotional dimension to the market experience, and recalling the details of simple life associated with old markets. The market is distinguished by hosting the oldest vendors of fava beans, hareesa, murtabak, and heads of mandi, alongside shops for gold, silver, and precious stones, and shops for aromatic oils, topped by the world-renowned Taif rose oil.
Additionally, spice and agricultural shops are adjacent to stores selling men's and women's clothing, traditional attire, bags, and shoes, as well as traditional bakeries that still offer barley, millet, and wheat bread, and shops selling wild ghee, honey, and other local products.