أطلقت الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي، مشروع ترقيم أبواب التوسعة السعودية الثانية في المسجد الحرام، وذلك في إطار جهودها المستمرة لتحسين تجربة القاصدين وتسهيل حركة التنقّل داخل الحرم.

وشمل المشروع تنفيذ 92 لافتة جديدة لترقيم الأبواب ضمن نطاق التوسعة، بتصميم ينسجم مع الهوية الجمالية والمعمارية للمسجد الحرام، مع مراعاة قدسية المكان.

ويهدف المشروع إلى تعزيز وضوح الترقيم بما يمكّن المصلين والمعتمرين والزوار من معرفة مواقع دخولهم والخروج منها بسهولة، ويساعدهم على العودة إلى أماكنهم بدقة، خصوصًا خلال أوقات الذروة والمواسم، مما يسهم في رفع جودة الخدمات المقدمة وتحسين إدارة الحشود داخل المسجد الحرام.