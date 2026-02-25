The General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques has launched a project to number the doors of the second Saudi expansion in the Grand Mosque, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the experience of visitors and facilitate movement within the sanctuary.

The project includes the installation of 92 new signs to number the doors within the expansion area, designed to align with the aesthetic and architectural identity of the Grand Mosque, while respecting the sanctity of the place.

The project aims to enhance the clarity of the numbering, enabling worshippers, pilgrims, and visitors to easily know their entry and exit points, and helping them return to their locations accurately, especially during peak times and seasons, which contributes to improving the quality of services provided and enhancing crowd management within the Grand Mosque.