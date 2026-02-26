سجّل مستشفى الدكتور سليمان فقيه بجدة إنجازًا نوعيًا جديدًا على خارطة الرعاية الصحية العالمية، بعد إدراجه للمرة الأولى ضمن قائمة أفضل 250 مستشفى في العالم وفق تصنيف مجلة Newsweek لعام 2026 كأول مستشفى خاص في المملكة العربية السعودية يحقق هذا الإنجاز، في تأكيد على الريادة التي حققها وجودة خدماته الطبية المتكاملة وفق أعلى المعايير الدولية.

وواصل المستشفى حضوره الريادي بتصدّره – للعام الخامس على التوالي – قائمة أفضل مستشفى خاص في المملكة العربية السعودية، كما جاء في المرتبة الثانية بين جميع المستشفيات الحكومية والخاصة على مستوى المملكة، بما يعكس استدامة الأداء المتميز وثقة المرضى والمجتمع في مستوى الرعاية الصحية المقدَّمة.

وضمّت قائمة أفضل 250 مستشفى في العالم ثلاثة مستشفيات فقط من المملكة العربية السعودية، كان من بينها مستشفى الدكتور سليمان فقيه بجدة الذي جاء في المرتبة الثانية على مستوى المملكة ضمن هذا التصنيف العالمي، والأعلى تصنيفًا بين المستشفيات الخاصة السعودية في القائمة، ما يرسّخ مكانته المتقدمة وتنافسيته على المستويين الإقليمي والعالمي.

ويستند تصنيف Newsweek لأفضل مستشفيات العالم إلى منهجية تقييم شاملة تعتمد على أربعة محاور رئيسية: جودة الرعاية الصحية، وسلامة المرضى، وتوصيات الخبراء والمختصين في القطاع الصحي حول العالم، ونتائج استطلاعات تجربة المرضى، إضافة إلى قياس مستوى تطبيق مقاييس النتائج الصحية المُبلّغ عنها من قِبل المرضى (PROMs)، التي تقيّم أثر الرعاية الصحية على جودة حياة المرضى ونتائجهم العلاجية.

كما يتم اختيار قائمة أفضل 250 مستشفى عالميًا بناءً على قوة التوصيات الدولية، والأداء المتقدم في مؤشرات الجودة وتجربة المرضى، إلى جانب السمعة البحثية والإسهام العلمي للمؤسسات الصحية، ما يجعل الوصول إلى هذه القائمة انعكاسًا مباشرًا لمستوى التميز السريري والمؤسسي على الصعيد العالمي.

وبهذه المناسبة، صرّح الدكتور مازن بن سليمان فقيه، رئيس مجموعة فقيه للرعاية الصحية، قائلًا:

«إن دخول مستشفى الدكتور سليمان فقيه بجدة قائمة أفضل 250 مستشفى في العالم يمثل محطة مفصلية في مسيرتنا، ويجسد ثمرة العمل المؤسسي المتكامل والاستثمار المستمر في الكفاءات الطبية والتقنيات المتقدمة. لقد اخترنا أن تكون سلامة المرضى وجودة التجربة العلاجية في صميم أولوياتنا، وهذا الإنجاز الدولي يؤكد أننا نسير في الاتجاه الصحيح».

وأضاف: «هذا التقدير العالمي يعزز من حضور القطاع الصحي السعودي في المنافسة على خارطة الرعاية الصحية العالمية، ويدعم مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في بناء منظومة صحية متقدمة ترتكز على الجودة والابتكار والاستدامة، وتسهم في تحسين جودة الحياة للمجتمع».

ويواصل مستشفى الدكتور سليمان فقيه ترسيخ ثقافة التميز المؤسسي من خلال تطوير خدمات طبية متكاملة تتمحور حول الإنسان، وتبنّي نماذج رعاية حديثة تستند إلى أفضل الممارسات العالمية، بما يسهم في تحقيق نتائج علاجية متقدمة وتجربة أكثر أمانًا وإنسانية للمرضى وعائلاتهم.