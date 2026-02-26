Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital in Jeddah has achieved a new qualitative milestone on the global healthcare map, after being included for the first time in the list of the top 250 hospitals in the world according to Newsweek's 2026 ranking, making it the first private hospital in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to achieve this accomplishment, confirming its leadership and the quality of its integrated medical services according to the highest international standards.

The hospital continued its pioneering presence by ranking – for the fifth consecutive year – as the best private hospital in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and it came in second place among all public and private hospitals across the Kingdom, reflecting the sustainability of its outstanding performance and the trust of patients and the community in the level of healthcare provided.

The list of the top 250 hospitals in the world included only three hospitals from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, among which was Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital in Jeddah, which ranked second in the Kingdom in this global classification, and the highest-ranked among Saudi private hospitals on the list, solidifying its advanced position and competitiveness on both regional and global levels.

Newsweek's ranking of the best hospitals in the world is based on a comprehensive evaluation methodology that relies on four main axes: quality of healthcare, patient safety, recommendations from experts and specialists in the healthcare sector worldwide, and results from patient experience surveys, in addition to measuring the level of implementation of patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs), which assess the impact of healthcare on the quality of life and treatment outcomes for patients.

The selection of the top 250 hospitals globally is also based on the strength of international recommendations, advanced performance in quality and patient experience indicators, as well as the research reputation and scientific contributions of healthcare institutions, making entry into this list a direct reflection of the level of clinical and institutional excellence on a global scale.

On this occasion, Dr. Mazen bin Sulaiman Al Habib, Chairman of Al Habib Healthcare Group, stated:

“The inclusion of Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital in Jeddah in the list of the top 250 hospitals in the world represents a pivotal milestone in our journey, embodying the fruits of integrated institutional work and continuous investment in medical competencies and advanced technologies. We have chosen to prioritize patient safety and the quality of the treatment experience, and this international achievement confirms that we are moving in the right direction.”

He added: “This global recognition enhances the presence of the Saudi healthcare sector in competing on the global healthcare map and supports the objectives of Vision 2030 in building an advanced healthcare system based on quality, innovation, and sustainability, contributing to improving the quality of life for the community.”

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital continues to reinforce a culture of institutional excellence by developing integrated medical services centered around the individual and adopting modern care models based on the best global practices, contributing to achieving advanced treatment outcomes and a safer and more humane experience for patients and their families.