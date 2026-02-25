يرى المفكر إبراهيم البليهي، أن الواجب جعل الأخلاق الهدف الأول للتربية، والهدف الأول للتعليم، والهدف الأول للإعلام، ولكل وسائل التواصل وأدوات التثقيف، وأن يكون هدف المؤسسات الارتقاء بالأخلاق والاستمرار في ترقيتها، فالارتقاء بالأخلاق يجب أن يكون المستهدف الأول والثاني والعاشر.

ولفت صاحب «بنية التخلف»، إلى أن استحكام الجهل يعطل فاعلية العقل، إلا أن الوباء الفظيع يتمثّل في تَوَهُّم المعرفة، الذي استوطن العقل منذ نشوئه، كون الجهل يمكن رفعه بالتعلم، أما ما لا يمكن علاجه فهو تَوَهُّم المعرفة، أي «توَهُّم الجهل عِلْماً»، مؤكداً على خطورة ما يستقر في الأذهان من تصورات خرافية أو خاطئة، إذ إنها تتحكم بالذهن البشري، فالعقل دليل ذاته، وهو يندفع لتأكيد ما اعتاد عليه، وتمجيد ما تآلف معه، وتزكية من يماثلونه في الاتجاه.

الخلل الأساسي المعطِّل للاستقامة

أوضح عرّاب الفلسفة الأول في المملكة، أن سقراط اعتقد أن الخلل الأساسي المعطِّل للاستقامة البشرية هو الجهل، وأن الناس لو وجدوا طريقهم إلى فهم ذواتهم وإدراك الحقيقة فسوف تستقيم الأوضاع الإنسانية، وكان يرى أن فهم الإنسان لذاته هو مفتاح الصلاح، فكان شعاره الأول «اعرف نفسك»، وشعاره الثاني التأكيد بأن فاعلية العقل مشروطة بنقد العقل ذاته، والشحذ الدائم لفاعليته، وكان يردد «حياة لم تُمتحَن هي حياة لا تستحق أن يتمسك بها الإنسان».

إنقاذ الإنسان من جهالته

مشيراً إلى أن أفلاطون كرّس حياته في التفكير في كيفية إنقاذ الإنسان من جهالته المستغلقة، التي أغرقت حياته بالتفكير الخرافي والسلوك الأرعن، لأن كل ذلك شيء فظيع، إلا أن التاريخ وأعمال البشر والعلوم المعرفية توصلت إلى أنه رغم فظاعة الجهل ورغم بشاعة توهم المعرفة إلا أن المعضلة الكبرى ليست ناجمة عن نقص المعرفة، ولا عن توهم المعرفة، وإنما هي نتاج الطبيعة البشرية، فالإنسان كائن «أناني»، وأنانيته تنبع من أعماقه، أي من جيناته، لذلك ذهب علماء الأحياء، وعلى رأسهم «ريتشارد داوكينز»، إلى أنه يجب على كل الناس أن يتعلموا بأنهم أنانيون بالطبع، وبأن عليهم ترويض هذه الطبيعة الأنانية الجامحة، ودفعها إلى الخير، لافتاً إلى أنه من دون الاعتراف بالأنانية الطبيعية التلقائية سيبقى البشر يرتكبون أفدح الفظائع، ويبررون لأنفسهم ذلك دون صعوبة، لأن طبيعتهم الأنانية متماهية مع ذلك.

وحمّل البليهي الأنانية مسؤولية صراعات ومعضلات أخلاقية، وعدّ سلوك الإنسان على مستوى الأفراد والمجتمعات والثقافات نتاج القيم والتصورات والحاجات والرغبات والطموحات والأحلام والآمال والمعتقدات، التي تُحرِّك الإنسان تلقائياً، بعيداً عن معلوماته ومهاراته.