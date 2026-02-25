The thinker Ibrahim Al-Bulaihi believes that the primary duty is to make ethics the first goal of education, the first goal of teaching, the first goal of media, and all means of communication and tools of education. The aim of institutions should be to elevate ethics and continue to enhance them, as the elevation of ethics should be the primary, secondary, and tenth target.

The author of "The Structure of Underdevelopment" pointed out that the entrenchment of ignorance hinders the effectiveness of the mind, yet the horrific epidemic manifests itself in the delusion of knowledge, which has settled in the mind since its inception, as ignorance can be alleviated through learning, while what cannot be treated is the delusion of knowledge, that is, "the delusion of ignorance as knowledge." He emphasized the danger of what settles in minds as mythical or erroneous perceptions, as they control the human mind. The mind is its own guide, and it tends to affirm what it is accustomed to, glorifying what it is familiar with, and endorsing those who resemble it in direction.

The Fundamental Flaw Hindering Integrity

The pioneer of philosophy in the Kingdom clarified that Socrates believed that the fundamental flaw hindering human integrity is ignorance, and that if people found their way to understanding themselves and realizing the truth, human conditions would straighten out. He believed that a person's understanding of themselves is the key to righteousness, with his first motto being "Know thyself," and his second motto emphasizing that the effectiveness of the mind is conditional on critiquing the mind itself and the constant sharpening of its effectiveness. He would repeat, "A life that has not been tested is a life not worth holding onto."

Rescuing Humanity from Its Ignorance

He pointed out that Plato dedicated his life to thinking about how to rescue humanity from its entrenched ignorance, which has drowned its life in mythical thinking and reckless behavior, as all of this is a terrible thing. However, history, human actions, and cognitive sciences have concluded that despite the horror of ignorance and the ugliness of the delusion of knowledge, the major dilemma does not stem from a lack of knowledge or from the delusion of knowledge, but rather is a product of human nature. Humans are inherently "selfish," and their selfishness arises from their depths, that is, from their genes. Therefore, biologists, led by Richard Dawkins, have argued that all people must learn that they are selfish by nature and that they must tame this rampant selfish nature and direct it towards good, noting that without acknowledging this spontaneous natural selfishness, humans will continue to commit the gravest atrocities and justify them to themselves without difficulty, as their selfish nature aligns with that.

Al-Bulaihi held selfishness responsible for conflicts and ethical dilemmas, considering human behavior at the individual, community, and cultural levels to be a product of values, perceptions, needs, desires, ambitions, dreams, hopes, and beliefs that automatically drive humans, far from their knowledge and skills.