The Prince of Al-Qassim region, Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, shared an iftar meal with his orphaned children today at his home in the city of Buraidah, as part of an annual tradition he is keen on during the blessed month of Ramadan; affirming his constant interest in this precious group and sharing the atmosphere of the holy month with them.



Prince Faisal bin Mishal exchanged friendly conversations with the children, inquiring about their academic and living conditions, encouraging them to work hard and strive for excellence, and confirming that the nation takes pride in them and relies on them to build a bright future.



This humanitarian initiative embodies his commitment to enhancing the values of solidarity and compassion, and reinforcing the meanings of fatherhood and care, reflecting the great attention the leadership gives to the care and empowerment of orphans, integrating them into society; so they can be active and influential elements in the development journey.