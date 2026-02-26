شارك أمير منطقة القصيم الأمير الدكتور فيصل بن مشعل بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز أبناءَه الأيتام مأدبةَ الإفطار، وذلك في منزله بمدينة بريدة اليوم، في عادةٍ سنويةٍ يحرص عليها خلال شهر رمضان المبارك؛ تأكيداً لاهتمامه الدائم بهذه الفئة الغالية ومشاركتهم أجواء الشهر الفضيل.


وتبادل الأمير فيصل بن مشعل الأحاديثَ الودية مع الأبناء، واطمأن على أحوالهم الدراسية والمعيشية، حاثاً إياهم على الجد والاجتهاد، ومواصلة التفوق والتميز، مؤكداً أن الوطن يعتز بهم ويعوّل عليهم في بناء مستقبلٍ مشرقٍ.


وتجسّد هذه المبادرة الإنسانية حرصه على تعزيز قيم التكافل والتراحم، وترسيخ معاني الأبوة والاهتمام، بما يعكس ما توليه القيادة من عنايةٍ كبيرةٍ برعاية الأيتام وتمكينهم، ودمجهم في المجتمع؛ ليكونوا عناصر فاعلةً ومؤثرةً في مسيرة التنمية.