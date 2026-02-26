•• من يجعل تلاوة القرآن ديدنه في رمضان وغيره؛ سوف يستشعر راحة في جسده وفكره وعقله.. وهذا يكفي لأن يقهر قلقه الداخلي، ويتغلب على مخاوف أعماقه.. ومن ضايقه التوتر والخوف؛ فليتعاهد كتاب ربه، يتلوه ويقبِّله ويعانقه.. وعندها تتحرر طاقاته المكبوتة التي كان يشلها قلقه.. إنها واحدة من تجارب الزمان القائلة: «القلق يجلب الأذى وإزاحته يحتاج لكتاب»، وأفضل الكُتب كتاب ربنا سبحانه.

•• حين نفرِّط في تلاوة الآيات والذكر الحكيم؛ سنبقي داخل كهف مظلم نبحث عن قبرٍ في خندق الحسرة.. فمن يغلق مدار تعهُّد الفرقان؛ سيرى الشرق غرباً والشمال جنوباً.. ومن يعش بدون الشفاء العظيم؛ سيحيى بسطحية متدفقة وعشوائية فيَّاضة فيحكم على نفسه بالإعدام.. ومن يبعد الكلام المنزَّل عن حياته؛ سيداهمه اكتئاب الزمن المعتم، فينظر للبحر كأنه يابسة، ويحل عليه النهار كأنه ليل.

•• التجربة مع نور الأنوار ممتعة، ولكن هناك من يقزم نفسه بتعاليه عن التلاوة التدبرية التفسيرية.. فحين نفسد ذواتنا البهية بهجر القرآن؛ ندخل في حدٍ ضيق نرتدي فيه كفن الشقاء والنكد والأحزان الشديدة.. وعندما نجد أنفسنا بلا سند رباني؛ نحس بأصابع تعصر أفكارنا وأحاسيسنا المتضاربة.. فمن يهجر كتاب ربه؛ سوف يشكو من قسوة الحياة، مثل عصفور يحلق حزيناً يبحث عن الصبر.

•• لن نعرف قيمة كنز السعادة؛ إلا بمعاهدة القرآن.. ولن تصلح شؤوننا كلها؛ إلا بعيش اللحظة مع القرآن.. ولن نداعب البهجة باستثنائية؛ إلا بالانضمام لمخزن أهل القرآن.. ولن نستنبط سر الحياة؛ إلا بشغف الإقبال على القرآن.. ولن نغتسل من النكد إلا بطرد طاووس هجر القرآن.. وإن كان ثمة فجر باسم نحمله بكفوفنا، فقدرتنا على اكتشاف سعادتنا بالشكر لأنعم ربنا وتعاهد القرآن.

الكلام المنزَّل بين التعاهد والنكوث:

لن نعرف كنز السعادة

إلا بمعاهدة القرآن

ولن نداعب البهجة

إلا بالانضمام لأهل القرآن

ولن نصلح شؤوننا

إلا بعيش لحظة القرآن

ولن نستنبط سر الحياة

إلا بالشغف بالقرآن