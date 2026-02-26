تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
•• من يجعل تلاوة القرآن ديدنه في رمضان وغيره؛ سوف يستشعر راحة في جسده وفكره وعقله.. وهذا يكفي لأن يقهر قلقه الداخلي، ويتغلب على مخاوف أعماقه.. ومن ضايقه التوتر والخوف؛ فليتعاهد كتاب ربه، يتلوه ويقبِّله ويعانقه.. وعندها تتحرر طاقاته المكبوتة التي كان يشلها قلقه.. إنها واحدة من تجارب الزمان القائلة: «القلق يجلب الأذى وإزاحته يحتاج لكتاب»، وأفضل الكُتب كتاب ربنا سبحانه.
•• حين نفرِّط في تلاوة الآيات والذكر الحكيم؛ سنبقي داخل كهف مظلم نبحث عن قبرٍ في خندق الحسرة.. فمن يغلق مدار تعهُّد الفرقان؛ سيرى الشرق غرباً والشمال جنوباً.. ومن يعش بدون الشفاء العظيم؛ سيحيى بسطحية متدفقة وعشوائية فيَّاضة فيحكم على نفسه بالإعدام.. ومن يبعد الكلام المنزَّل عن حياته؛ سيداهمه اكتئاب الزمن المعتم، فينظر للبحر كأنه يابسة، ويحل عليه النهار كأنه ليل.
•• التجربة مع نور الأنوار ممتعة، ولكن هناك من يقزم نفسه بتعاليه عن التلاوة التدبرية التفسيرية.. فحين نفسد ذواتنا البهية بهجر القرآن؛ ندخل في حدٍ ضيق نرتدي فيه كفن الشقاء والنكد والأحزان الشديدة.. وعندما نجد أنفسنا بلا سند رباني؛ نحس بأصابع تعصر أفكارنا وأحاسيسنا المتضاربة.. فمن يهجر كتاب ربه؛ سوف يشكو من قسوة الحياة، مثل عصفور يحلق حزيناً يبحث عن الصبر.
•• لن نعرف قيمة كنز السعادة؛ إلا بمعاهدة القرآن.. ولن تصلح شؤوننا كلها؛ إلا بعيش اللحظة مع القرآن.. ولن نداعب البهجة باستثنائية؛ إلا بالانضمام لمخزن أهل القرآن.. ولن نستنبط سر الحياة؛ إلا بشغف الإقبال على القرآن.. ولن نغتسل من النكد إلا بطرد طاووس هجر القرآن.. وإن كان ثمة فجر باسم نحمله بكفوفنا، فقدرتنا على اكتشاف سعادتنا بالشكر لأنعم ربنا وتعاهد القرآن.
الكلام المنزَّل بين التعاهد والنكوث:
لن نعرف كنز السعادة
إلا بمعاهدة القرآن
ولن نداعب البهجة
إلا بالانضمام لأهل القرآن
ولن نصلح شؤوننا
إلا بعيش لحظة القرآن
ولن نستنبط سر الحياة
إلا بالشغف بالقرآن
•• Whoever makes the recitation of the Quran a habit during Ramadan and beyond will feel a sense of comfort in their body, mind, and intellect. This is enough to conquer their internal anxiety and overcome the fears deep within them. And for those troubled by stress and fear, let them engage with the Book of their Lord, reciting it, kissing it, and embracing it. At that moment, their repressed energies, which were paralyzed by anxiety, will be liberated. It is one of the timeless experiences that states: "Anxiety brings harm, and removing it requires a Book," and the best of books is the Book of our Lord, the Exalted.
•• When we neglect the recitation of the verses and the wise remembrance, we will remain inside a dark cave searching for a grave in a trench of regret. Whoever closes the orbit of engaging with the Criterion will see the east as west and the north as south. And whoever lives without the great healing will live with a flowing superficiality and overflowing randomness, thus condemning themselves to death. Whoever distances the revealed words from their life will be overwhelmed by the depression of dark times, looking at the sea as if it were dry land, and the day will come upon them as if it were night.
•• The experience with the light of lights is enjoyable, but some belittle themselves by being arrogant about reflective and interpretative recitation. When we corrupt our beautiful selves by abandoning the Quran, we enter a narrow limit where we wear the shroud of misery, sorrow, and deep sadness. And when we find ourselves without divine support, we feel fingers squeezing our conflicting thoughts and emotions. Whoever abandons the Book of their Lord will complain of the harshness of life, like a bird flying sadly in search of patience.
•• We will not know the value of the treasure of happiness except through our commitment to the Quran. Our affairs will not be set right except by living in the moment with the Quran. We will not play with joy in an extraordinary way except by joining the storehouse of the people of the Quran. We will not extract the secret of life except with the passion of turning to the Quran. We will not cleanse ourselves from misery except by expelling the peacock of abandoning the Quran. And if there is a dawn of hope that we carry in our hands, it is our ability to discover our happiness through gratitude for the blessings of our Lord and our commitment to the Quran.
The revealed words between commitment and neglect:
We will not know the treasure of happiness
Except through our commitment to the Quran
And we will not play with joy
Except by joining the people of the Quran
And we will not set our affairs right
Except by living the moment of the Quran
And we will not extract the secret of life
Except with passion for the Quran