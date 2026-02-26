•• Whoever makes the recitation of the Quran a habit during Ramadan and beyond will feel a sense of comfort in their body, mind, and intellect. This is enough to conquer their internal anxiety and overcome the fears deep within them. And for those troubled by stress and fear, let them engage with the Book of their Lord, reciting it, kissing it, and embracing it. At that moment, their repressed energies, which were paralyzed by anxiety, will be liberated. It is one of the timeless experiences that states: "Anxiety brings harm, and removing it requires a Book," and the best of books is the Book of our Lord, the Exalted.

•• When we neglect the recitation of the verses and the wise remembrance, we will remain inside a dark cave searching for a grave in a trench of regret. Whoever closes the orbit of engaging with the Criterion will see the east as west and the north as south. And whoever lives without the great healing will live with a flowing superficiality and overflowing randomness, thus condemning themselves to death. Whoever distances the revealed words from their life will be overwhelmed by the depression of dark times, looking at the sea as if it were dry land, and the day will come upon them as if it were night.

•• The experience with the light of lights is enjoyable, but some belittle themselves by being arrogant about reflective and interpretative recitation. When we corrupt our beautiful selves by abandoning the Quran, we enter a narrow limit where we wear the shroud of misery, sorrow, and deep sadness. And when we find ourselves without divine support, we feel fingers squeezing our conflicting thoughts and emotions. Whoever abandons the Book of their Lord will complain of the harshness of life, like a bird flying sadly in search of patience.

•• We will not know the value of the treasure of happiness except through our commitment to the Quran. Our affairs will not be set right except by living in the moment with the Quran. We will not play with joy in an extraordinary way except by joining the storehouse of the people of the Quran. We will not extract the secret of life except with the passion of turning to the Quran. We will not cleanse ourselves from misery except by expelling the peacock of abandoning the Quran. And if there is a dawn of hope that we carry in our hands, it is our ability to discover our happiness through gratitude for the blessings of our Lord and our commitment to the Quran.

The revealed words between commitment and neglect:

We will not know the treasure of happiness

Except through our commitment to the Quran

And we will not play with joy

Except by joining the people of the Quran

And we will not set our affairs right

Except by living the moment of the Quran

And we will not extract the secret of life

Except with passion for the Quran