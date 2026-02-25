قبل أن تعرف المدن مراكزها التجارية الحديثة كانت الأسواق هي قلب الطريق وروحه. في سوق الجفرة، التقت السلع بالناس، وتحوّل العبور اليومي إلى ذاكرة اقتصادية واجتماعية لا تُنسى، وكانت الجفرة تقدم حلولاً عمليّة للراغبين في التمويل المالي قبل نشوء البنوك المحلية.

مثّل سوق الجفرة أحد أبرز الفضاءات الاقتصادية في الرياض القديمة حيث لم يكن السوق مكان بيع وشراء فقط بل نقطة التقاء اجتماعي ومركزًا لتبادل الأخبار وبناء العلاقات.

وارتبط السوق بالطرق المؤدية إلى قلب المدينة فكان يستقبل القادمين من الأحياء والقرى المجاورة، محمّلين بالمنتجات المحلية. وفي أروقته تشكّلت ملامح اقتصاد بسيط قائم على الثقة والمعرفة المباشرة بين البائع والمشتري.

تميّز سوق الجفرة بحيويته اليومية، إذ تتداخل الأصوات والروائح والحركة ليعكس صورة المدينة في زمنها الشعبي ولم يكن السوق معزولًا عن التحولات الاجتماعية بل كان مرآة لها ينقل نبض الناس وتغيرات معيشتهم.

ومع تطور المدينة وانتقال الأنشطة التجارية إلى نماذج حديثة تراجع الدور الاقتصادي للسوق لكنه لم يفقد قيمته الرمزية. فذاكرته ما زالت حاضرة بوصفه شاهدًا على مرحلة شكّلت الوعي الاقتصادي والاجتماعي للرياض.

إعادة قراءة سوق الجفرة اليوم تفتح المجال لتحويله إلى موقع ثقافي وسياحي يستعيد دور السوق التاريخي، ويمنح الزائر تجربة عيش تفاصيل الحياة اليومية في المدينة القديمة، حيث كان الطريق يمر عبر السوق قبل أي مكان آخر.