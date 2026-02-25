Before cities knew their modern commercial centers, markets were the heart and soul of the road. In the Jafra market, goods met people, and the daily crossing turned into an unforgettable economic and social memory, with Jafra providing practical solutions for those seeking financial funding before the emergence of local banks.

The Jafra market represented one of the most prominent economic spaces in old Riyadh, where the market was not just a place for buying and selling but a social meeting point and a center for exchanging news and building relationships.

The market was linked to the roads leading to the heart of the city, welcoming those coming from neighboring neighborhoods and villages, laden with local products. In its corridors, the features of a simple economy based on trust and direct knowledge between the seller and the buyer took shape.

The Jafra market was characterized by its daily vitality, where sounds, scents, and movement intertwined to reflect the image of the city in its popular time. The market was not isolated from social transformations but was a mirror of them, conveying the pulse of the people and the changes in their livelihoods.

With the development of the city and the transition of commercial activities to modern models, the economic role of the market diminished, but it did not lose its symbolic value. Its memory remains present as a witness to a phase that shaped the economic and social consciousness of Riyadh.

Revisiting the Jafra market today opens the door to transforming it into a cultural and tourist site that restores the historical role of the market, offering visitors an experience of living the details of daily life in the old city, where the road passed through the market before anywhere else.