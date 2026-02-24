Kuwait, our sister nation, will celebrate its National Day tomorrow, "Wednesday," which falls on the twenty-fifth of February each year, coinciding with the celebration of the thirty-fifth anniversary of liberation.



The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia shares with the sisterly State of Kuwait feelings of pride and honor on this cherished occasion, as the bilateral relations between the two countries are reflected in the depth of the historical partnership that has lasted for more than 130 years, founded on shared values and brotherly stances, which were embodied since the visit of Imam Abdulrahman Al-Faisal and his son King Abdulaziz in 1891.



Saudi Arabia joins the State of Kuwait, both government and people, in celebrating its National Day, and the two countries share strong strategic relations based on brotherhood, aligning visions, stances, orientations, and historical common interests.

Links and Cooperation



The Saudi-Kuwaiti relations have developed steadily, based on the wisdom and acumen of the leadership of both countries, which have established and strengthened their foundations. The celebration of these ties reflects the historical depth of the partnership between the Kingdom and Kuwait and the continuation of cooperation in various fields.



The celebration of Kuwait's National Day by the Kingdom embodies and highlights a long journey of cooperation in various economic, social, and cultural fields, affirming the legacy established by the founding fathers to make the relationship a living model of solidarity and regional stability.



Both brotherly countries seek to accelerate efforts aimed at developing trade relations and diversifying partnerships between the Saudi and Kuwaiti private sectors in developmental projects linked to the (Kingdom 2030) vision and the (Kuwait 2035) vision, achieving economic integration in the Gulf.



The Saudi-Kuwaiti relations are characterized by their historical depth, as they are connected by ties of blood, religion, and language, the harmony of families and intermarriage, and are built on a solid history and good neighborliness since ancient times.

Developmental Partnerships



The Kingdom's celebration of Kuwait's National Day embodies the depth of economic relations between the two countries, as they share major developmental and investment partnerships that enhance investment movement, trade exchange, stimulate investors, and open broader horizons for development between the two countries.



Moreover, the Kingdom and Kuwait are linked by deep economic partnerships based on integration and unifying efforts in the fields of investment, trade, and energy, forming an advanced model of cooperation that supports joint economic growth.



Kuwait is currently celebrating under the wise leadership of Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of the State of Kuwait, having achieved many accomplishments on the path of comprehensive renaissance since the dawn of independence until today, and has embarked on a bright journey of progress and elevation charted by the footsteps of the founding fathers and followed by the determination of men under its wise leadership.