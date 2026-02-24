تحتفل الكويت الشقيقة غداً «الأربعاء» بيومها الوطني، الذي يصادف الخامس والعشرين من فبراير من كل عام، وتتزامن المناسبة مع احتفالها بالذكرى الخامسة والثلاثين للتحرير.


وتشارك المملكة العربية السعودية، الشقيقة دولة الكويت مشاعر الفخر والاعتزاز بالمناسبة الغالية، إذ تتجلى العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين في عمق الشراكة التاريخية التي تمتد لأكثر من 130 عامًا، والتي تأسست على القيم المشتركة والمواقف الأخوية، وتجسدت منذ زيارة الإمام عبدالرحمن الفيصل ونجله الملك عبدالعزيز عام 1891م.


و تشارك السعودية دولة الكويت حكومةً وشعبًا احتفالاتها بمناسبة اليوم الوطني، وتجمع البلدين علاقات إستراتيجية متينة من الأخوة وتطابق الرؤى والمواقف والتوجهات والمصالح المشتركة الممتدة تاريخيًا.

روابط وتعاون


و تطورت العلاقات السعودية الكويتية بخطى ثابتة مستندة إلى حكمة وحنكة قيادتي البلدين، التي أرست قواعدها ووطدت أواصرها، ويجسد الاحتفاء بهذه الروابط العمق التاريخي للشراكة بين المملكة والكويت واستمرار التعاون في مختلف المجالات.


و يأتي الاحتفاء باليوم الوطني الكويتي من قبل المملكة ليجسد ويبرز مسيرة طويلة من التعاون في مختلف المجالات الاقتصادية، والاجتماعية والثقافية، ويؤكد على الإرث الذي أرساه الآباء المؤسسون لتكون العلاقة نموذجًا حيًا للتضامن والاستقرار الإقليمي.


و يسعى البلدان الشقيقان لتسريع وتيرة الجهود الرامية لتنمية العلاقات التجارية وتنويع الشراكات بين القطاع الخاص السعودي والكويتي في المشاريع التنموية المرتبطة برؤية (المملكة 2030) ورؤية (الكويت 2035) بما يحقق التكامل الاقتصادي الخليجي.


لقد تميزت العلاقات السعودية والكويتية بعمقها التاريخي، إذ تجمع بين السعودية والكويت روابط الدم والدين واللغة، وتجانس الأسر والمصاهرة، و بنيت العلاقات على تاريخ راسخ وحسن جوار منذ القدم.

شراكات تنموية


و يُجسد احتفاء المملكة باليوم الوطني الكويتي عمق العلاقات الاقتصادية بين البلدين، اذ تجمعهما شراكات تنموية واستثمارية كبرى، تُعزز حركة الاستثمار، والتبادل التجاري، وتُحفز المستثمرين، وتفتح آفاقًا أوسع للتنمية بين البلدين.


كما تربط المملكة والكويت شراكات اقتصادية عميقة، مبنية على التكامل وتوحيد الجهود في مجالات الاستثماروالتجارة والطاقة، لتشكّل نموذجًا متقدمًا للتعاون الداعم للنمو الاقتصادي المشترك.


وتعيش دولة الكويت هذه الأيام احتفالاتها في ظل القيادة الحكيمة للشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح أمير دولة الكويت، وقد حققت الكثير من الإنجازات على طريق النهضة الشاملة منذ فجر الاستقلال وحتى اليوم، ومضت في مسيرة مشرقة على طريق النهضة والارتقاء الذي رسمته خطى الآباء والأجداد وتابعته همم الرجال خلف قيادتها الحكيمة.