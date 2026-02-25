اضطرت الإعلامية المصرية ياسمين الخطيب إلى إيقاف تصوير برنامجها «ورا الشمس» الذي تُشارك به في موسم برامج رمضان 2026، بعد تعرضها لأزمة صحية مفاجئة، دخلت على إثرها أحد المستشفيات بالقاهرة؛ لإجراء علمية جراحية دقيقة في الوجه.

عدوى بكتيرية

وكشفت ياسمين الخطيب، عبر حسابها على «فيسبوك»، إصابتها بعدوى بكتيرية في الأنسجة الموجودة بالوجه، وتطورت الحالة بشكلٍ سريع، ما أدى إلى حدوث التهاب عميق تحت الجلد وتجمع صديد.

ونشرت الخطيب صورًا لها تُبرز حجم الإصابة الموجودة في الوجه، وعلقت عليها بقولها: «من أول يوم تصوير، وأنا ملاحظة تورم في خدي اليمين، اكتشفت -متأخر جدًا للأسف- إني أُصبت بعدوى بكتيرية في الأنسجة، أدت لالتهاب عميق تحت الجلد و3 خراريج ضخمة، واضطريت أخضع لجراحة دقيقة لإزالتها تالت يوم رمضان.. حتى الآن إحنا متوقفين عن التصوير، لأن حالتي مازالت سيئة.. اذكروني في دعواتكم».

وعادت الخطيب أخيراً إلى المشهد الإعلامي، بعد انتهاء فترة منعها من الظهور على الشاشات التلفزيونية لمدة 3 أشهر، لتطل على جمهورها في رمضان 2026 ببرنامج حواري يحمل اسم «ورا الشمس»، استضافت فيه الفنانة وفاء عامر، الكابتن محمد عبد المنصف زوج لقاء الخميسي، والفنانة دينا.