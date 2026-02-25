The Egyptian media personality Yasmin El Khatib was forced to stop filming her program "Wara Al Shams," in which she participates in the Ramadan 2026 program season, after experiencing a sudden health crisis that led her to one of the hospitals in Cairo for a precise surgical operation on her face.

Bacterial Infection

Yasmin El Khatib revealed through her Facebook account that she contracted a bacterial infection in the tissues of her face, and her condition developed rapidly, leading to a deep inflammation under the skin and the accumulation of pus.

El Khatib shared photos highlighting the extent of the injury on her face, commenting, "From the first day of filming, I noticed swelling in my right cheek. I discovered—very late unfortunately—that I had contracted a bacterial infection in the tissues, which led to deep inflammation under the skin and three large abscesses. I had to undergo a precise surgery to remove them on the third day of Ramadan... We are currently stopped from filming because my condition is still bad... Please remember me in your prayers."

El Khatib finally returned to the media scene after her three-month ban from appearing on television screens, to present her audience with the Ramadan 2026 talk show "Wara Al Shams," where she hosted the artist Wafaa Amer, Captain Mohamed Abdel Monsef, husband of Leqa Al Khamisi, and the artist Dina.