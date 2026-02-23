استقبل أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بديوان الإمارة اليوم (الاثنين)، مدير الإقليم الشرقي لشركة الاتصالات السعودية STC إبراهيم بن عبدالله الزهراني، الذي قدم له الملخص التنفيذي لأعمال الشركة في الإقليم الشرقي لعام 2025.

وأكد أمير المنطقة الشرقية أن ما تشهده المملكة من تطور تقني متسارع ونقلة نوعية في مجالات التحول الرقمي يعكس حجم الاستثمار في البنية التحتية الرقمية وتمكين التقنيات الحديثة، مشيرًا إلى أن قطاع الاتصالات يُعد ركيزة أساسية في دعم الاقتصاد الرقمي وتعزيز تنافسية المناطق، من خلال توسيع نطاق الخدمات ورفع كفاءتها، وتمكين القطاعات الحيوية من الاستفادة من الحلول التقنية المتقدمة بما يسهم في تحسين جودة الحياة ودعم منظومة الأعمال.

وقدم الزهراني لأمير المنطقة الشرقية عرضًا عمّا تضمنه الملخص التنفيذي من مؤشرات أداء ومشاريع تطويرية في الإقليم الشرقي، وجهود الشركة في تعزيز كفاءة الشبكات وتوسيع التغطية وتحسين جودة الخدمات المقدمة للمشتركين، معربًا عن شكره له على دعمه وتوجيهاته.