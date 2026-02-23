The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, received the Eastern Region Director of Saudi Telecom Company (STC), Ibrahim bin Abdullah Al-Zahrani, in his office at the Emirate's Diwan today (Monday), who presented him with the executive summary of the company's operations in the Eastern Province for the year 2025.

The Prince of the Eastern Province affirmed that the rapid technological development and qualitative shift in the fields of digital transformation that the Kingdom is witnessing reflects the scale of investment in digital infrastructure and the empowerment of modern technologies. He pointed out that the telecommunications sector is a fundamental pillar in supporting the digital economy and enhancing the competitiveness of regions by expanding the range of services and improving their efficiency, enabling vital sectors to benefit from advanced technological solutions, which contributes to improving the quality of life and supporting the business ecosystem.

Al-Zahrani presented to the Prince of the Eastern Province an overview of the performance indicators and development projects included in the executive summary for the Eastern Province, as well as the company's efforts to enhance network efficiency, expand coverage, and improve the quality of services provided to subscribers, expressing his gratitude for the Prince's support and guidance.