



The medical debate that erupted on social media platforms regarding cholesterol medications, the evening before last, reminded us of what "Okaz" discussed in its investigation published in November 2024 titled "Platform Doctors... How's Health?", which warned of the dangers of uncontrolled medical discussions and their potential impact on patient health.

The controversy intensified after a video circulated featuring respiratory diseases consultant Major General Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Saif, who called for a halt to the use of cholesterol medications, considering them unnecessary and warning of their potential to cause muscle and memory problems, affirming that he does not prescribe them to his patients.

Medications Leading to Strokes

In response, cancer researcher Dr. Fahd Al-Khudairi replied via the "X" platform, warning that stopping these medications could lead to strokes and arterial blockages, citing the case of a patient who stopped treatment and suffered serious complications. He explained that the liver produces between 75% and 80% of cholesterol in the blood, while the contribution from food does not exceed 20%, and that genetic factors play a fundamental role in its elevation, making pharmaceutical treatment necessary in many cases according to medical assessment.

Cardiologist Dr. Khalid Al-Nimr also participated in the discussion, confirming via "X" that cholesterol pills do not cause Alzheimer's as rumored, but studies indicate that the use of statin medications is associated with a 15% to 25% reduction in the risk of developing Alzheimer's and dementia. He added that uncontrolled harmful cholesterol increases the likelihood of developing these diseases, noting that statins, insulin, vaccines, and blood pressure medications are among the treatments that contribute to reducing mortality, and countries are keen to promote adherence to them.

Safe and Internationally and Locally Approved

For its part, the Ministry of Health confirmed through its official website that cholesterol medications, including statins, are safe and internationally and locally approved by the General Authority for Food and Drug, and are used to prevent heart diseases and strokes and to reduce complications in patients with high cholesterol or related chronic diseases.

Criminalizing Providing Consultations Without a License

In the same context, lawyer Firas Tarablsi clarified that the Health Professions Practice System in Saudi Arabia criminalizes providing medical consultations without a license, punishable by a fine of up to 100,000 riyals or imprisonment for up to six months, or both. He also pointed out that publishing misleading medical information could expose the publisher to accountability under the Anti-Cyber Crimes Law, in addition to the right of the harmed parties to claim compensation in the event of damage.