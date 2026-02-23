أعاد الجدل الطبي الذي اشتعل على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي حول أدوية الكوليسترول، مساء أمس الأول، التذكير بما تناولته «عكاظ» في تحقيقها المنشور في نوفمبر 2024 بعنوان «أطباء المنصات.. كيف الصحة؟»، والذي حذّر من مخاطر النقاشات الطبية غير المنضبطة وتأثيرها المحتمل على صحة المرضى.

وقد تفاقم الجدل بعد تداول لقاء لاستشاري أمراض التنفس اللواء الدكتور عبدالعزيز السيف، دعا فيه إلى التوقف عن استخدام أدوية الكوليسترول، معتبراً أنها غير ضرورية، ومحذراً من احتمال تسببها في مشكلات بالعضلات والذاكرة، مؤكداً أنه لا يصفها لمرضاه.

أدوية تؤدي إلى جلطات

في المقابل، ردّ الباحث في أمراض السرطان الدكتور فهد الخضيري، عبر منصة «X»، محذّراً من أن إيقاف هذه الأدوية قد يؤدي إلى جلطات وانسداد الشرايين، مستشهداً بحالة مريض توقّف عن العلاج فأصيب بمضاعفات خطيرة. وأوضح، أن الكبد ينتج ما بين 75 و80% من الكوليسترول في الدم، بينما لا تتجاوز نسبة ما يأتي من الغذاء 20%، وأن العوامل الوراثية تلعب دوراً أساسياً في ارتفاعه، ما يجعل العلاج الدوائي ضرورياً في كثير من الحالات وفق التقييم الطبي.

كما شارك استشاري أمراض القلب الدكتور خالد النمر في النقاش، مؤكداً عبر «X»، أن حبوب الكوليسترول لا تسبب الزهايمر كما يُشاع، بل تشير الدراسات إلى أن استخدام أدوية الستاتين يرتبط بانخفاض خطر الإصابة بالزهايمر والخرف بنسبة تراوح بين 15 و25%. وأضاف، أن عدم السيطرة على الكوليسترول الضار يزيد احتمالية الإصابة بهذه الأمراض، مشيراً إلى أن أدوية الستاتين والإنسولين واللقاحات وأدوية الضغط تُعد من العلاجات التي تسهم في خفض الوفيات، وتحرص الدول على تعزيز الالتزام بها.

آمنة ومعتمدة دولياً ومحلياً

من جانبها، أكدت وزارة الصحة، عبر موقعها الرسمي، أن أدوية الكوليسترول، بما فيها الستاتين، آمنة ومعتمدة دولياً ومحلياً من الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء، وتُستخدم للوقاية من أمراض القلب والجلطات وتقليل المضاعفات لدى المصابين بارتفاع الكوليسترول أو الأمراض المزمنة المرتبطة به.

تجريم تقديم الاستشارات دون ترخيص

وفي السياق ذاته، أوضح المحامي فراس طرابلسي، أن نظام مزاولة المهن الصحية في السعودية يجرّم تقديم الاستشارات الطبية دون ترخيص، ويعاقب عليها بغرامة تصل إلى 100 ألف ريال أو السجن لمدة تصل إلى ستة أشهر أو كليهما. كما أشار إلى أن نشر معلومات طبية مضللة قد يعرّض صاحبها للمساءلة وفق نظام مكافحة الجرائم المعلوماتية، إضافة إلى حق المتضررين في المطالبة بالتعويض عند وقوع الضرر.