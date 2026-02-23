عدّ المفكر المغربي مولاي أحمد صابر من غايات الصيام الظاهرة؛ الإعراض عن الإسراف في الأكل، مبدياً تحفظه على تحوّل رمضان إلى شهر للأطعمة؛ كونه للتأمل الهادئ، بعيداً عما غلب عليه من مبالغات باسم العبادة، بالإقبال الكثيف على المساجد وسماع القرآن، و كأن الأشهر الأخرى، لا فائدة فيها من قراءة القرآن ومن الحضور في المسجد.

وأكد أنه لا يقلل من شأن مختلف العادات والتقاليد الاجتماعية التي تشكلت حول شهر رمضان، لافتاً إلى طبيعة التداخل بين الثقافي والديني، وبأن الديني لا حضور له إلا من خلال الثقافي، مثمّناً التنوع في العالم الإسلامي في التعاطي مع مختلف الشعائر من بينها صيام شهر رمضان، في آسيا وأفريقيا وكل بقاع العالم، إذ نجد ما لا يعد ولا يحصى من أوجه العادات والاعتقادات وأوجه الفرحة والاحتفال..

ثقافتان.. حية وميتة

ودعا صابر إلى تمييز صيام رمضان بين ثقافة حية وثقافة ميتة، لأن الثقافة الحية هي التي تضمن لنا المعنى والغاية والقصد من الصوم، في بعده الكوني والحضاري. فالصيام مسألة تأخذ قيمتها من وجود الإنسان، فهو فلسفة تذكر الإنسان بمحدوديته، وبحاجياته من أجل البقاء، وبضعفه، فإحساسه بالضعف والحاجة، يجعل منه إنساناً يؤمن بالأمن والسلام والرحمة، من أجل غاية البقاء.

وأبدى تطلّعه إلى أن تحول تعاليم الدين إلى فعل إنساني في الواقع، تدخل حيز الزمن والتاريخ، وتمتزج بالثقافة، بتعدد سياق الزمن والمكان والجغرافيا والإنسان والثقافة نفسها؛ موضحاً أن تعاليم الدين تتأثر بهذا الكل المركب، فعندما نتحدث عن الصلاة أو الصيام أو الحج وغيرها من تعاليم الدين الإسلامي، فهي تعود لقيمة واحدة نابعة من المرجعية الدينية، وهي مرجعية واحدة وخطاب واحد، يتجلى في القرآن الكريم، ولكن على مستوى الثقافة فمختلف هذه الشعائر متعددة ومتنوعة، بتعدد الثقافات والأزمنة التي تتبناها، كما أنها متعددة على المستوى النفسي والوجداني، فكل فرد له تجربته الخاصة والفريدة، في تفاعله وتجسيده لمختلف تلك الشعائر. وهذا المعطى الأساسي والمهم في فهم الدين وعلاقته بالكل المركب؛ أي الثقافة.

وعي بأهمية الاختلاف

لفت أحمد صابر إلى أنّ الإسلام متعدد من جهة روافده الثقافية والاجتماعية والتاريخية، رغم وحدته المرجعية؛ ولأن اللغة جزء لا يتجزأ من الثقافة ؛ فكل قومية تطبع فهمها للإسلام بطابع اللغة التي تتحدث بها، كما أن كل قومية تنظر إلى نفسها بأنها أقرب إلى الإسلام من غيرها.

و ألمح إلى ما تشكّل عبر التاريخ من فرق ومذاهب ومدارس واتجاهات كثيرة حاولت فهم الإسلام. و التنوع الفقهي والمذهبي في الثقافة الإسلامية، جعل منها أهلها ووعياً كبيراً بأهمية الاختلاف، وتنوع التجارب والاجتهادات في فهم تعاليم الإسلام، علماً بأن مختلف الفقهاء المسلمين يعودون إلى أصل واحد يجمعهم ويوحدهم، وهو وحدانية الله جل وعلا. فكلمة الله، هي الكلمة التي اكتسبت في الحقل الدلالي القرآني المكانة المركزية العليا في التعبير عن وحدة الخالق، ولا تفوقها كلمة أخرى في المكانة والأهمية.

في كل بقاع العالم نجد ما لا يحصى من أوجه الاعتقادات والفرحة والاحتفال

مختلف الفقهاء المسلمين يعودون إلى أصل واحد يجمعهم ويوحدهم