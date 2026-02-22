وهب الله القارئ مختار الحاج نعمة صوتٍ روحاني، يرفرف بأفئدة المصلين على مقامات وأوزان إلى مرتقى العرفان، ولا ريب أن إجادة حفظ كتاب الله تعزز علاقة الإمام بالمأمومين، وتسهم في خشوع المصلين، وتمكّن المعاني ودلالات الآيات من أرواح المتعبدين.
ولد الحاج في مكة المكرمة عام 1991م، ونشأ فيها بين أبوين رحيمين. وتعلم على يد أبيه، وبدأ بحفظ الحروف وبعض آيات القرآن الكريم من قصار السور وآية الكرسي وأواخر سورة البقرة وغيرها، ثم التحق بحلقات معاذ بن جبل بمكة، ودرس على يد أستاذه عبدالمنعم خالد المدني، وحفظ عنده نصف القرآن، وأكمل حفظ القرآن مع مشايخ عدة، منهم: الشيخ عبدالله أبكر، الشيخ أحمد مصطفى، الشيخ محمد عمر فلاتة، إلى أن أتمّ الحفظ.
بدأ بإمامة المصلين عام 2009 في جامع البغدادي بمكة، ثم جامع والدة الأمير سلطان بن محمد آل سعود بالرياض، ثم جامع الريان بمكة، وهو إمام المصلين بمسجد حنظلة بن أبي عامر بالشارقة.
حاصل على إجازة برواية حفص عن عاصم، ومعلم للقرآن منذ أكثر من 12 عاماً، وتخرج على يديه أكثر من 10 طلاب، وعمل في حلقة النور، وتخرج على يده أكثر من 70 طفلاً.
شارك في العديد من المسابقات القرآنية بمكة، منها مسابقة التحبير في كلام الخبير، وحاز على المركز الأول، ومسابقة القرآن الكريم في جامع البديوي في جبل النور وحاز على المركز الثاني، إضافة إلى المشاركات في الإلقاء والخطابة والتقديم الإذاعي، إذ يجيد القراءة بكافة المقامات الصوتية.
God has granted the reader Mukhtar Al-Haj a spiritual voice that elevates the hearts of the worshippers to the heights of enlightenment. Undoubtedly, mastering the memorization of the Quran strengthens the relationship between the imam and the congregation, contributes to the humility of the worshippers, and allows the meanings and implications of the verses to resonate within the souls of the devotees.
Al-Haj was born in Mecca in 1991, and he grew up there between two compassionate parents. He learned under the guidance of his father and began memorizing letters and some verses of the Holy Quran from the shorter surahs, Ayat Al-Kursi, and the last verses of Surah Al-Baqarah, among others. He then joined the circles of Muadh ibn Jabal in Mecca and studied under his teacher Abdul Moneim Khalid Al-Madani, where he memorized half of the Quran. He completed his memorization with several scholars, including Sheikh Abdullah Abkar, Sheikh Ahmed Mustafa, and Sheikh Muhammad Omar Filatah, until he finished memorizing the entire Quran.
He began leading the prayers in 2009 at Al-Baghdadi Mosque in Mecca, then at the mosque of the mother of Prince Sultan bin Muhammad Al Saud in Riyadh, and then at Al-Rayan Mosque in Mecca. He is currently the imam of the worshippers at Hanzalah bin Abi Amer Mosque in Sharjah.
He holds a license in the narration of Hafs from Asim and has been teaching the Quran for over 12 years, during which more than 10 students have graduated under his guidance. He worked in the Noor circle, where more than 70 children graduated under him.
He has participated in many Quranic competitions in Mecca, including the Tahbeer competition in the words of the expert, where he won first place, and the Quran competition at Al-Bidawi Mosque in Jabal Al-Noor, where he secured second place. In addition, he has participated in recitation, public speaking, and radio presentation, as he excels in reading in all vocal modes.