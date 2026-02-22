وهب الله القارئ مختار الحاج نعمة صوتٍ روحاني، يرفرف بأفئدة المصلين على مقامات وأوزان إلى مرتقى العرفان، ولا ريب أن إجادة حفظ كتاب الله تعزز علاقة الإمام بالمأمومين، وتسهم في خشوع المصلين، وتمكّن المعاني ودلالات الآيات من أرواح المتعبدين.

ولد الحاج في مكة المكرمة عام 1991م، ونشأ فيها بين أبوين رحيمين. وتعلم على يد أبيه، وبدأ بحفظ الحروف وبعض آيات القرآن الكريم من قصار السور وآية الكرسي وأواخر سورة البقرة وغيرها، ثم التحق بحلقات معاذ بن جبل بمكة، ودرس على يد أستاذه عبدالمنعم خالد المدني، وحفظ عنده نصف القرآن، وأكمل حفظ القرآن مع مشايخ عدة، منهم: الشيخ عبدالله أبكر، الشيخ أحمد مصطفى، الشيخ محمد عمر فلاتة، إلى أن أتمّ الحفظ.

بدأ بإمامة المصلين عام 2009 في جامع البغدادي بمكة، ثم جامع والدة الأمير سلطان بن محمد آل سعود بالرياض، ثم جامع الريان بمكة، وهو إمام المصلين بمسجد حنظلة بن أبي عامر بالشارقة.

حاصل على إجازة برواية حفص عن عاصم، ومعلم للقرآن منذ أكثر من 12 عاماً، وتخرج على يديه أكثر من 10 طلاب، وعمل في حلقة النور، وتخرج على يده أكثر من 70 طفلاً.

شارك في العديد من المسابقات القرآنية بمكة، منها مسابقة التحبير في كلام الخبير، وحاز على المركز الأول، ومسابقة القرآن الكريم في جامع البديوي في جبل النور وحاز على المركز الثاني، إضافة إلى المشاركات في الإلقاء والخطابة والتقديم الإذاعي، إذ يجيد القراءة بكافة المقامات الصوتية.