God has granted the reader Mukhtar Al-Haj a spiritual voice that elevates the hearts of the worshippers to the heights of enlightenment. Undoubtedly, mastering the memorization of the Quran strengthens the relationship between the imam and the congregation, contributes to the humility of the worshippers, and allows the meanings and implications of the verses to resonate within the souls of the devotees.

Al-Haj was born in Mecca in 1991, and he grew up there between two compassionate parents. He learned under the guidance of his father and began memorizing letters and some verses of the Holy Quran from the shorter surahs, Ayat Al-Kursi, and the last verses of Surah Al-Baqarah, among others. He then joined the circles of Muadh ibn Jabal in Mecca and studied under his teacher Abdul Moneim Khalid Al-Madani, where he memorized half of the Quran. He completed his memorization with several scholars, including Sheikh Abdullah Abkar, Sheikh Ahmed Mustafa, and Sheikh Muhammad Omar Filatah, until he finished memorizing the entire Quran.

He began leading the prayers in 2009 at Al-Baghdadi Mosque in Mecca, then at the mosque of the mother of Prince Sultan bin Muhammad Al Saud in Riyadh, and then at Al-Rayan Mosque in Mecca. He is currently the imam of the worshippers at Hanzalah bin Abi Amer Mosque in Sharjah.

He holds a license in the narration of Hafs from Asim and has been teaching the Quran for over 12 years, during which more than 10 students have graduated under his guidance. He worked in the Noor circle, where more than 70 children graduated under him.

He has participated in many Quranic competitions in Mecca, including the Tahbeer competition in the words of the expert, where he won first place, and the Quran competition at Al-Bidawi Mosque in Jabal Al-Noor, where he secured second place. In addition, he has participated in recitation, public speaking, and radio presentation, as he excels in reading in all vocal modes.