With the arrival of the month of Ramadan, the jalabiya returns to take center stage in the elegance of Saudi women, as it combines comfort, style, and modesty, reflecting the spirit of this holy month. It has become more than just a daily outfit; it is a symbol of renewed femininity that accompanies women during family gatherings, suhoor nights, and Ramadan hospitality, becoming part of the warmth and spirituality of the Saudi home.

Regarding this heritage, fashion designer and heritage expert Dr. Rania Farouk Khawqir explained that wearing the jalabiya during Ramadan is linked to a deep social and cultural heritage, as Saudi women have become accustomed to choosing loose and lightweight clothing both at home and outside, in harmony with the atmosphere of worship and hospitality. Over time, the jalabiya has transformed from a simple home garment into an elegant piece adorned with artistic touches and patterns inspired by heritage, keeping pace with modern taste while preserving its authenticity. She pointed out that the atmosphere of Ramadan is reflected in the colors of the jalabiyas, with soft and warm shades like white, cream, beige, pastel pink, and olive green dominating, adding a sense of tranquility to the Saudi home. Dark colors such as black, navy blue, and burgundy lend a touch of luxury and elegance to evening and nighttime Ramadan appearances.

She says: Based on my experience with women, they prefer natural and lightweight fabrics such as cotton, linen, viscose, silk, and crepe, as they provide comfort and fluidity, along with embroidery and decorations that reflect the woman's taste and the warmth of her home, aligning with the cultural identity of Ramadan.

Today, the jalabiya is no longer just a seasonal piece; it has become a symbol of the Saudi home and the Saudi woman during Ramadan, a tale of femininity that combines comfort, beauty, and authenticity, expressing belonging and the social memory passed down through generations, making the holy month warmer and more beautiful.