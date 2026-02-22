مع حلول شهر رمضان، تعود الجلابية لتتصدر مشهد الأناقة للمرأة السعودية، فهي تجمع بين الراحة والأناقة والاحتشام، وتُعبّر عن روح الشهر الفضيل. لم تعد مجرد زي يومي، بل رمز أنوثة متجددة ترافق المرأة في التجمعات العائلية، وليالي السحور والضيافة الرمضانية، لتكون جزءاً من دفء البيت السعودي وروحانيته.

وحول هذا الموروث أوضحت مصممة الأزياء خبيرة التراث الدكتورة رانية فاروق خوقير، أن ارتداء الجلابية في رمضان مرتبط بموروث اجتماعي وثقافي عميق، إذ اعتادت المرأة السعودية على اختيار الملابس الواسعة والخفيفة داخل المنزل وخارجه، بما ينسجم مع أجواء العبادة والضيافة. ومع مرور الوقت، تحولت الجلابية من لباس منزلي بسيط إلى قطعة أنيقة تحمل لمسات فنية وزخارف مستوحاة من التراث، لتواكب الذوق العصري مع الحفاظ على أصالتها. وأشارت إلى أن أجواء رمضان تنعكس على ألوان الجلابيات، إذ تهيمن الدرجات الناعمة والدافئة مثل الأبيض، والسكري، والبيج، والوردي الباستيل، والأخضر الزيتوني، ما يضيف إحساساً بالطمأنينة داخل البيت السعودي. أما الألوان الداكنة كالأسود والكحلي والعنابي، فتمنح إطلالات السهرات والمساءات الرمضانية لمسة فخامة وأناقة.

وتقول: من واقع التعامل مع السيدات فهن يفضلن الخامات الطبيعية والخفيفة مثل القطن، والكتان، والفسكوز، والحرير والكريب، لما توفره من راحة وانسيابية، مع تطريزات وزخارف تعكس ذوق المرأة ودفء بيتها، وتنسجم مع الهوية الثقافية الرمضانية.

واليوم، لم تعد الجلابية مجرد قطعة موسمية، بل أصبحت رمزاً للبيت السعودي والسيدة السعودية في رمضان، حكاية أنوثة تجمع بين الراحة والجمال والأصالة، وتُعبّر عن الانتماء والذاكرة الاجتماعية المتوارثة عبر الأجيال، لتجعل الشهر الفضيل أكثر دفئاً وجمالاً.