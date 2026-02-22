تحتفي السعودية اليوم بذكرى يوم تأسيس الدولة السعودية في منتصف عام 1139هـ الموافق 22 فبراير من عام 1727م، على يد الإمام محمد بن سعود مؤسس الدولة السعودية الأولى.


وتتجسّد في هذه المناسبة الوطنية معاني الاعتزاز بالجذور الراسخة والعمق التاريخي لهذه الدولة المباركة، وارتباط مواطنيها الوثيق بقادتها منذ تأسيس الدولة السعودية الأولى قبل 3 قرون وعاصمتها الدرعية؛ دولة ذات سيادة تامة ودينها الإسلام ويفتخر أبناء المملكة بهذا الإرث التاريخي الكبير الذي تاسس في دولة عظيمة رسمت سجلاً حافلاً لأحداث الحياة الاجتماعية والسياسية والاقتصادية والثقافية التي عاشها أبناء الجزيرة العربية آنذاك تحت حكم الدولة السعودية الأولى، مروراً بحكم الإمام تركي بن عبدالله بن محمد بن سعود مؤسس الدولة السعودية الثانية، وصولاً إلى تأسيس المملكة العربية السعودية على يد موحدها الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن الفيصل آل سعود وباني نهضتها الذي ينسب إليه الفضل بعد الله وإلى أبنائه الملوك من بعده في تطورها ونمائها، ووصولها إلى ما وصلت إليه اليوم من نهضة داخلية ومكانة متميزة عربياً وإقليمياً وعالمياً حتى العهد الزاهر لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز.


ذكرى يوم التأسيس فرصة سانحة لاسترجاع ذاكرة 3 قرون مضت منذ تأسيس الدولة السعودية وما تحمله من أحداث ومواقف خلّدتها كتب التاريخ والسِّير، وبرزت معالمها على امتداد الجزيرة العربية، إذ لم تكن دولة وليدة لحظة عفوية بل تشكّلت على مدى قرون ورسّخت قواعد الدولة المتماسكة التي أرست الحكم وجعلت أمن المجتمع في مقدمة اهتماماتها مع خدمة الحرمين الشريفين، وتحقيق رغد العيش للمجتمع وسط تحديات كثيرة، لكن عمق التلاحم الوطني وقوته كان بفضل الله تعالى سبباً في تعاقب الدولة السعودية منذ عام 1727م حتى وقتنا الحاضر.