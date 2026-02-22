Saudi Arabia today celebrates the anniversary of the founding of the Saudi state in the middle of the year 1139 AH, corresponding to February 22, 1727 AD, by Imam Muhammad bin Saud, the founder of the first Saudi state.



This national occasion embodies the meanings of pride in the deep-rooted heritage and historical depth of this blessed state, and the close connection of its citizens with their leaders since the establishment of the first Saudi state three centuries ago, with its capital in Diriyah; a fully sovereign state whose religion is Islam. The sons of the Kingdom take pride in this great historical legacy that was established in a great state that recorded a rich history of social, political, economic, and cultural events experienced by the people of the Arabian Peninsula at that time under the rule of the first Saudi state, continuing through the reign of Imam Turki bin Abdullah bin Muhammad bin Saud, the founder of the second Saudi state, leading up to the establishment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by its unifier, King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Faisal Al Saud, the builder of its renaissance, to whom credit is due after God and to his royal sons who followed him for its development and growth, reaching what it has achieved today in terms of internal renaissance and a distinguished position regionally and globally, up to the prosperous era of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.



The anniversary of the founding day is an opportune moment to recall the memory of the three centuries that have passed since the establishment of the Saudi state and the events and positions it carries that have been immortalized in the books of history and biographies, with its landmarks emerging across the Arabian Peninsula. It was not a state born of a spontaneous moment but was formed over centuries, establishing the foundations of a cohesive state that laid down governance and made the security of society a priority alongside serving the Two Holy Mosques and achieving a prosperous life for the community amidst many challenges. However, the depth of national cohesion and its strength, by the grace of God Almighty, has been the reason for the continuity of the Saudi state from 1727 AD to the present day.