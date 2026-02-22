في كل عام تحتفل الجهات بيوم التأسيس بطريقتها الخاصة، لكن بعض الاحتفالات لا تكتفي بإحياء المناسبة… بل تحاول إعادة روايتها من زاوية مختلفة.
هذا ما فعلته مجموعة stc، حين قررت أن يكون الاحتفال تجربة تُعاش، لا مجرد فعالية تُحضر.
على مدى أسبوع كامل، تحوّل مجمع الملك عبدالعزيز للاتصالات وكافة مقراتها في مناطق المملكة إلى مساحة تلتقي فيها الحكايات؛ موظفون برفقة عائلاتهم يعيشون تفاصيل مستوحاة من الماضي بروح معاصرة. من الرقصات الشعبية ونقش الحناء إلى الأكلات التقليدية وعروض السيارات الكلاسيكية، بدأ المكان وكأنه يعيد رسم مشهد السوق القديم، بينما تروي فعالية “الراوي” قصصاً تستحضر جذور البدايات.
أحد أبرز اللحظات في احتفالات stc بذكرى التأسيس كانت “المسيرة التاريخية لمستقبلنا أساس”، حيث تحولت الفكرة إلى عرض حي يجسد رحلة المملكة من ساحة تواصل واحدة إلى فضاءات رقمية لا تُحصى اليوم.
لم تكن مجرد مسيرة، بل رسالة رمزية تربط بين الإرث التاريخي وما وصلت إليه مسيرة الاتصال والتقنية.
وبين تفاصيل التجربة، لم تغب المفاجآت؛ مسابقات تفاعلية وهدايا قيّمة خُصصت للموظفين، مع فرصة الفوز بجوائز فاخرة، إلى جانب هدايا وعروض مميزة للعملاء تضمنت السحب على سيارات مرسيدس-بنز، لتضيف بُعداً احتفالياً يجعل الجميع جزءاً من الحكاية.
لم يكن الاحتفال مجرد استذكار للماضي، بل محاولة لصناعة لحظة مشتركة يعيشها الحاضر، وتُذكّر بأن كل خطوة نحو المستقبل تبدأ دائماً من أساسٍ راسخ.
Every year, organizations celebrate Foundation Day in their own unique way, but some celebrations go beyond merely commemorating the occasion… they attempt to retell the story from a different perspective.
This is what the stc group did when it decided that the celebration should be an experience to be lived, not just an event to attend.
For an entire week, the King Abdulaziz Communications Complex and all its locations across the Kingdom transformed into a space where stories converge; employees, along with their families, experienced details inspired by the past with a contemporary spirit. From folk dances and henna painting to traditional dishes and classic car displays, the place seemed to recreate the scene of an old market, while the “Narrator” event told stories that evoke the roots of beginnings.
One of the highlights of stc's celebrations for Foundation Day was the “Historical March of Our Future is the Foundation,” where the idea transformed into a live show that embodies the Kingdom's journey from a single communication square to countless digital spaces today.
It was not just a march, but a symbolic message connecting the historical legacy with the progress made in communication and technology.
Amid the details of the experience, surprises were not absent; interactive competitions and valuable gifts were designated for employees, along with the chance to win luxurious prizes, in addition to special gifts and offers for customers that included a draw for Mercedes-Benz cars, adding a celebratory dimension that makes everyone part of the story.
The celebration was not merely a remembrance of the past, but an attempt to create a shared moment experienced in the present, reminding us that every step toward the future always begins from a solid foundation.