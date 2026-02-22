في كل عام تحتفل الجهات بيوم التأسيس بطريقتها الخاصة، لكن بعض الاحتفالات لا تكتفي بإحياء المناسبة… بل تحاول إعادة روايتها من زاوية مختلفة.

هذا ما فعلته مجموعة stc، حين قررت أن يكون الاحتفال تجربة تُعاش، لا مجرد فعالية تُحضر.

على مدى أسبوع كامل، تحوّل مجمع الملك عبدالعزيز للاتصالات وكافة مقراتها في مناطق المملكة إلى مساحة تلتقي فيها الحكايات؛ موظفون برفقة عائلاتهم يعيشون تفاصيل مستوحاة من الماضي بروح معاصرة. من الرقصات الشعبية ونقش الحناء إلى الأكلات التقليدية وعروض السيارات الكلاسيكية، بدأ المكان وكأنه يعيد رسم مشهد السوق القديم، بينما تروي فعالية “الراوي” قصصاً تستحضر جذور البدايات.

أحد أبرز اللحظات في احتفالات stc بذكرى التأسيس كانت “المسيرة التاريخية لمستقبلنا أساس”، حيث تحولت الفكرة إلى عرض حي يجسد رحلة المملكة من ساحة تواصل واحدة إلى فضاءات رقمية لا تُحصى اليوم.

لم تكن مجرد مسيرة، بل رسالة رمزية تربط بين الإرث التاريخي وما وصلت إليه مسيرة الاتصال والتقنية.

وبين تفاصيل التجربة، لم تغب المفاجآت؛ مسابقات تفاعلية وهدايا قيّمة خُصصت للموظفين، مع فرصة الفوز بجوائز فاخرة، إلى جانب هدايا وعروض مميزة للعملاء تضمنت السحب على سيارات مرسيدس-بنز، لتضيف بُعداً احتفالياً يجعل الجميع جزءاً من الحكاية.

لم يكن الاحتفال مجرد استذكار للماضي، بل محاولة لصناعة لحظة مشتركة يعيشها الحاضر، وتُذكّر بأن كل خطوة نحو المستقبل تبدأ دائماً من أساسٍ راسخ.