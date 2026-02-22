Every year, organizations celebrate Foundation Day in their own unique way, but some celebrations go beyond merely commemorating the occasion… they attempt to retell the story from a different perspective.

This is what the stc group did when it decided that the celebration should be an experience to be lived, not just an event to attend.

For an entire week, the King Abdulaziz Communications Complex and all its locations across the Kingdom transformed into a space where stories converge; employees, along with their families, experienced details inspired by the past with a contemporary spirit. From folk dances and henna painting to traditional dishes and classic car displays, the place seemed to recreate the scene of an old market, while the “Narrator” event told stories that evoke the roots of beginnings.

One of the highlights of stc's celebrations for Foundation Day was the “Historical March of Our Future is the Foundation,” where the idea transformed into a live show that embodies the Kingdom's journey from a single communication square to countless digital spaces today.

It was not just a march, but a symbolic message connecting the historical legacy with the progress made in communication and technology.

Amid the details of the experience, surprises were not absent; interactive competitions and valuable gifts were designated for employees, along with the chance to win luxurious prizes, in addition to special gifts and offers for customers that included a draw for Mercedes-Benz cars, adding a celebratory dimension that makes everyone part of the story.

The celebration was not merely a remembrance of the past, but an attempt to create a shared moment experienced in the present, reminding us that every step toward the future always begins from a solid foundation.