ثمة تواريخ لا تُستعاد بوصفها ماضياً، بل تُقرأ كخرائط للحاضر. في هذه التواريخ لا يكون السؤال ماذا حدث؟ بل كيف استمر؟ وكيف تحولت البدايات إلى منهج عمل لا يزال فاعلاً؟
تجربة المملكة العربية السعودية تنتمي إلى هذا النوع من البدايات التي لم تتوقف عند لحظة الإعلان، بل تشكلت كمسار طويل من بناء الدولة، وضبط الدور وإدارة التأثير بهدوء.
من هنا، يصبح الرجوع إلى التأسيس مدخلاً لفهم الحاضر، لا تمريناً في الذاكرة. فالدولة التي نجحت في تثبيت كيانها في محيط مضطرب، استطاعت مع الوقت أن تحول الاستقرار من حالة داخلية إلى وظيفة إقليمية، ومن خيار سياسي إلى عنصر ثابت في معادلات المنطقة والعالم.
منذ انطلاقتها الأولى، قامت المملكة على فكرة الدولة المستقرة في محيط غير مستقر. هذا الخيار المبكر جعلها مع مرور الوقت طرفاً لا غنى عنه في معادلات الإقليم. لم تبن نفوذها عبر المغامرات بل عبر تراكم هادئ للقوة السياسية والاقتصادية والدبلوماسية. واليوم، في عالم تتسارع فيه الأزمات، يظهر هذا النهج كأحد أهم أسباب حضورها العالمي.
إقليمياً، لعبت المملكة دور صمام الأمان في لحظات كان الانفجار فيها أقرب من الحل. من اليمن إلى السودان، ومن الخليج إلى المشرق العربي، اختارت الرياض سياسة الاحتواء بدل التصعيد. وساطاتها لم تكن قائمة على فرض الحلول بل على إدارة التناقضات، وفتح مساحات للحوار حين أغلقت العواصم الأخرى قنواتها. وهذا ما جعلها وسيطاً موثوقاً حتى لدى أطراف متخاصمة لا تثق ببعضها.
دولياً، انتقلت المملكة من موقع الشريك الاقتصادي إلى موقع الفاعل السياسي. حضورها في ملفات الطاقة لم يعد تقنياً فقط، بل أصبح جزءاً من معادلة الاستقرار العالمي. قراراتها في هذا المجال تنعكس مباشرة على الأسواق، على التضخم، وعلى الأمن الاقتصادي لدول كبرى. هذا الثقل منحها موقعاً تفاوضياً متقدماً، وأعاد تعريف دورها في النظام الدولي.
ولا يمكن تجاوز هذا الدور في مقاربة ملفات السلام العالمية. من استضافة محادثات دولية، إلى فتح قنوات خلفية بين خصوم، إلى إعادة إدخال منطق الحوار في نزاعات بدت مستعصية، قدمت السعودية نموذجاً مختلفاً عن الدبلوماسية الاستعراضية. نجاحها لم يكن دائماً في تحقيق اختراقات نهائية بل في منع الانهيار وتأجيل الحروب، وخلق فرص للتهدئة.
يوم التأسيس في هذا السياق ليس مجرد استعادة لبداية الدولة، بل هو تأكيد على استمرارية نهج سياسي قائم على التوازن، والعقلانية، وفهم عميق لمعادلات القوة. السعودية اليوم لا تبحث عن دور جديد، بل تدير دوراً قائماً، تتطلبه المنطقة ويحتاجه العالم.
ففي زمن تتراجع فيه قدرة الدول على لعب أدوار جامعة، تثبت المملكة أن بناء الدولة قبل قرن لم يكن حدثاً تاريخياً فقط، بل كان استثماراً طويل الأمد في الاستقرار الإقليمي والعالمي. وهذا بالضبط هو الحدث الذي يجب أن يُبرز في يوم التأسيس: دولة تعرف وزنها وتستخدمه حين يجب، وتضبطه حين يلزم.
الاستقرار
أداة نفوذ إقليمي
النفوذ
يُبنى ولا يُغامر
به
الرياض مركز تسويات لا صراعات
السعودية لاعب أساسي في النظام العالمي
There are dates that cannot be reclaimed as the past but are read as maps of the present. In these dates, the question is not what happened? But how did it continue? And how did the beginnings transform into a method of operation that is still effective?
The experience of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia belongs to this type of beginnings that did not stop at the moment of announcement, but instead formed a long path of state-building, regulating roles, and managing influence quietly.
From here, returning to the foundation becomes an entry point for understanding the present, not an exercise in memory. The state that succeeded in establishing its entity in a turbulent environment was able, over time, to transform stability from an internal condition to a regional function, and from a political option to a fixed element in the equations of the region and the world.
Since its initial launch, the Kingdom has been based on the idea of a stable state in an unstable environment. This early choice made it, over time, an indispensable party in the equations of the region. It built its influence not through adventures but through a quiet accumulation of political, economic, and diplomatic power. Today, in a world where crises are accelerating, this approach appears as one of the most important reasons for its global presence.
Regionally, the Kingdom has played the role of a safety valve at moments when explosion was closer than resolution. From Yemen to Sudan, and from the Gulf to the Arab Levant, Riyadh chose a policy of containment instead of escalation. Its mediations were not based on imposing solutions but on managing contradictions and opening spaces for dialogue when other capitals closed their channels. This is what made it a trusted mediator even among conflicting parties that do not trust each other.
Internationally, the Kingdom has moved from being an economic partner to a political actor. Its presence in energy files is no longer merely technical but has become part of the equation for global stability. Its decisions in this field directly reflect on markets, inflation, and the economic security of major countries. This weight has granted it an advanced negotiating position and redefined its role in the international system.
This role cannot be overlooked in approaching global peace files. From hosting international talks, to opening back channels between adversaries, to reintroducing the logic of dialogue in conflicts that seemed intractable, Saudi Arabia has presented a different model from showy diplomacy. Its success has not always been in achieving final breakthroughs but in preventing collapse, postponing wars, and creating opportunities for de-escalation.
The Day of Foundation in this context is not merely a recollection of the state's beginning, but rather a confirmation of the continuity of a political approach based on balance, rationality, and a deep understanding of power equations. Today, Saudi Arabia is not seeking a new role but is managing an existing role that the region requires and the world needs.
In an era where the ability of states to play unifying roles is declining, the Kingdom proves that building a state a century ago was not just a historical event, but a long-term investment in regional and global stability. And this is precisely the event that should be highlighted on the Day of Foundation: a state that knows its weight and uses it when necessary, and regulates it when needed.
Stability
A tool of regional influence
Influence
Is built, not gambled
With
Riyadh as a center for settlements, not conflicts
Saudi Arabia as a key player in the global system