There are dates that cannot be reclaimed as the past but are read as maps of the present. In these dates, the question is not what happened? But how did it continue? And how did the beginnings transform into a method of operation that is still effective?

The experience of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia belongs to this type of beginnings that did not stop at the moment of announcement, but instead formed a long path of state-building, regulating roles, and managing influence quietly.

From here, returning to the foundation becomes an entry point for understanding the present, not an exercise in memory. The state that succeeded in establishing its entity in a turbulent environment was able, over time, to transform stability from an internal condition to a regional function, and from a political option to a fixed element in the equations of the region and the world.

Since its initial launch, the Kingdom has been based on the idea of a stable state in an unstable environment. This early choice made it, over time, an indispensable party in the equations of the region. It built its influence not through adventures but through a quiet accumulation of political, economic, and diplomatic power. Today, in a world where crises are accelerating, this approach appears as one of the most important reasons for its global presence.

Regionally, the Kingdom has played the role of a safety valve at moments when explosion was closer than resolution. From Yemen to Sudan, and from the Gulf to the Arab Levant, Riyadh chose a policy of containment instead of escalation. Its mediations were not based on imposing solutions but on managing contradictions and opening spaces for dialogue when other capitals closed their channels. This is what made it a trusted mediator even among conflicting parties that do not trust each other.

Internationally, the Kingdom has moved from being an economic partner to a political actor. Its presence in energy files is no longer merely technical but has become part of the equation for global stability. Its decisions in this field directly reflect on markets, inflation, and the economic security of major countries. This weight has granted it an advanced negotiating position and redefined its role in the international system.

This role cannot be overlooked in approaching global peace files. From hosting international talks, to opening back channels between adversaries, to reintroducing the logic of dialogue in conflicts that seemed intractable, Saudi Arabia has presented a different model from showy diplomacy. Its success has not always been in achieving final breakthroughs but in preventing collapse, postponing wars, and creating opportunities for de-escalation.

The Day of Foundation in this context is not merely a recollection of the state's beginning, but rather a confirmation of the continuity of a political approach based on balance, rationality, and a deep understanding of power equations. Today, Saudi Arabia is not seeking a new role but is managing an existing role that the region requires and the world needs.

In an era where the ability of states to play unifying roles is declining, the Kingdom proves that building a state a century ago was not just a historical event, but a long-term investment in regional and global stability. And this is precisely the event that should be highlighted on the Day of Foundation: a state that knows its weight and uses it when necessary, and regulates it when needed.

