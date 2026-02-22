ثمة تواريخ لا تُستعاد بوصفها ماضياً، بل تُقرأ كخرائط للحاضر. في هذه التواريخ لا يكون السؤال ماذا حدث؟ بل كيف استمر؟ وكيف تحولت البدايات إلى منهج عمل لا يزال فاعلاً؟

تجربة المملكة العربية السعودية تنتمي إلى هذا النوع من البدايات التي لم تتوقف عند لحظة الإعلان، بل تشكلت كمسار طويل من بناء الدولة، وضبط الدور وإدارة التأثير بهدوء.

من هنا، يصبح الرجوع إلى التأسيس مدخلاً لفهم الحاضر، لا تمريناً في الذاكرة. فالدولة التي نجحت في تثبيت كيانها في محيط مضطرب، استطاعت مع الوقت أن تحول الاستقرار من حالة داخلية إلى وظيفة إقليمية، ومن خيار سياسي إلى عنصر ثابت في معادلات المنطقة والعالم.

منذ انطلاقتها الأولى، قامت المملكة على فكرة الدولة المستقرة في محيط غير مستقر. هذا الخيار المبكر جعلها مع مرور الوقت طرفاً لا غنى عنه في معادلات الإقليم. لم تبن نفوذها عبر المغامرات بل عبر تراكم هادئ للقوة السياسية والاقتصادية والدبلوماسية. واليوم، في عالم تتسارع فيه الأزمات، يظهر هذا النهج كأحد أهم أسباب حضورها العالمي.

إقليمياً، لعبت المملكة دور صمام الأمان في لحظات كان الانفجار فيها أقرب من الحل. من اليمن إلى السودان، ومن الخليج إلى المشرق العربي، اختارت الرياض سياسة الاحتواء بدل التصعيد. وساطاتها لم تكن قائمة على فرض الحلول بل على إدارة التناقضات، وفتح مساحات للحوار حين أغلقت العواصم الأخرى قنواتها. وهذا ما جعلها وسيطاً موثوقاً حتى لدى أطراف متخاصمة لا تثق ببعضها.

دولياً، انتقلت المملكة من موقع الشريك الاقتصادي إلى موقع الفاعل السياسي. حضورها في ملفات الطاقة لم يعد تقنياً فقط، بل أصبح جزءاً من معادلة الاستقرار العالمي. قراراتها في هذا المجال تنعكس مباشرة على الأسواق، على التضخم، وعلى الأمن الاقتصادي لدول كبرى. هذا الثقل منحها موقعاً تفاوضياً متقدماً، وأعاد تعريف دورها في النظام الدولي.

ولا يمكن تجاوز هذا الدور في مقاربة ملفات السلام العالمية. من استضافة محادثات دولية، إلى فتح قنوات خلفية بين خصوم، إلى إعادة إدخال منطق الحوار في نزاعات بدت مستعصية، قدمت السعودية نموذجاً مختلفاً عن الدبلوماسية الاستعراضية. نجاحها لم يكن دائماً في تحقيق اختراقات نهائية بل في منع الانهيار وتأجيل الحروب، وخلق فرص للتهدئة.

يوم التأسيس في هذا السياق ليس مجرد استعادة لبداية الدولة، بل هو تأكيد على استمرارية نهج سياسي قائم على التوازن، والعقلانية، وفهم عميق لمعادلات القوة. السعودية اليوم لا تبحث عن دور جديد، بل تدير دوراً قائماً، تتطلبه المنطقة ويحتاجه العالم.

ففي زمن تتراجع فيه قدرة الدول على لعب أدوار جامعة، تثبت المملكة أن بناء الدولة قبل قرن لم يكن حدثاً تاريخياً فقط، بل كان استثماراً طويل الأمد في الاستقرار الإقليمي والعالمي. وهذا بالضبط هو الحدث الذي يجب أن يُبرز في يوم التأسيس: دولة تعرف وزنها وتستخدمه حين يجب، وتضبطه حين يلزم.

